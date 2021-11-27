If it's better to give than to receive, now's the time to get moving!
Bakersfield Life asked myriad local organizations how the greater community can extend its hands in giving during this holiday season. Here's what we heard:
CHiPs for Kids
COVID-19 canceled CHiPs for Kids in 2020 — but the effort is back this year. The 11th annual CHiPs For Kids Toy Drive runs now through Friday, Dec. 17.
The Bakersfield Area California Highway Patrol is asking the public to donate a new, unwrapped toy for children ages infant to 16. Toys can be delivered to the Bakersfield Area CHP office, 9855 Compagnoni St.; Motor City in the Auto Mall; both Carneceria La Carreta locations; and all local Walgreens.
"All toys collected benefit local children from our communities," CHP Officer Robert Rodriguez said. "Last year because of COVID we were not able to have our usual event, but this year we are hoping to brighten up the smiles of many children and families in need."
Christmas for Seniors of Kern County Inc.
Christmas for Seniors aims to spread holiday magic and cheer to seniors and veterans ages 55-plus who are homebound and low-income. It serves as many as 1,500 seniors in December alone.
Each senior is given a bag with more than 15 items — everything from toilet paper to tooth brushes — that the average person considers necessities, but these seniors may consider luxuries, said Carol Montsinger-Fulce, treasurer of Christmas for Seniors of Kern County Inc.
"I was personally hooked, when I delivered the sundries and gifts to a gentleman. When he opened the bag of sundries, he began to cry and said, 'Now I can use my check to buy groceries and not Ajax and toilet paper,'" Montsinger-Fulce wrote. "The next place I went, the lady said, "This is the first time I have ever received a wrapped Christmas gift and I'm 63 years old.' Needles to say, I went away crying and determined to help in anyway I could."
This year, the nonprofit is aiming to also provide small electric appliances, three-piece towel sets or blankets, and a small bag with a handmade pillowcase, occasional cards, calendars, white socks, puzzle books and other small items. They try to include a small gift for pet parents, too.
Go to the organization's Facebook page to find out what to donate: bakersfieldchristmas4seniors. The drop-off location is 13129 Rosedale Highway, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. weekdays and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays. Pickups can also be scheduled.
34th annual Holiday Cottage
The Kern County Department of Human Services’ 34th annual Holiday Cottage grants the wishes of children in foster care. You can donate financially through the Kern Partnership for Children & Families nonprofit kernpartnership.com. Or view and fill a wish from a child in foster care by going to https://www.kcdhs.org and looking for the Holiday Cottage.
“You can brighten the life of a child in foster care right here in Kern County by simply giving them a gift during the holidays," said Jana Slagle, the Holiday Cottage program manager.
St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center
There's an ongoing need for food and volunteers, and donations to the adjacent thrift store, at the St. Vincent de Paul Homeless Center in east Bakersfield. Proceeds from thrift store sales go back into the center.
About 200 men, women and sometimes children are served two hot meals a day at the center at 316 Baker St. Guests are also provided clean restrooms, showers and mail services, and can "spend the better part of their waking hours in the gardens of our tranquil park-like setting away from the chaos of the streets," volunteer Lisa Kimble wrote.
The center receives no federal, state, local or Roman Catholic Diocese of Fresno funding. Call 661-447-4574 to help or volunteer.
The Salvation Army
The Salvation Army, which has carried on the spirit of giving in Bakersfield since 1890, has two ways you can help this Christmas.
The Red Kettle Campaign raises money to support the community throughout the year. The Christmas assistance programs provide toys and food to give a merry Christmas to families with children and seniors.
"Through wars, droughts and pandemics, The Salvation Army has continued to bring Christmas cheer to those in need," wrote Bakersfield Corps Capt. Megan Trimmer.
To donate or get involved, call 661-836-8487, go to Facebook @The Salvation Army of Bakersfield or check out bakersfield.salvationarmy.org.
Bakersfield Homeless Center
Children living at the Bakersfield Homeless Center during the holidays — or who find themselves there throughout the year — need an extra helping of love and care.
There are two immediate ways to help: The 19th annual Holiday Toy Run at The Marketplace is set for 7 a.m. Christmas Eve. Check-in is an early 6 a.m. (Hey, you'll still have plenty of time for other Christmas activities.) The entry fee is a brand-new, unwrapped toy.
Or give through the 17 Days of Christmas with KGET-TV 17. Bring a brand new, unwrapped toy to the lobby of KGET, 2120 L St., or the Bakersfield Homeless Center, 1600 E. Truxtun Ave. Donations will be accepted Dec. 1-17.
Your donations of blankets, pillows, bath towels, new underwear for women and children, new socks, toiletries, gloves and coats meet ongoing winter needs, according to Cindy Lyday, external affairs manager at the Bakersfield Homeless Center and Alliance Against Family Violence and Sexual Assault.
Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County
The clubs are part of the toy drive with KGET and the Bakersfield Homeless Center. You can also drop off toys at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Kern County Armstrong Youth Center at 801 Niles St. until Dec. 17. Children ages 5 to 18 at the clubs will be some of the beneficiaries of your kindness.
"Spread joy this holiday season as you bring the spirit of the season into the hearts and homes of Club families," wrote Maggie Cushine, director of grants management and program facilitation for the clubs.
Here's another way to help: Donations are sought to support Winter Camp Scholarships for youth ages 5 to 18 who will attend camp Dec. 20 to 31 at the Armstrong Youth Center, Stockdale Club or Lamont Club. Donations are accepted online at https://www.bgclubsofkerncounty.org/donate or can be mailed to P.O. Bin 5J, Bakersfield, CA 93385, or call Ed Jacobs at 661-325-3730, ext. 242.
Imagine how far your money can go: $25 provides DIY STEM activities or arts/crafts supplies; $50 provides learning recovery/social-emotional learning activities for club members; $100 provides transportation for children to/from local temporary shelters; $250 underwrites the children’s holiday party at a Boys & Girls Club; or $500 provides scholarships for children from at-risk and disadvantaged situations to attend Winter Day Camp.
CityServe
The big party to benefit CityServe — the Mayor's Ball on Dec. 4 — is sold out. But never fear: CityServe works year-round to serve the needy, and welcomes new volunteers. Anyone interested in volunteering can contact CityServe Community Development and Church Engagement coordinator Pastor Robin Robinson at 661-632-6478.
Here's what you should know, say supporters: "CityServe opened in Bakersfield in 2017 by taking referrals and connecting people in some sort of crisis and transition with one of more than 135 churches across Kern County of all denominations and helping to get them back on their feet. Today, the Bakersfield CityServe serves as a national model for CityServes across the country.
"We partner with major retailers who donate surplus furnishings, clothing, household items and nonperishables that are then sorted and delivered through a local volunteer workforce. Last year, more than 109,000 families received USDA Farmers to Farmers food boxes, and $17.1 million worth of goods-in-kind was distributed. CityServe's mission is to guide the broken toward a life of hope, by engaging community leaders and agencies with local churches to develop long-lasting relationships that transform lives."
Kern County Animal Services
Pets need some love during the holidays, too. Kern County Animal Services is seeking Christmas stockings for the pets that will spend their holidays at the shelter.
If you can donate a new or used stocking, drop them by the shelter at 3951 Fruitvale Ave. in Bakersfield.
CASA of Kern County
With 102 children on its waitlist to be paired with an advocate, CASA of Kern County is in "acute need of advocates to speak up for their specialized needs. It only takes someone 10 to 15 hours a month to make a difference in the life of a child in foster care," according to Sabrina Campbell, the community outreach coordinator. "A CASA volunteer can change a child’s life by being a consistent and caring adult who will give them a voice in court, schools and our community."
Find out about orientations at kerncasa.org.
If you can't make that level of commitment, maybe you could help with a gas card for volunteer advocates.
"They have gone above and beyond by driving over 50,000 miles in the last year to serve children in foster care across Kern County," Campbell said.
Call 661-631-2272 or email outreach@kerncasa.org to learn more about volunteering and donating.
