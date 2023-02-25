It was a simple enough question to ask some of Bakersfield's most accomplished women. From whom in women’s history do you draw your inspiration? But what a tapestry of responses they sent back. Take a look.
Heather Laganelli
Locale Eatery owner, foodie, travel lover
Georgia O’Keeffe. Back in New England, we lived on the outskirts of a busy city. Many of my days were spent exploring the end of Maravista Road, adventure begun just past the last house on the left where the gravel ended. I often wandered the sprawling forest and dipped my feet in ponds teeming with fish and frogs. I navigated countless trails adorned with sparkly mica speckled rocks ... sometimes my internal compass didn't serve me well and I got home slightly after the streetlights turned on (if you know, you know).
The beloved dead-end road of my youth leads me to O’Keeffe. Her work was introduced to me at the Worcester Museum of Art. I connected with her love of city and nature and her sense of independence. O’Keeffe moved from Virginia to attend the Art Institute of Chicago in 1905 and eventually split her time between New York City and Santa Fe, N.M.
She was a risk-taker and a world traveler, which was impressive because she traveled during a time when travel wasn't as common — and, to top it off, she was a woman traveling solo. I love the boldness and massive scale of her pieces, her use of color and appreciation for nature. She was a scholar and professional artist who wasn't bogged down by limiting beliefs and dedicated her 98 years of life to creating, connecting and exploring.
Her story is captivating and has inspired me to live my life with a similar fervor. A few of my most favorite trips over the years have been to visit New Mexico. I've traveled to Santa Fe, Albuquerque and Taos to take in her work and to bask in the scenery. I still long for Bakersfield to have a cheese shop like the one I discovered in 2015, Cheesemongers of Santa Fe (sigh).
Oprah Winfrey. My mom watched "Oprah" religiously. When I say religiously, I'm talking every weekday we were home at 5 p.m. It was virtually impossible to not be impacted by Oprah, which makes me grin. I sat on our floral couch, my toes sunk into our shaggy red carpet, sipping hot Lipton tea (light and sweet, which in New England means with milk and sugar) and snacked on Walker's butter cookies while Oprah shared how hard she worked to get on TV. Oprah's ability to overcome adversity, to openly facilitate thought-provoking conversations on an array of topics, was fascinating to me. Her extraordinary way of bringing so many people together, to stimulate growth and well-being, all while coming from a humble, authentic and vulnerable mindset, resonates with me.
I used to enjoy watching her audience's reactions, and envisioned what it would feel like to be in the audience someday. Hmmm, sounds like an unrealized life goal, actually! The courage she displays every day, her commitment to making a difference, has pushed me out of my comfort zone countless times. What strikes me to be most intriguing, she is an average person who set out to make a difference.
Robin Fleming
Account director, Hey Salty Inc.
There are so many women in the history of the world that are inspirational — from living quiet lives of consistent action to accomplishing major feats on the world stage. I find myself inspired by women in both of those areas. Here are just a few of the countless women who have inspired me to be better, live stronger and grow in love.
Amelia Earhart literally reached for the sky on what she could accomplish in life. A woman who loved what she was doing and didn’t let challenges define who she was or could be in her life. She was highly skilled in her career choice in what was then a male-dominated environment.
She possessed infinite courage and lived on her own terms and set new standards for women in aviation. She wasn’t afraid to try new things in life or push real or imagined boundaries.
“Women must try to do things as men have tried. When they fail, their failure must be but a challenge to others.” — Amelia Earhart
Corrie Ten Boom and her family showed love to Jewish individuals and families during Hitler’s reign of terror in World War II. Her actions saved many lives at the expense of her livelihood and family, but this didn’t stop her from accomplishing her task to love people. Using her strong faith to bolster courage, Corrie never wavered from the key message of love.
Her strength and commitment are awe-inspiring and challenge me to help right wrongs, encourage others and live out my faith boldly. She defined happiness as something not to be obtained, but to be ingrained in our souls.
“Happiness isn’t something that depends on our surroundings. ... It’s something we make inside ourselves.” — Corrie Ten Boom
Of all of the women I have admired, none compare to my own mother, Dorothy Jean Fleming. She was the embodiment of quiet strength, perseverance, dedication, kindness and love. A product of the Dust Bowl generation, my mother came to California with a dream for a better life. After living in San Francisco during World War II, she and my grandmother came to the Central Valley, where she worked in potato sheds and cotton gins. An accident during a minor surgery left my mother permanently deaf. She didn’t let that stop her from marrying, raising five children and becoming a nurse.
Through many challenges that life brought her, she remained steadfastly devoted to her family and her faith. She instilled the love of reading in all of her children and not a day went by that she didn’t share her love. Her quiet strength is what resonates with me to this day. She was and always will be my inspiration.
“Always be kind to yourself first and then share it with everyone else. And don’t forget to read a good book!” — Dorothy Jean Fleming
Natasha Felkins
Vice president, Bitwise Bakersfield
There is certainly no shortage of innovative and passionate women throughout history to derive inspiration from. From my early childhood days, I would read about women that led armies, women that tended to the wounded during times of war or led compassionately in their communities as activists. I’ve drawn strength from the many tales of heroism throughout time and I greatly respect those who have trailblazed and created a path where others could one day follow. With that said, my instinctive response to whom I draw inspiration from is my very own family lineage.
I’ve had the honor and privilege to have been surrounded by many courageous women all of my life. From my great-grandmothers who worked tirelessly in various agricultural fields across the U.S., just to ensure there was food on the table and a roof overhead. They endured eras when their opinions and voices seemed quieted or completely silenced. Opportunities were often slim and their partners weren’t always the kindest. My grandmothers also endured challenges of trying to make ends meet, but still worked hard every day to ensure their families never went without.
My grandmother Dolly was the stable head of household who we would all lean on for consistency and support. She’s the reason I and other family members were able to have a sense of home for so many years. I would witness her waking up early to go to work and come home when it was dark outside. I remember when she was able to purchase our cozy family home and how safe it felt being there. It also showed me what hardworking and determined women can do. She created a space for us all to heal, grow and find some stability for ourselves. I recall learning about planting seeds from my great-grandmother while my grandmother was at work. I learned to appreciate small moments of quietness and to really listen to others as they speak.
The women in my life have taught me so much and have shaped the person I am today. My grandmother is still alive, but her time here is very limited. My love and respect for her is beyond measure. She embodies the example of love, strength and resiliency that make people great. She never gave up, and because of that, she helped to uplift her children, grandchildren and her very own mother until her last days.
My aunt is now showing that same compassion and love to my grandmother during her final days. It’s not easy watching your hero decline before your very eyes. But she lived a life that left a rich legacy and a strong foundation for the woman I am today. She is my go-to when someone asks who inspires me and I’m honored to carry her fire and love in my life for the next generation to experience.
Jan Hefner
Executive director, Bakersfield Community Theatre
Three names immediately came to mind when I first read the question, “From whom in women’s history do you draw your inspiration?” Those names were Rosa Parks, Katharine Hepburn and Ruth Bader Ginsburg.
I was just 14 months old when Rosa Parks refused to give up her seat on an Alabama bus, so I didn’t know what happened until I learned about her in school, perhaps when busing became a big issue during my high school years. I remember thinking then only how unfair and stupid segregation was and wondered why people treated each other so poorly. I had no clue. But the story of Parks and the ongoing struggle of people of color for equitable treatment and opportunity became rooted as a part of my fundamental belief structure.
When I discovered theater as a young actress after high school, I learned more about my favorite actress, Katharine Hepburn. She was a peerless performer, but I soon learned that she insisted on living life on her own terms as a progressive, modern woman. She took control of her career rather than leave it in the hands of others. She was declared “box office poison” after a string of underperforming films, and subsequently she took a role onstage in "The Philadelphia Story" in a role written to showcase her talent. She then maneuvered the rights to the film version after receiving it as a gift to ensure that she would be in control of the creative team and cast. The film vaulted Hepburn back into a film career that would endure for the next 60 years.
Hepburn was famously private but joined in political activity in the 1940s in response to a growing anti-communist movement. Later in life, she told a journalist, “I believe there's nothing we can know, except that we should be kind to each other and do what we can for other people.”
Ruth Bader Ginsburg fought through her entire career for gender equality, including 27 years as an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. She was relentless in fighting for her principles of equality, and played a major role in embedding those principles in many federal laws.
In 2015, I happened to catch a television interview she gave. The interviewer asked Justice Ginsberg what she would like to be remembered for. She replied, “Someone who used whatever talent she had to do her work to the very best of her ability, and to help repair tears in her society.” Her reply deeply resonated with me. I’ve worked with many other committee people throughout my life in a number of causes, and all, in their own ways, have had the ability to help repair some of society’s tears, in my opinion.
The commonality I see between these women is that they all took control of their own lives, had a commitment to creating a more just and equal world, and were lifelong learners and contributors.
They have helped me become who I am now.
Jen Williams
Co-owner, Willis and Williams Design Studios
Even as I get close to the age of 40, I still consider myself a Jo. There have been times in my life where I have certainly been an Amy, and parts of my heart that are pieces of Beth and Meg. Chances are, if you read that, and know exactly who I am talking about, you identify with one of these little women, too. You could tell me your Enneagram, Myers-Briggs Personality Type or even your “Harry Potter” House, but what I really want to know is which March sister you most identify with!
These four characters feel as real and dear to me as if they actually existed. I have known them since I was a little girl. As a film, I love every telling and retelling of this story. My grandmother introduced this story to me at a young age, and we watched every version together from 1933, 1949 and 1994 on VHS tape. I also thoroughly enjoyed the newest movie version, by director Greta Gerwig, from 2019. Yet, as any bookworm would tell you, the book is always better. I love this story in its original literature, and I find so much inspiration in the woman who created it.
Louisa May Alcott wrote "Little Women" more than 150 years ago, and her characters still resonate in the hearts and minds of people today. I admire her as a champion of women, but also find so much inspiration in her life’s work. The female heroines she created had a profound impact on American literature. She used her success to support many abolitionist and feminist causes, and care for her family.
As a woman also working in a creative field, I really connect to Alcott’s career. She created out of financial necessity but also from her heart. She didn’t write "Little Women" knowing the legacy she would create. Yet here I am, in 2023 still identifying with her characters. What I find so inspiring is that Alcott created something profound by tapping into her natural talent and her life experiences. She had a skill that enabled her to earn an income, and as she worked, she also found it connected with others. One can only hope to do work that you love, and as you find success, give back to the people and causes you care about.
Anna Smith
Managing partner, Sage Equities
I am inspired by the life and work of Jane Jacobs, a pioneering woman in the field of both urbanism and activism.
Jacobs’ “The Death and Life of Great American Cities” (published in 1961) is likely the most-read book on cities and urbanism. As with most groundbreaking work, particularly the body of work coming from women throughout history, it was disregarded, disdained and disapproved of by most in the field at the time. Though dismissed by critics at its publication as the work of a dilettante housewife, “Death and Life” has become one of the most influential city planning and urban theory books ever written.
In addition to her published works, she was out on the street living true to her word. She organized grassroots efforts to protect neighborhoods from urban renewal, including plans by the politician Robert Moses to overhaul her Greenwich Village neighborhood. Jacobs was unapologetically committed to the cause and was even arrested in 1968 for inciting a crowd at a public hearing.
Jacobs famously faced Moses on three occasions; their battles were so epic in proportion that an opera, "A Marvelous Order," was written about their relationship. On all three occasions, Jacobs prevailed. The most legendary episode was her opposition to Moses’ plan to rout Washington Square Park and make it into a superhighway. Jacobs was loud in her opposition, rallying citizens to flood city officials with over 30,000 postcards against the plan. Eleanor Roosevelt stood with her in opposition, along with multitudes of citizens.
In the final confrontation, Moses stood in Washington Square Park at the last meeting concerning the fate of its continued existence, and he addressed the hordes of protesters before storming away, shouting, “There is nobody against this, nobody, nobody, nobody, but a bunch of mothers.”
Thanks to Jacobs, the “mothers” prevailed. And the lesson is clear: no more unstoppable a group than a bunch of angry mother figures. Moses learned his lesson, but we’d all be better for it, if we’ll only learn from her lesson: It is well worth the effort to fight for a true community of diverse uses created by diverse individuals within our city centers.
As a female writer who criticized experts in the male-dominated field of urban planning, Jacobs endured disdain from established figures. Literary critic Lewis Mumford wrote a scathing review of “Death and Life,” as headlined: “Mother Jacobs Home Remedies.” Consistently, she was described first as a housewife, as she did not have a college degree or formal training in urban planning.
It was Jacobs who taught us to view the city in a deeper, more complex way. “Death and Life” is packed full of ideas, both practical and enigmatic. She helped us refocus on dimensions that were typically excluded — often expelled — from general reviews of the urban economy.
She reacted against a culture at the time affecting cities whereby suburbia was seen as the answer to its problems, including rundown buildings, substandard housing, urban poverty and crime, an unsuitable built environment for the type of life people wanted to live. Jacobs instead proposed regeneration and redirection of energy into cities.
Jacobs wrote that in order for an urban area to be a safe place, "there must be eyes upon the street, eyes belonging to those we might call the natural proprietors of the street." I think often of her description of the intricate sidewalk ballet on her own avenue, an apt description of the rich life there. In our work in downtown Bakersfield, we hope to help create spaces just like that, incorporating diverse uses and individuals which support safe, thriving places that nurture true community.
Jacobs felt that downtowns should not simply be a place traveled to for specific uses. Its function as a hub and the safety and security of everyone there relies on one important fact: A thriving city needs to be considered “home” to a diversity of residents as well. As Jacobs wrote: “You can't rely on bringing people downtown, you have to put them there.”
Siona H. Huyck
Diversity, equity and inclusion engagement specialist, The Center for Sexuality & Gender Diversity
Whether I am singing, writing or working with and for the community, two women in history continue to inspire me, no matter the path I am currently treading. Those two women are Nina Simone and Frida Kahlo. Not only were they both artists, but they were prominent activists who unapologetically roared the intent of their movements. Both women did so at a time when the opinions and experiences of women and people of color were severely oppressed and usually disregarded.
Simone proved to be a bit problematic for the U.S. government and media tycoons. Unlike some peaceful and nonviolent activists who supported Black nationalism, like Martin Luther King Jr., she chose to advocate for a violent revolution. She had the same brazen approach with her music as well!
Whether she was performing and speaking at civil rights events, like the Alabama marches from Selma to Montgomery, or recording and releasing singles, like “Four Women” and the single that was banned from being played on Southern states’ radio stations, “Mississippi Goddamn” — she never quit raising her voice and never tamed her force. Simone continued to create albums and her work with being an activist. Even when she decided to move to France in protest of the worsening racial issues in the United States.
Kahlo dug deep to explore her inner roller coaster of personal and emotional issues and her bisexuality. These intimate adventures led her into creating some powerful bodies of work throughout her art career. Thus, she inspired and welcomed a new wave of artists during and after her time. In the 1920s, Kahlo was known for hanging out in the cafe society and mixing with communists, like her husband, muralist Diego Rivera, and feminists. That changed when she left the Communist Party in 1929 to stand in solidarity with Trotsky’s Left Opposition while he was being continuously attacked by Stalin. The pressure of her actions helped Trotsky and his family gain asylum granted by Mexico in 1937.
My name is Siona and I am a transgender woman with many bloodlines and generations running through my veins. Some call me a “mutt” and some say I am “mixed.” Some even dare to say that I am just “confused.” That last one cuts the deepest if I am being truly transparent with you. And after being attacked earlier this year by four random men, who beat me unconscious and broke my ankle out of hate toward the LGBTQIA+ community, I refuse to accept any of those as an identity description. I am a powerful force and I will continue to be tenacious in my fight against inequality and LGBTQIA+ phobias until I have proven to be a danger to the Wheel of Perpetual Hate some government officials and community leaders are pushing around — and until I have successfully helped make LGBTQIA+ safe spaces boldly visible in rural/small towns and small developing cities. This will be shown through every body of work I produce and every move I make. Simone and Kahlo will always inspire me to keep my heart in the fight.
Miranda Whitworth
Director of marketing and communications, Thuasne USA
I have always been passionate about the history of the American West. Born and raised in Salt Lake City, the story of westward expansion was ever-present during my years in school. The harsh realities of trailblazing the wilderness felt close and tangible as I spent summers in the alpine slopes and arid high deserts of the Rocky Mountains. While many of these stories hailed the courage of solitary mountain men like Jim Bridger and Jedediah Smith, there was one standout character whose place in America’s history books seemed divinely elevated, not for accomplishments alone against the uncharted wild, but for the value brought to an unchosen tribe.
Sacagawea did not volunteer for the Lewis and Clark expedition in 1805. She was a teenager along for the ride with her husband, a French trapper, who had purchased her from kidnappers. The Lewis and Clark team hired the man to help navigate the treacherous landscape, weather the winter and communicate with Native American tribes they met as they attempted to reach the Pacific Ocean from Fort Mandan in North Dakota.
Sacagawea was pregnant with her first child, the only woman in the group, and possessed a vast knowledge of the landscape they would encounter. Her presence may have been by chance, but it was instrumental in the success of the expedition.
Historic accounts of the trip exist to this day because of the quick action of Sacagawea to save charts and journals during a boat capsizing on a tributary of the Missouri River. The river was named in her honor by the corps commanders. She found safe harbor, guides and horses for her team during one of the greatest coincidences in American history, a chance reunion with her tribe and her brother, who was now its leader. The two hadn’t seen each other since she was taken captive at the age of 12. The expedition spent the winter with her family, where she gave birth to her son before heading back out on the trail.
The presence of Sacagawea and her infant served as a symbol of peace when they met tribes along the way, helping Lewis and Clark safely pass through sometimes dangerous territory. She did it all with a baby on her back, married to a man she didn’t choose, using her knowledge as an Indigenous person and her strength as a woman to reach the West Coast.
She did not participate in this chapter of American history for glory or the accolades. In fact, her success opened the West more quickly to American settlers, sealing the tragic fate of her tribe and every Indigenous person on the continent. She, like many women, took up the hard work because it needed to be done. She fed the team and ensured their safe passage because it ensured the safety of her son. Her presence, like the presence of many women, created a feeling of safety and good tidings making life that much easier to live, even in the harshest conditions.
She, like many women, made her own way, forging a literal path that millions have followed.
Emily Hay
Owner of The Playful Space in downtown Bakersfield
In this powerful moment in time for women, I gather endless inspiration from artist and writer Chanel Miller. She was thrust into the spotlight as “Emily Doe” when her Stanford campus assault story and legal case sparked a nationwide discussion about how assault survivors were being silenced. Miller’s compelling victim impact statement, which she read aloud to her attacker, fanned the flame of the #MeToo movement and has touched the lives of millions, including my own.
Miller revealed her identity in 2019, publishing her memoir “Know My Name,” a book that I just “happened to come across” at my local library. As a die-hard bibliophile, I believe that books often choose you and this one broke me wide open. I experienced so many parallels in my own life as I read her story; years of stuffed-down resentment, sadness, depression and fear came to the surface.
Miller chose to be more than just the label of “victim” and this lit a fire inside of me to be courageous to do the same. I started by using art journaling and mixed-media art to tell my own story, then as my confidence was bolstered by creative gatherings with women in my community, I began vocalizing my story and encouraging others to speak their own truth through art.
I have learned that courage is contagious and one woman’s vulnerability opens the door for another’s. Miller held up a mirror for women around the world to show up, speak their truth and find power in healing. It is this inspiration that drives my passion to provide a safe space for creativity, play and healing in the Bakersfield community. She inspires me to set myself free, take risks instead of playing small and share my art whether anyone else enjoys it or not.
Chanel’s floor-to-ceiling mural “I was, I am, I will be” was on display through the windows of the Asian Art Museum in San Francisco throughout the pandemic. She spoke of her piece as “an homage to process, rather than outcome. Healing happens when we are able to incorporate the full spectrum of our experiences and integrate our collective selves. Instead of keeping parts of us in the dark, we deserve to live wholly and authentically. Honor every leg of your journey, knowing life is infinitely unfolding.”
I leave you with Miller’s powerful closing words from her victim impact statement: “To girls everywhere, I am with you. On nights when you feel alone, I am with you. When people doubt you or dismiss you, I am with you. As the author Anne Lamott once wrote, ‘Lighthouses don’t go running all over an island looking for boats to save; they just stand there shining.’ Although I can’t save every boat, I hope that by speaking today, you absorbed a small amount of light, a small knowing that you can’t be silenced, a small satisfaction that justice was served, a small assurance that we are getting somewhere, and a big, big knowing that you are important, unquestionably, you are untouchable, you are beautiful, you are to be valued, respected, undeniably, every minute of every day, you are powerful and nobody can take that away from you. To girls everywhere, I am with you.”
