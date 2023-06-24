The July Fourth holiday is just days away. Soon many of us will be gathered with family and friends around a barbecue in the backyard celebrating. Likely behind the grill will be a man — a manly man — flipping burgers and poking hot dogs.
For some reason, grilling has become a manly domain — a man surrounded by his bro group, smothered in smoke and looking, well, downright manly.
It hasn’t always been that way. Centuries ago, when hunters brought home the meat, it was the women who cooked it. In many regions today — Asia, the Middle East, Mexico, South America, to name a few — it still is common to see women cooking over a flame outdoors.
Blame advertising, beginning in the 1950s, for helping create the uniquely American gender grilling gap, casting the “Leave It to Beaver” father as the grill boss and “the little woman” as not being up to the task.
Consider Kingsford Coal’s 2009 commercial, where a woman starts to load a grill with charcoal and her husband stops her.
“This isn’t a stove,” he says. “What if I just walked into the kitchen and started making a salad?”
“That’d be weird,” she agrees.
But today, a growing number of American women — including those who live in Bakersfield — are taking their rightful places at the grill. A 2014 survey by barbecue manufacturer Weber noted 25 percent of Americans who grill were women, up from 20 percent in 2013 and just 15 percent in 2009.
“More and more women are grilling and more and more women are loving it and using it as an everyday cooking technique,” says Elizabeth Karmel, a North Carolina celebrity chef and the author of three books on grilling.
Mississippi griller Melissa Cookston, a seven-time World American Barbecue Champion, said it was rare to see women competing in barbecue competitions two decades ago. Today, they are winning awards. Cookston is the author of two books on the topic — her 2016 “Smokin’ Hot in the South” and her 2014 “Smokin’ in the Boy’s Room: Southern Recipes from the Winningest Woman in Barbecue.”
Cookston calls an open fire, big piece of meat, the smell of fat rendering and the sound of it hitting the fire “utopia.”
Bakersfield’s Robin Bramlett can relate to that. Her day job is as a social worker for Kern County. She also is a recognized, professional musician. Her debut project, “This Is My Life,” was released as a single in 2013. The bassist is planning to release a full project this year.
But it’s her passion for barbecuing that brought Bramlett to the pages of Bakersfield Life this month.
“I honestly started barbecuing when I was around 12 or 13 years old,” she said. “My parents purchased a Weber kettle and I used it a few times — using way too much lighter fluid and burning hot dogs. As of the last five years, or so, I’ve taken my barbecuing craft more seriously and have ditched lighter fluid altogether.”
"I’m primarily a backyard warrior, but I regularly barbecue for my family and friends,” said Bramlett, a wife, mother and grandmother. “I also periodically barbecue for youth events at my day job.
“My friends, family and co-workers rave over my ribs and tri-tips. I also regularly barbecue chicken, jerk chicken, New York and rib-eye steaks, red and yellow bell peppers, asparagus, salmon, and the occasional briskets,” she said. “I don’t do brisket that often, as they take forever to cook. I always enjoy smoking my turkeys around Thanksgiving, as well.”
Bramlett uses rubs that she purchases from barbecue specialty stores, such as Southern California’s Barbecues Galore; BBQ HQ in Simi Valley; BBQ Land in Long Beach; San Diego Grill Pro in San Marcos; and the Woodshed in Orange, which is the source of the wood she includes in her barbecuing.
She also frequents websites and Facebook groups, such as Kern County Smokers and West Coast Pitmasters Barbecue, looking for new ideas.
Her advice to other women: “I would say just get out there and do it. You won’t turn into a pitmaster overnight and that does not even have to be your goal,” Bramlett said. “Just get out there and make it happen your way, whether you are using a charcoal, gas or pellet grill. Every grill has its place.”
Karen Briefer, an analyst for Kern County Employers’ Training Resource, is a big believer in pellet smoker-grills.
Briefer used to grill “somewhat regularly with mixed results,” but started seriously about three years ago, when she acquired a Traeger wood-pellet-fired smoker-grill.
“I realized how much better this method of cooking is — versus gas, or charcoal grilling — and how easy it is,” she said, adding that she grills for herself, friends and sometimes office groups.
“With a pellet smoker-grill, you can grill, smoke or a combination, and unless you are quick-searing a very thin cut of meat, you can set it and go off and do whatever else you want to do and not have to fuss over the grill,” she said, adding that she prefers to use a blend of cherry, maple and hickory pellets in her smoker-grill.
“As long as I’ve filled the hopper with pellets and cleaned the combustion chamber beforehand, I can trust that the auger will feed the pellets and keep the temperature where I set it. It’s very easy to get the hang of how long things take, and very forgiving if you leave something on a bit long,” she said.
“With a pellet grill, you’re not dealing with direct flames, or lighter fluid, and your food isn’t going to taste like kerosene. You’re not going to burn down your patio,” she said, adding that most pellet grills come with instructions and recipes.
“Friends now call and say, ‘If I bring over a roast, will you make it?’”
Bramlett offers a few suggestions:
• If you want to learn the art of barbecuing, start with a charcoal grill, such as a Weber kettle, to learn how to control pit temperatures using the dampers.
• Invest in a digital thermometer to monitor the meat temperature during cooking.
• Use a charcoal chimney, with wax cubes, tumbleweed nuggets or paper to start your fires. Do not use lighter fluid. While the fluid may burn off, why risk having any toxic ingredients around your food?
• Experiment with wood chips/chunks, such as hickory, cherry or apple, to add more flavor to your food.
