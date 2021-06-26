Independence Day is just around the corner, and there are a few fireworks shows and festivities to choose from as you make your plans for the holiday.
Bakersfield
Details expected soon. Check Bakersfield.com for the latest.
Delano
Saturday, July 3 “Rockets red glare, bombs bursting in air”
Fireworks start at dusk from the north end of the Delano Airport.
Lake Isabella
July 3 - Lake Isabella 4th of July Spectacular
9 p.m., over Isabella Lake
The event is free, unless attendees want a spot near the lake. For a closer view, the cost is $10.
Shafter
Saturday, July 3 - Shafter Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Celebration
Fireworks by Zambelli Fireworks
Gates open at 6 p.m., with a fireworks display to take place at 8:45 p.m.
Shafter Recreation Fields next to the Shafter High School Football Stadium
Tehachapi
July 4 - Flag Installation
7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Golden Hills Community Services District, 21415 Reeves St.
July 4 - All-American 4th of July Festival
Various events, including live music, food vendors and more will take place throughout the day.
9 p.m. Fireworks display to come from the north side of Tehachapi Municipal Airport.
For a full list of events, visit tehachapinews.com.
••••
Here are a few other dates to remember throughout the rest of the month.
Saturday, July 3 - F Street Farmer’s Market - From the Farmhouse
7:45 a.m. to noon
3201 F St., Golden State Avenue and F Street
Saturday, July 17 - Throwback '90s Bar Crawl
2 to 8 p.m.
The Library, Downtown Bakersfield
1718 Chester Ave., Bakersfield
Purchase tickets here: https://www.bcu.sale
Friday, July 19 - Bakersfield Career Fair
9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Courtyard by Marriott
3601 Marriott Drive, Bakersfield
Sign up for tickets via EventBrite or visit Careerfairconnection.com/employers.
Saturday, July 24 - Christmas in July 5K Run
5500 Olive Drive
Bakersfield
A fun 5k family fun run/walk that benefits Orlie’s Shoe Drive.
Registration ends July 24. Sign up here: https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Bakersfield/OSDChristmasinJuly
Saturday, July 31 - Pull Up- Pick Up Food Distribution
Pacific Health Education Center
10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
5300 California Ave. # 200, Bakersfield
Serves children and families from low-income communities along with supporting local youth agencies, ministries, homeless shelters and individuals serving these communities. Serving the first 1,000 registered vehicles while supplies last.
Those interested can register via EventBrite.
Saturday, July 31 - Bakersfield Camp One Day Session
Madison Grove Park
9 a.m. to noon
10115 Norris Road, Bakersfield
For children ages 5-9 who have experienced the loss of a loved one.
For questions or more information please contact Cherie Shoemake at 661-301-5446 or cherie.shoemake@bristolhospice.com
