If you’re in search of Christmas magic, an easy day trip to Reimer’s Candies and Gifts in Three Rivers may be just what Santa ordered.
A map will tell you it’s about an 88-mile drive from Bakersfield to the Tulare County foothill town that’s a gateway to Sequoia National Park, but the last dozen or so miles are winding, so it’s a good idea to allow two hours each way.
Reimer’s is located near the east end of Three Rivers. If you’re headed toward the mountains, it will be on your left after you’ve passed through several groups of small shops and restaurants nestled between Highway 198 and the Kaweah River.
You can’t miss Reimer’s. Three charming buildings are painted red with white and dark green trim and invite you to pull into the small parking lot. You’ll find Christmas dreams inside. Candies of every kind, gifts and ornaments and ice cream served in freshly-baked waffle cones if you like. A list of available ice cream flavors is tacked to a tree outside.
Chocolate rules with more than 80 varieties on display in two of the buildings. From fudge to fancy dipped nuggets, the delicious treats are made on the premises. Jars hold colorful old-fashioned hard candies and homemade peanut brittle is also popular.
And while supplies last during the holiday season, Reimer’s also sells stollen — a German Christmas bread.
Delicate glass Christmas tree ornaments are among the gift and decor items to be found year-round. And on the back deck of one building red and green Adirondack chairs are lined up to offer a view of the river. You can easily imagine Santa Claus taking a break here.
Reimer’s has been in Three Rivers for more than 50 years. In recent years, they’ve expanded and you may have noticed the red-and-white striped awning at their shop in Avila Beach or the charming red and white building at Reimer’s in Oakhurst (on the way to Yosemite).
Typically, Reimer’s in Three Rivers is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily but may be closed or have reduced hours on some holidays. It’s a good idea to call ahead to confirm hours when planning your trip. And if you’re looking for something to eat other than ice cream or candy, there are a number of small local restaurants and coffee shops nearby.
Several routes are available, but the easiest from Bakersfield is to head north on Highway 99 to Visalia, then east on Highway 198 to Three Rivers.
