A light breeze passed through the lush greens of The Gardens at Monji, running water from a nearby water feature and singing birds creating a relaxing atmosphere as the sun slowly descended behind Andrew Lewis and Spencer Shoemaker as they exchanged vows.
“Spencer, I love you unconditionally and without hesitation,” Andrew said, his voice breaking at times as emotion overwhelmed him. “I vow to love you, encourage you, trust you and respect you. … Today I choose you to be my wife. I accept you as you are, and I offer myself in return. I can’t wait to grow with you and experience everything in life together as a team. I love you.”
“Andrew, the night after we got engaged, I wrote in my journal thanking God for you,” Spencer said, smiling from ear to ear. “I thanked him for the way you love me – you know my faults and still pursue me. You make me feel safe and loved. You love me like Jesus does. … You are my favorite person, my safe space and my constant encourager. I feel ridiculously blessed and excited to finally start our lives together.”
It is a position they’ve dreamed of standing in ever since Andrew proposed to Spencer on the beaches of Cayucos on Dec. 9, 2017. Gazing to each other’s eyes before friends and family, they exchanged rings and said, “I do.”
A memorable evening seven years in the making, the journey to the altar for Andrew and Spencer is now over.
Their lives as Mr. and Mrs. Lewis officially begins. ￼
