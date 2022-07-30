Deedrea Herrera.png

Deedrea Herrera is an education and fashion influencer who is a mother to three girls, owner of NeaLayne boutique and a school counselor who advocates for kids’ feelings and emotions.

My name is Deedrea Herrera and some of my roles are mom, wife, small business owner, lifestyle ambassador for the Outlets at Tejon and elementary school counselor. Balancing work life and mom life can often be a struggle, but there are times when they can both blend, making it the best of both worlds. One of my main goals as a mother and educator is to inspire emotional intelligence in my three daughters and students.

Emotional intelligence is the ability to perceive, control and evaluate emotions. As an educator and parent, emotional intelligence is necessary because people tend to get along better with others, be more empathetic and compassionate and more likely to be successful compared to their counterparts. Furthermore, emotional intelligence translates later in life into the workforce. Emotionally intelligent people are aware of their feelings, allowing them to analyze and adjust their behavior before it becomes a problem in the workplace.