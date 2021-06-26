Independence Day is just around the corner, and there are a few fireworks shows and festivities to choose from as you make your plans for the holiday.

Bakersfield

Details expected soon. Check Bakersfield.com for the latest. 

Delano

Saturday, July 3  “Rockets red glare, bombs bursting in air”

Fireworks start at dusk from the north end of the Delano Airport.

Lake Isabella

July 3 - Lake Isabella 4th of July Spectacular

9 p.m., over Isabella Lake

The event is free, unless attendees want a spot near the lake. For a closer view, the cost is $10.

Shafter

Saturday, July 3 - Shafter Chamber of Commerce Fireworks Celebration

Fireworks by Zambelli Fireworks

Gates open at 6 p.m., with a fireworks display to take place at 8:45 p.m.

Shafter Recreation Fields next to the Shafter High School Football Stadium

Tehachapi

July 4 - Flag Installation

7:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., Golden Hills Community Services District, 21415 Reeves St.

July 4 - All-American 4th of July Festival

Various events, including live music, food vendors and more will take place throughout the day. 

9 p.m. Fireworks display to come from the north side of Tehachapi Municipal Airport. 

For a full list of events, visit tehachapinews.com

••••

Here are a few other dates to remember throughout the rest of the month.

Saturday, July 3 - F Street Farmer’s Market - From the Farmhouse

7:45 a.m. to noon

3201 F St., Golden State Avenue and F Street

Saturday, July 17 - Throwback '90s Bar Crawl

2 to 8 p.m.

The Library, Downtown Bakersfield

1718 Chester Ave., Bakersfield

Purchase tickets here: https://www.bcu.sale

Friday, July 19 - Bakersfield Career Fair

9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Courtyard by Marriott

3601 Marriott Drive, Bakersfield

Sign up for tickets via EventBrite or visit Careerfairconnection.com/employers.

Saturday, July 24 - Christmas in July 5K Run

5500 Olive Drive

Bakersfield

A fun 5k family fun run/walk that benefits Orlie’s Shoe Drive.

Registration ends July 24. Sign up here: https://runsignup.com/Race/CA/Bakersfield/OSDChristmasinJuly

Saturday, July 31 - Pull Up- Pick Up Food Distribution

Pacific Health Education Center

10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

5300 California Ave. # 200, Bakersfield

Serves children and families from low-income communities along with supporting local youth agencies, ministries, homeless shelters and individuals serving these communities. Serving the first 1,000 registered vehicles while supplies last.

Those interested can register via EventBrite.

Saturday, July 31 - Bakersfield Camp One Day Session

Madison Grove Park

9 a.m. to noon

10115 Norris Road, Bakersfield

For children ages 5-9 who have experienced the loss of a loved one.

For questions or more information please contact Cherie Shoemake at 661-301-5446 or cherie.shoemake@bristolhospice.com