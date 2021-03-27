Mid-century modern
Mid-century modern broadly describes architecture, furniture and graphic design from roughly the 1930s to 1960s, where the interiors are classic, clean and minimal. This furniture design is based on Bauhaus architects and designers and characterized by simplicity and functionality. Though there are many ways to style mid-century modern designs, it's common to see neutral and bold colors.
Art deco
Art deco uses a lot of bold colors and symmetrical patterns like geometric and linearity shapes, making a statement in decorating and architecture. Bright and deep yellows, reds, greens, blues and pinks are common colors to use accented with silver, chrome or black.
Farmhouse
If there's one thing about farmhouse style, it's its coziness and warm feeling. A farmhouse design consists of rustic finishes, metal elements in decor and a neutral color palette, enough to give your space a minimal yet nature-inspired look.
Industrial
Industrial design is usually associated with city dwellings or lofts, but there are many elements of this style to make it work in any type of home. Industrial interior designs have elements like brick walls to give a rustic feel, metal and wood for furniture designs, pipes, steel beams and ducts to give your space the "unfinished" look. Take the industrial look further by incorporating vintage or antiques into your home decor. And stick to a metallic color palette when decorating — silver, gold and gray.
Scandinavian
Scandinavian designs are esteemed for their simplicity, beauty and functionality. Scandinavian inspired homes have a pure style centered around a warm, clean, elegant and perfect craftsmanship look. Scandinavian designs carry elements like light wooden floors, white walls, wood decor to add texture throughout the home and cool tones to bring down the ambiance of the room.
Electric
Electric interior design is about harmony and bringing together dissimilar styles, textures and colors all while making them beautifully cohesive. Electric design doesn't follow any rules from color to texture to materials. Select a core color palette that complements one another to create a base and accents. Experiment with different patterns and textures within your furniture because electric design is all about personality. Allow your decor accessories to speak for themselves.
