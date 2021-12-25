Jan. 6: Foreigner Tribute Starring 4NR, 7 p.m., Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2230 Q St., bakersfieldmusichalloffame.com.
Jan. 6-9: The 2022 Great 48 Jam, Bakersfield Marriott, 801 Truxtun Ave. See https://californiabluegrass.org/great-48 for details.
Jan. 7: The Arts Council of Kern hosts ArtWalk, a family-friendly arts event on 19th Street in the Downtown Arts District, which showcases some of Kern County’s best artists. 5 to 9 p.m. on the first Friday of each month.
Jan. 7: Let's Roam Virtual Game Night: Trivia, Charades and Drawing Over Video, 7 to 10 p.m. Free to try, visit here to register, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/bakersfield-virtual-game-night-trivia-charades-and-drawing-over-video-tickets-107487427790.
Jan. 7: Rob Schneider — I Have Issues Tour, doors open at 7 p.m., show at 8 p.m., The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St. Tickets $35-$100 at axs.com/events.
Jan. 8: Kern County Probation Department's 32nd annual Fog Run, 5K and 10K, Lake Ming. runsignup.com/Race/CA/LakeMing/FogRun.
Jan. 8: Miche New Year, noon to 5 p.m., Stramler Park. More than 20 michelada vendors and local restaurants will serve up miches, and there will be a cornhole tournament and live entertainment with Velorio, Kali Sol, DJ Noe G and a Michael Jackson tribute by No Stringz. $30-$40, $66 for VIP (early entrance and additional tastings); $85 per team for cornhole. Tickets at eventbrite.com.
Jan. 8: Erounder Comedy Productions Presents: All-In Comedy, doors open at 7 p.m., The Laughing Stock Comedy Club, 1525 19th St., Bakersfield, tickets are $20.
Jan. 9: Bridal Show Expo, 1-5 p.m. The Bakersfield Wedding Fair hosted by Kevin Rush Entertainment, Mechanics Bank Arena. Tickets $15-35.
Jan. 14: An Evening with DJ Quik, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., Elements Venue, 3401 Chester Ave. $35-$60.
Jan. 15: Taco & Beer Festival — Winter ’22, 1-6 p.m., Stramler Park, 4003 Chester Ave. Tickets $40 to $79 via Eventbrite.
Jan. 15: Comedy Night, Temblor Brewing Co. 7-9 p.m., 3200 Buck Owens Blvd. Suite 200. Must be 18-plus.
Jan. 15-16: Bootlegging in Bakersfield: A Weekend Excursion hosted by the Art Deco Society of Los Angeles, including a tour of the downtown Bakersfield 's Art Deco and Art Deco-era buildings, from the Kress Building to the Nile Theater. $140 per person. Visit https://artdecola.org/events-calendar/bakersfield-trip-2021.
Jan. 20: The 42nd annual Bakersfield Prayer Breakfast, 6:40 a.m., Mechanics Bank Convention Center. The event will include music by Lydia Ranger and an address from keynote speaker Bob McEwen, executive director of the Council For National Policy. This year’s theme is "One Nation Under God.” $25, there are also tables and sponsorships available. Call 661-859-5600, or email bakprayerbreakfast@gmail.com.
Jan. 21: Nickelodeon’s JoJo Siwa D.R.E.A.M. The Tour, 7 p.m. Mechanics Bank Arena. Tickets at axs.com/events.
Jan. 23: The second annual Mouse-Con Bakersfield 2022, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Kern County Fairgrounds, Building 3, 1142 S. P St. $10 to enter, children under 12 are free.
Jan. 23: Bert Kreischer, stand-up comedian, actor, writer and host, doors open at 6 p.m., show at 7 p.m., Mechanics Bank Arena, mechanicsbankarena.com/event.
Jan. 24: Cults & Classics: The Sound of Music, 7 p.m. The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St. AXS.com.
Jan. 24: The Field of Dreams, golf tournament benefiting the CSUB Men's Baseball Excellence Fund, https://allevents.in/bakersfield/the-field-of-greens.
Jan. 27: South Bound — Lynyrd Skynyrd, 7 p.m., Bakersfield Music Hall of Fame, 2230 Q St., bakersfieldmusichalloffame.com.
Jan. 30: Weddings 2022 | Bridal Show, Kern County Bridal Association, 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., Kern County Fairgrounds, 1142 S. P St. Tickets $15 to $45 plus fee at eventbrite.com.
Jan. 30: Marisela, 8 to 10 p.m., The Historic Bakersfield Fox Theater, 2001 H St. AXS.com.
