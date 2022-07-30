My name is Deedrea Herrera and some of my roles are mom, wife, small business owner, lifestyle ambassador for the Outlets at Tejon and elementary school counselor. Balancing work life and mom life can often be a struggle, but there are times when they can both blend, making it the best of both worlds. One of my main goals as a mother and educator is to inspire emotional intelligence in my three daughters and students.
Emotional intelligence is the ability to perceive, control and evaluate emotions. As an educator and parent, emotional intelligence is necessary because people tend to get along better with others, be more empathetic and compassionate and more likely to be successful compared to their counterparts. Furthermore, emotional intelligence translates later in life into the workforce. Emotionally intelligent people are aware of their feelings, allowing them to analyze and adjust their behavior before it becomes a problem in the workplace.
Parents can inspire emotional intelligence by self-regulating their own emotions. Children admire their parents, naturally act like them, and inherit their attributes as young as infants and toddlers. Powerful ways parents can inspire emotional intelligence are: understanding that all feelings are valid, being aware of your child's emotions, labeling their emotions, using emotions as an opportunity to connect and teaching self-regulation and coping skills.
When navigating emotions, it is also important to note that young children can understand complex issues and challenging topics such as divorce, death, illness, natural disasters and current events. As parents, educators or people of influence, we have to be open and honest with children, or they will search for answers from their friends or the internet, which can often be unsafe.
One of the best ways to inspire emotional intelligence is to ask children intentional open-ended questions. By doing this, you can understand your role in the situation to see if you are needed as a problem solver or simply a person to whom the child can vent. By asking open-ended questions, you let children know that you care about them, their situation and their feelings. Some of these questions can be:
How can I make this better?
What is the hardest part of this situation?
What is the most frustrating part of all this?
How does this affect you?
These discussions will ultimately prepare children to problem-solve for themselves, which is a valuable skill to have in preparing them for the future.
Deedrea Herrera is an education and fashion influencer who is a mother to three girls, owner of NeaLayne boutique and a school counselor who advocates for kids’ feelings and emotions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.