Not all musical forms remain relevant as years pass, but jazz has had an evergreen sense of vitality, mainly because it continues to be reinvented with every new generation that explores its potential. Yet, despite its pervasiveness in modern culture, the genre seems to exist in the periphery.

Like rock music, jazz was at one time the most popular form of music in the country. It reflected the civil unrest of its time and was the tool of youthful rebellion and social consciousness. Now both jazz and rock have found themselves — both in sales and in relevancy — subdued in a growing post-genre world where the most revolutionary — and arguably destructive — word in music over the last 30 years is "shuffle."

Cesareo Garasa is an active musician and contributing columnist for The Bakersfield Californian covering the local music scene.