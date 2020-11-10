During a year where so much has happened outside of one's control, the urge to reclaim some power might help one stand up taller, breathe a little easier and keep their head on their shoulders.
Pat Heywood, co-director of the short film "Gramercy," instead, has decided to let it all go — where to premiere his and Jamil McGinnis' short about a young Black man's struggle with mental health, how to hold a festival during a pandemic and how people should interpret the visuals in the film.
That decision, the filmmaker said, has led to a more meaningful experience for the duo, who have worked together on three other projects together over the course of five years. "Gramercy" might be their most introspective and artistic film, asking the question, how does one depict what depression truly looks like in cinema?
In the film, Shaq, a young man grappling with depression, returns to his hometown in New Jersey. His grief is chipping away at him, so much so that we see his life through a black and white lens and forced smiles. His friends don't seem to offer him any solace either, at times brushing off moments when he tries to open up to them about his pain. What he truly wants is a moment of liberation, and letting go, himself — like laying down in a colorful, peaceful meadow.
Toward the end of the film, Shaq seems to find the beginning of his healing journey through conversation with his friend, Karon, also dealing with pain. "Gramercy" aims to show what depression looks like in a cinematic and raw way, and through striking imagery and open conversations, Heywood and McGinnis give audiences a look at the true emotions one might keep inside.
Heywood joined Bakersfield Life virtually for a more in-depth look at the creative process behind "Gramercy" and how Heywood and McGinnis got started on their filmmaking journey.
What has the premiere been like with this virtual setting? You probably anticipated packed audiences with all the festivals, and even Barry Jenkins wanted to show this film at Telluride Film Festival, which was canceled.
Heywood: It’s been really interesting. We started developing the film four years ago and it’s been a lot of little different processes through that four years. The particular process of deciding to pull the Band-aid off and saying we’re done making the movie … we finished in December 2019, we shipped the film. From there through to when we premiered the film at Locarno (International Film Festival), it’s a really interesting time period because you sort of step away from being the artist and you almost become a spokesperson for your former self. You can get a little obsessed with what’s the right audience, I want x festival because it’ll bring me x, y and z. The kind of rat race of the industry, you can get caught up in it once you step out of the being immersed in the artistic part of it.
I'm not thankful there’s a pandemic by any means, but it did bring some interesting insights in the process and took us out of the space of wanting to control everything and control the release and the narrative around the film. I especially can be, like, a controlling person. For example, we were going to premiere the film at Cannes, at the Directors’ Fortnight, and it got straight up canceled, no announcement, no anything. A lot of people were giving us the, ‘I’m so sorry, I can’t believe that happened to you.’ It’s funny, I almost had the opposite reaction where I thought I was actually relieved. Something within me realized there was nothing I could do about it, and letting go of that control for the first time maybe ever in my life and saying, ‘OK there’s nothing we can do about it.’ It became understanding that the audience, the people interested in showing the film, were going to be the right people. If it was one festival in the middle of Minnesota, that would have been great. Once we let go of that feeling of wanting to control everything, it really opened up the space to feel really grateful and appreciative.
There was a version of it where it was woe is me, I wish I could be attending these festivals. I’ve been a fan of film far longer than I wanted to make them, and the thought of getting into BFI (London Film Festival), Locarno, AFI (Fest), my teenage self would have been through the (expletive) roof. But when you get those messages, when you let go of the expectations, you feel grateful.
Even though it’s been a little strange online, doing things like this through Zoom, it’s been OK. It’s really been OK. It’s been really nice to receive the feedback and see people’s range of reactions, not expecting them to like it or not like it, just seeing what people say. Some of my favorite reactions are, ‘What the hell was that?’
It seems like it’s been a very liberating experience for you — taking everything as it comes. You’re still getting wonderful film festivals to premiere this at, the right type of people have seen this film and you’re getting a broad range of reviews. It probably makes for interesting conversations at the end of the day.
Heywood: The best conversations are the ones that you don't dictate. They’re true conversations, they’re not soliloquies. It’s not Jamil and I talking at people, telling them how to feel and saying watch the film this way, tell me what you think. There's this great quote that I love: ‘Any real conversation comes with an invitation.’ You’re inviting somebody to share themselves with you. I’ve always seen filmmaking that way. It’s opened by the conversation and it’s been really nice.
It’s been interesting for Jamil and I because it’s been coalesced with the inner spiritual journey that I think him and I have both been on after finishing this film, which has been a lot of introspection. I’ve been mediating a lot, taking the time to look inward, and releasing a movie during that time is really fascinating. Stuff just comes up that you’re not expecting. There have been times where you feel…There’s some festival you’re waiting to hear back from that maybe you do want to get in and they don’t email you that day and you’re meditating and you feel anxiety come up and you’re like, ‘OK, wait a minute, hold on, what’s going on here.’ You don’t let it become you. I think as a filmmaker you want to control everything and you can let the worst and best parts of it take you over. To be forced to step outside that process has been a really, really, really liberating way of putting a film out.
Now that this is your fourth short with Jamil, what is the relationship like between you two? How did you two meet and get started on this journey together?
Heywood: We met at an advertising agency. I graduated college in 2013 and I had a bunch of student debt and I needed to get a job to pay off some loans, so I got a job at a production company in advertising. I ended up staying there for four years, and during that time, Jamil was an intern at one of the places that I worked. He had just come out of business school and we were kind of put together. On the first day, he was wearing a suit and tie, he was 22 and wanted to impress everybody. I was there in a baggy shirt and jeans and was like, ‘Who is this guy I'm about to spend the summer with?’ Within three days, I knew Jamil was going to be one of my best friends for the rest of my life. We clicked so fast in a deeply human way.
Neither of us were particularly planning on making films. We were both interested in art and making stuff, so because neither of us were crazy about where we worked, we talked about ideas, music. We spent the summer developing a really deep friendship together. We would walk around the city, take 35mm photographs together. I quit that job, and he actually took my job there and then he quit the job three months later. I got this random email one day from a colleague about this nonprofit doing this series where they were turning poems into short films, and I talked to her about maybe wanting to be a director someday, and she said this seems like a cool opportunity. The first thing that came into my mind was, 'I wonder if Jamil would want to make this with me,' not, 'What do I want to do with it?' Our directing relationship has been an ongoing conversation since that day.
We don’t have any sort of rigorous process. We truly do everything democratically. We’re always in conversation with each other. That does present problems because we’re both individuals, we don’t share a brain. There are times he thinks something that I don't think and vice versa. We overlap a lot in our interests, hopes for the world, examining the human spirit, all the important things we really align on. But I think what’s really nice about directing and writing with somebody is that it really makes you put your ego to the side. There’s this false narrative around art as ego and that it’s the artist expressing themselves and that it’s all about control. When you make a movie with somebody, especially, you have to put your ego to the side in service of the idea. It’s not just about you, it’s about the other person that you’re making this with, it’s about the idea and point of view. You're constantly having to use that as the guiding light and not, ‘Well what do I want?’ What’s the idea, what’s best for the idea? It ends up evolving into hourlong, heavy conversations about like the point of view of subjectively being depressed as cinema. What does that look like? He’s my best friend and everything stems from that and from the deepest respect in the world.
It seems like the relationship that you developed from day one that is rooted in those deep conversations so effortlessly translates into your movies. A lot of the films you’re interested in doing have to do with the relatable, meaningful parts of individuals’ lives. ‘Gramercy’ is about one of the most difficult and devastating periods that people have to go through in their lives. How does a film like this come about? Is this a personal reflection you’ve experienced or seen someone else go through, or is it wanting to do something on this topic and go at it in a way that hasn’t been done before?
Heywood: I think it’s a little bit of both. I think it stemmed internally. Both of us have talked about the idea. Jamil and I have both battled with depression. My parents died when I was really young so I was in and out of therapy since I was 11. I grew up in poverty. I was never taught language about how to deal with (expletive) that was going on inside me. Jamil has also suffered from depression with a different experience, but equally as impactful for his own personal life. We came to each other, we had found in each other this universality of dealing with depression in the sense that you can feel like you’re living two lives at once. You’re living this external life and you’re living this internal life. That duality cuts you off from the world in a lot of ways and it forces you to put on a mask.
We talked about the idea that we haven’t seen that language depicted in film before. There’s been plenty of films about depression, but they’re always plot points. Someone is depressed because this happened, or someone is grappling with x trauma or what’s gonna happen to them in the future and it becomes a storyline. Having depression doesn’t feel like that. It’s just really hard. It feels like a separation of your soul in a lot of ways. The core idea was how do you make a film about living with depression and grief in the present moment and what it actually feels like to have to hold those things in you in real time. That was the starting point.
Jamil met the crew of guys in the film on a weekend. One of them was his good friend in college. In 2016, Jamil went out to New Jersey to visit him and he, Chad, introduced Jamil to Shaq and all the other guys. Everyone you see in the film is them, they’re not actors playing versions of themselves. Jamil met them and was like, ‘There’s some energy here that you have to see.’ I met them all and thought there’s definitely energy out there, we want to make something in this place rooted in reality. We really thought Shaq was interesting because we saw him as more vulnerable than his friends and there was something about this vulnerability that he had and his introspectiveness that we saw being there and hanging out with them. We thought it’d be interesting if there was a film about this guy with his friends exploring his inner life within that group. That began the process of going back for two to three years. Writing, rewriting, rehearsing. It’s weirdly a film that has a lot of nonfiction in it, but it is ultimately a fictional story. We were interested in blurring those lines. People are overly obsessed with categorizing things … I have no interest in making a film like that. It’s like I’m putting myself in a box.
One of the things I keep going back to in the movie is the car. What is it about this car?
Heywood: The car’s an interesting story. Shaq and his car were the original idea of the film. That car is Shaq’s real car. His dad gave it to him when he was 15. It was his baby, it was the car that drove him and his friends around through New Jersey when they were in high school, so it was a symbol of gramercy. It was a mascot for his crew. We were always interested in a car as a metaphor for someone’s state of mind. It’s a place of solitude and introspection, but it can also be a place of harm. You’re driving down a road at 40 mph and at any moment something terrible could happen to you. I always thought that was an interesting metaphor for someone’s mind that it’s both of those things. It will always be both of those things. You can’t have one without the other
We wrote a version of the film where Shaq and his car were in almost every scene. The film was about him coming home and driving his car again for the first time in forever and picking up his friends. On the first day of shooting, Shaq got into an accident in the car. The car was totaled. The damage you see on the car is what it looked like. We had to basically rewrite the whole movie while we were shooting. We were like, ‘(Expletive), what are we going to do here?’ We have all these scenes about him and his car and we were married to the metaphor, but then, again, it was about letting go and letting go of expectations and control. This has happened, there’s nothing we can do, it sucks, Shaq is OK, you can’t drive the car anymore, it’s steaming. We thought, well what if the film’s about a guy who comes home and his car is broken. What does that movie look like?
We had to film a bunch of those scenes with him walking. That became another interesting metaphor, somebody constantly having to walk somewhere. Where does it begin, where does it end? Where are you going, where are you coming from? That became an interesting metaphor of life.
With the car, that ending shot at the gas station, I've always seen that shot as him looking at himself every time he looks at that car. This broken down thing that was once loved and you have this dad on the voicemail talking about we’ll get another one. You can’t just get another one, it’s not how it works. At the end, it’s probably the only moment in the film of Shaq honestly looking at something and seeing it as it is: damaged, undrivable and yet there it is. That seemed like an interesting metaphor for existing.
There's a lot of imagery that was very striking. Combining black and white versus color, which shows what’s rooted in reality versus what Shaq wants to feel. How do you come up with images like that?
Heywood: We’re very lucky to have a great director of photography, Maceo Bishop. We caught him at an interesting time of his career. He is truly one of the most sought after steadicam operators in the independent film industry. He’s worked with the Safdie Brothers, Martin Scorcese, Ang Lee, Bong Joon Ho, truly the best filmmakers in the world. He knew one of our producers and she introduced us to him. He said he’s trying to become a director of photography, he’s used to working with so many others, and we hit it off. I think in a year or two he’ll be one of those people that we got to work with in this place in his life where he was willing to do it for free and work with us on the images.
A lot of it came from the three of us sitting down and talking about color and lack thereof colors. It always came down to the feeling of creating a language of what it feels like living with depression. Those long, slow takes, that’s what it feels like. The feeling that there’s something behind you, there’s always something lurking no matter what direction you’re walking. Those beautiful nature images that came from feeling like an escape. Where would you want to be, where would you want to go, where is there to go? It became about these images that transcended time and space and became about this oneness of feeling and motion.
There were certain images that we wanted in our head: the image of Shaq laying down in the field, we’d always seen a really wide shot of the boys under the oak tree. There were certain images that we felt before. A lot of it was watching films that became inspiration, a lot of Andrei Tarkovsky’s ‘Mirror,’ Wim Wenders’ ‘Wings of Desire.’ They’ve used the black and white and color duality. You use those things and let them guide your own vision and you don't do it to copy anybody. That’s why I fell in love with cinema because there’s this continuing language among filmmakers. Almost every director has some basis of films they love and carry with them and how direct or indirect it is it depends.
The conversation that Shaq finally has with his friend I feel is the moment he can begin his healing process. Is that the moment you think so many people in similar situations might be waiting for?
Heywood: I always think about that scene less about what they’re saying, but the spaces between what they’re saying and the tone of it and the gaps in it. We’re so accustomed to communicating in words ... whatever capacity for us to speak language is our perceived value to any given person. How clearly you can communicate yourself is how valued you are in society, and yet so much of our internal lives don’t operate that way. There’s all this stuff going on that defies language. I think about that scene as two people with agendas finally letting go. We keep coming back to that idea of letting go.
It’s cathartic. The power in being seen is so amazing. Even if it’s not the entirety of it, it’s this weight being lifted off your shoulders. I see that scene as how a deep friendship can do so much for you and how cherishing those friendships are so important and how easy it is to not do that. What’s amazing about that scene is they improvised so much of that dialogue. We had beats for them to hit, but they were really bringing a lot of stuff to it that Jamil and I couldn’t write. Between us, we had gotten the feeling and emotion and space between the words down that I was like, ‘Just go to town and be yourselves.’ Karon in that scene, the thing that he’s getting at, the raw, male vulnerability, it can be so toxic and it’s there and vitriolic and you have compassion for it because it’s so understandable because it’s raw and human.
Your ego makes it almost impossible to recognize that. It tells you you have to win, it’s about winning, being right. Shaq in that scene goes from he feels he needs to be right to realizing it’s doing nothing for him and letting go of that. The world floods into him after that scene: Langston Hughes (narrating a poem) starts talking to him, the opera is happening and you’re like, ‘Oh my God, all the feelings are happening.’
