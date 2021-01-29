When John sees an abandoned bunker in "John and the Hole," his mind goes to an interesting place. While most kids would probably stay away from it, or maybe even unfortunately get stuck in there, he views it as the perfect place to keep his family captive.
Yes, you read that correctly.
John (Charlie Shotwell) comes from an affluent family where he may not always get the most attention. After he finds the unfinished bunker — essentially a very deep, concrete hole in the ground — in the wooded area near his home, he drugs his parents (Michael C. Hall and Jennifer Ehle) and older sister (Taissa Farmiga) and drags their unconscious bodies into the bunker, seemingly without provocation.
There's obvious panic among the family — what happened? How did we get here? What happened to John? When he peers over to look at them, they think their worries are over, but they quickly realize there's something going on with John, and that their journey is far from over. After all, he can eat all the junk food he wants, play video games all day long and drive his dad's car despite not being old enough — why would he want to give all of that up so easily?
Pascual Sisto's "John and the Hole" might be one of the movies from the Sundance Film Festival that sticks with audiences the most. John has been treated like a baby for so long that he's had enough, and apparently the only way to show his family is to really torture them. The scenes where he lingers over the hole and stares down at them, often holding food, water and clothing, send chills down one's spine. It really makes you wonder if a child could really do something like this.
But despite all of the creepy and thrilling moments, audiences are left with more questions than answers. It never really tells us why exactly he put his family through hell. And the ending is a more open-ended than it should be. After putting everyone through so much, and with so many calculated decisions going into this film, it's frustrating to not get a more definitive conclusion.
There's also another story in this film that draws confusion and raises even more questions. A mother and her daughter, Lily, are home, and she begins to tell her daughter the story of John and the hole. The next time we see them, the mother is telling the daughter she is leaving and never coming back. She has left her enough money to pay rent for almost a year, if she's responsible with the money. Lily is begging her mother to go with her, but her mother is insistent that she's big enough to be on her own (Lily is only 12-years-old). The final shot of the film shows Lily walking through a wooded area (maybe the same one where John's story takes place) and passing some type of structure.
Lily's story, like John's, is too ambiguous for its own good. Sisto seems to really love to keep us guessing throughout this film, but it may be a bit too much in the end.
All four of the leads carry their own. Shotwell as John is as creepy as creepy can be. He doesn't seem like a kid you should be afraid of, but that innocent face comes in handy for doing some messed up things. As Hall, Ehle and Farmiga's characters spend more time in the hole, their true selves really come out. Hall and Ehle diverge as parents — Hall clearly very furious with his son, while Ehle wonders what she may have said or done to provoke John in this way — and Farmiga becomes the apologetic sister, trying to show her brother that they're not mad at him. It's interesting what some time several feet underground does to people.
