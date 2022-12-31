Is the winter a good time to visit Pismo Beach?
At the risk of sounding too philosophical: it depends on the type of person you are.
If you prefer calm and quiet, and fewer people, well then winter is a perfect time to visit Pismo Beach.
Rain came through Pismo during the first Saturday of December, but it lasted just that one day.
A dark and gloomy day by the beach can provide an artistic feel.
The sun appeared more prominently from the clouds on the following day, drawing more people to Pismo’s pier.
Restaurant and shop owners near Pismo Beach Pier Plaza will of course say the winter and spring are great times to head to Pismo.
However, it’s OK if it’s a slow time for them right now. They know business will pick up as the temperatures warm. Even now, they receive a steady flow of traffic during the weekends.
Steve Norwood, co-owner of The Boardroom pub, said this winter and spring is the first true off-season since before the coronavirus pandemic in 2020.
Business never slowed down during the pandemic. It actually picked up, Norwood said, and John Sorgenfrei concurred.
Sorgenfrei, who is with TJA Advertising, which handles marketing for Pismo Beach, said because access to some vacation getaways to the beach were cut off or restricted, many people came to Pismo in 2020 and 2021.
“No one wants to do well because of a disaster like COVID, but a lot of places were closed, except for Pismo” Sorgenfrei said. “Pismo offered a safe place to get away. You can walk on the pier or on the beach. You’re outside.”
Pismo provided outdoor dining during the pandemic. That still takes place today, except for that rainy Saturday.
“The city did a really good job of making it safe for the residents, the employees and the guests,” Sorgenfrei said, “but still offering a place to come during the off-season, during the pandemic.”
Not all went so smoothly during the pandemic, Norwood said, but mostly everything is fine now.
He said he had to deal with police more than once when they threatened to shut down The Boardroom. Norwood stood his ground because the pub was thriving and because people wanted a place to drink.
That year, 2020, was known for unprecedented times, but like most business owners, Norwood adapted and adjusted.
About 10 years ago, when he started working at The Boardroom, things were much different.
“There’s a time when a lot less people were here,” Norwood said.
The Boardroom was around when what is now the parking lot for the Pier Plaza was covered in dirt, said Norwood, who is from Clovis.
“You never know how things will go,” Norwood said of starting a business. “You just gotta do what you gotta do.”
Norwood noted that he never went to college. He said he advanced in his career because he depended on three factors mostly: common sense, logic and work ethic.
He said he welcomes people from Bakersfield and added that Pismo and the 805 is like a second home for many from the 661 area code.
In addition to the pub’s wide variety of beers, there are limited choices of wine. The menu includes the standards of bar food, yet a favorite among their tasty flatbreads is the Boarder: Grilled chicken, spicy salsa instead of tomato sauce and cheddar cheese with cilantro.
Just above a large screen TV, near a pair of surfboards, is a sign that reads all there is to know about the pub: Good Beer, Good Friends, Good Times.
If you’re in the mood for nostalgia, not too far from the pier is the Cool Cat Cafe, a '50s-style diner.
Along those lines, Hotshots is also a throwback with an offering of traditional games, pool and air hockey, as well as arcade games. For those seeking fun and entertainment, that place is a must.
For Italian style pizza and pasta, PizMo is highly recommended.
On the pier, Sunsets at Pismo offers comfort food and drinks.
There are often deals at the hotels nearby during the off-season, Sorgenfrei said. Airbnb is also a cost-saving option.
Inn at the Pier, an oceanfront hotel, is among the most popular stays in Pismo.
“The winter and spring seasons are great to visit, if you want to avoid the crowds, save on stay and find great deals that are offered during the off-season,” Sorgenfrei said.
For planning and visiting Pismo Beach, Sorgenfrei said, it’s always best to check out experiencepismobeach.com. TJA Advertising manages the website.
During the first week of December, Pismo Beach hosted the ISA World Para Surfing Championships. It was the second straight year the international surfing event for para-athletes took place in Pismo Beach. Pismo’s close work with AmpSurf in the past helped secure the event the past two years, Sorgenfrei said.
The San Luis Obispo Cal Open, a men’s and women’s World Surf League sanctioned professional contest, will take place Jan. 27-30 in Pismo.
For all you jazz fans, the Pismo Jazz Jubilee by the Sea will be held Jan. 12-15. Known as New Orleans on the Central Coast, the jazz event features 20 bands and several guest artists performing at five venues, all connected by a shuttle bus system. For more information visit: pismojazz.com.
