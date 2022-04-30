They say you die twice.
The first happens when your physical body passes. The second occurs when your name is forgotten, said Ed Gaede, the president of the Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial Committee.
He seeks to ensure local World War II veterans — dubbed as the greatest generation by Gaede and countless others — will never be lost by participating in Give Big Kern to raise money for a World War II memorial in Jastro Park.
“These World War II veterans are passing away at a phenomenal rate because they're all in their mid-90s and older,” Gaede said. “It's important for us to get this built as soon as possible … so they can see what we're doing in their honor. This is our greatest generation that gave us the freedoms and the liberties that we have now — they sacrificed dearly.”
Give Big Kern, an initiative launched by the Kern Community Foundation, officially kicks off May 3. The event boosts the profile of local nonprofits and allows them to raise funds, which are a lifeline for nonprofits such as the African American Network of Kern County, said Dee Slade, the CEO of the organization. The primary aim of the African American Network of Kern County is to develop youth and adults through classes about financial literacy, public speaking, social skills and American history.
The nonprofit has taught 10,000 students in 2022 about the Buffalo Soldiers, a group of slaves who fought in the Civil War. These Black men went on to own land and create successful lives, Slade said.
Slade said the money donated buys materials to inform students of history not often taught in schools. Their group only participates in one fundraising event throughout the year — in Give Big Kern. Any other event would cause them to spend money, rather than save it, she added.
Aaron Faulk, the CEO and President of the Kern Community Foundation, said this event is vital for many organizations because the amount raised has no cap. In total, 130 nonprofits are participating this year, he added.
Participating groups run the gamut of causes, he added. Supporting the LGBTQ+ community, disability services, environmental protection and racial equity are only some of the categories of groups. Some philanthropic organizations operate locally in Ridgecrest or the Kern River Valley, while some spread their work countywide.
“Kern County has proven over and over again that we’re full of people with big hearts and we aren’t afraid to step up,” Faulk said. “This is one of our chances as a county to come together and demonstrate to everybody … exactly how much love we have for each other.”
Give Big Kern started in 2016 and has raised $2.5 million since it launched, according to its website. For the past two years, the event shifted to a virtual format amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Bakersfield Angels, which helps to foster children and their families, raised the most of all the nonprofits, totaling $147,926 in donations, in 2021.
“It was incredible,” said Allison McClain, the executive director of Bakersfield Angels. They are participating again this year.
Give Big Kern’s platform catapulted the nonprofit unto the local radar, which allows them to continue their programs, she said. More kids can be accepted into their myriad opportunities and receive additional help, the executive director said.
”We exist to fill in the gap in the system,” McClain said. She encourages area residents to pursue various causes and “spread the love.”
The Kern County World War II Veterans Memorial Committee joined Give Big Kern for the first time this year and needs $500,000, but has raised less than $100,000, Gaede said. He encourages residents to think about the families visiting the monument years later and spotting their loved ones who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“Those names will be engraved on black granite in perpetuity,” Gaede said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.