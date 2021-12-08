The New Year is upon us, which means it’s time to write out your New Year’s resolution. Instead of writing goals that will be impossible to attain, begin with realistic ones, such as a closet overhaul. Yes, this will take a few hours and for some of us a day or two, but the task will be well worth it.
Some benefits of cleaning your closet include creating more space by getting rid of clutter, saving money by finding favorites you forgot you had and lastly saving time when getting dressed ,because everything will be organized.
Below are practical steps to cleaning your closet to start your 2022 on the right foot!
1. Mark your calendar
This step may seem silly, but by marking your calendar you are setting a reminder to make this task a priority. If you want to go a step further, set a reminder on your phone.
2. Buy extra storage containers
Skip the boring storage containers and head to Home Goods, Home Depot or add some to your Amazon cart. By purchasing containers, you will be able to locate items quicker, make things look nicer and create more space.
3. Take everything out of your closet
Yes, I mean everything! You will be surprised what you find in your closet.
4. Clean the inside
Closets often get neglected because they aren’t see by many visitors, making it easy for dust to settle. By cleaning everything, you ensure your clothes stay clean, avoid any musky smells and help with any dust allergies.
5. Make toss, keep and donate piles
This may be the most important step. Put any items in the toss pile if they are torn or too worn to wear. Donate anything that does not fit, doesn’t bring you joy or any fast fashion pieces that are too dated. Lastly, keep pieces that you love, are made of quality fabrics, and staple items like jeans, a little black dress and a white tee.
6. Put everything back
Fold or hang all your keep items and place them back in your closet. Don’t forget to use your storage containers. For closet inspiration and container organization, check out The Home Edit.
7. Donate pile
Before you pack everything into your car and head to Goodwill to donate your clothe,s ask your siblings or any friends if they would like any pieces from your donate pile. Whatever is left, haul it off!
