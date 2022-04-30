Robbie Byrne is well aware that Bakersfield is no Boston or Chicago when it comes to Irish culture. But bring the right event to Kern, and plenty of people with Irish connections will come out of the woodwork.
It's something Byrne, a professional bagpiper who has spent 15 years here after living in Ireland and England, learned when he started the local Irish Heritage Club with Kenny Mount. And it's something he has seen repeatedly whenever Irish music comes to town.
"We had Riverdance come years ago, the original Riverdance," Byrne said. "(The venue) was called the Rabobank then. Oh, the place was packed, packed full of all sorts of people.
"When an event like that comes up … you’ll get a lot of Irish coming out of the gardens.”
This time, the show bringing forth all who dream of the Emerald Isle will be another concert at what is now Mechanics Bank Theater. This time, it will feature Celtic Woman, a traditional Irish ensemble led by four singing frontwomen, making a return trip to Bakersfield on May 8 in support of its 14th tour.
Celtic Woman was originally slated to embark on the tour in 2020, then in 2021, before finally hitting the road in late February.
"We spent so long wondering, 'Was it ever gonna happen?'" said Chloë Agnew, who returns to Celtic Woman for this tour after originally joining the group as a teenager. "So to finally be back out and genuinely enjoying every second of it, onstage and offstage, is really cool.”
Agnew, who lived in Los Angeles for eight years, said she's looking forward to getting back to California, as the group's itinerary winds its way from San Diego up through the Central Valley. She added that shows in smaller cities can often be even more rewarding.
"The audiences are super appreciative of you coming to (their) town," she said. "Really, it doesn’t matter to us where we go, we’re just thankful that people want to come out and hear our music.”
Byrne's career is evidence of the fact that enthusiasts of Irish culture can appear in unlikely places. He recalled one time when he was called up to Randsburg, outside of Ridgecrest, for a gig, and his hosts there treated him like part of the family.
Jeffrey Biggs, a longtime member of Byrne and Mount's club, has another theory as to why Bakersfield might be receptive to Irish folk songs: the city's love for country music.
“The Irish, Celtic and Scottish music is where so much of that came from," Biggs said. "The Irish and the Scottish that settled in Appalachia kind of begat that folk music that we hear along the eastern seaboard.”
The real draw of Celtic Woman, though, is that its music can appeal to those with no immediate connection to Celtic culture — as demonstrated by the band's ability to sustain a three-month-plus, six-shows-a-week tour through the United States.
“They’re great stories, and the Irish are great storytellers," Agnew said. "So I think our songs are about love, land, loss, hope, all universal things that people can relate to and identify with.”
Byrne said that the songs' rich history — Celtic Woman's repertoire includes classics like "Danny Boy" and "The Parting Glass" — gives them a gravitas lacking in what he called "here today, gone tomorrow" pop music.
"When you’re playing or you’re listening," Byrne said, "it’s a different dimension.”
Tickets are on sale now for the show, a 3 p.m. matinee on May 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.