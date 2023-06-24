Not all musical forms remain relevant as years pass, but jazz has had an evergreen sense of vitality, mainly because it continues to be reinvented with every new generation that explores its potential. Yet, despite its pervasiveness in modern culture, the genre seems to exist in the periphery.
Like rock music, jazz was at one time the most popular form of music in the country. It reflected the civil unrest of its time and was the tool of youthful rebellion and social consciousness. Now both jazz and rock have found themselves — both in sales and in relevancy — subdued in a growing post-genre world where the most revolutionary — and arguably destructive — word in music over the last 30 years is "shuffle."
While artists such as Snarky Puppy, Robert Glasper, Thundercat, and many internet-famous acts like Sungazer, Dirty Loops and Vulfpeck serve as the current vanguards of jazz's contemporary evolution, it's been largely relegated to sonic wallpaper; a common vernacular in soundtracks and advertising. "We need some music to describe how classy our new car is. Well, let's get some jazz." "We need to show how crazy this car chase is! Hey, put a saxophone on it."
At its best, with its required technical proficiency to spontaneously improvise through harmonic and rhythmic complexity, jazz — whether traditional, contemporary or "anything goes" — sits directly in the middle between the primitive and the intellectual.
Finding jazz
So how is jazz music doing in Bakersfield? From the looks of it and after speaking with some authorities on the subject, aside from a few local acts performing jazz with any sort of frequency, the genre has been relegated to dinner table-seating and classrooms locally, finding its champions in younger generations creating entirely new currents of relevancy and vitality.
Keyboardist and educator Jay Smith is one of the busiest working musicians in Bakersfield both as the owner of downtown music studio Bakersfield Music Lessons and as a performer with Mento Buru and his Jay Smith Group. (Disclosure: I perform with both bands and teach at the studio as well.)
"I'm optimistic about the state of jazz in Bakersfield," Smith said. "When I first moved here 15 years ago there was not very much jazz, if any, at all. Anything that had happened within the 1970s and 1980s that I had heard about, or even the 1990s, seemed like it had completely diminished except for maybe the Bakersfield Jazz Festival."
"Now we have multiple venues that support jazz. We have a wide variety of different people doing jazz here around town, including the Bakersfield Jazz Workshop, including what we're (The Jay Smith Group) doing, (bassist and bandleader) Jay Jay Hicks, (bassist) Chase Steiner and all of those guys."
Kris Tiner is the director of jazz studies and a music professor at Bakersfield College, whose program was recognized last year at the 45th annual Downbeat Student Music Awards in the community college category for outstanding small jazz group and outstanding virtual jazz combo.
"I think there are more small venues and places to play and places that are willing to present jazz music now than there were 20 years ago," Tiner said.
Bassist Jay Jay Hicks has performed in Bakersfield since the early 1980s and is the bandleader for multiple groups, including his J2 and the Bizzness.
"I think the state of jazz in Bakersfield is really similar to the state of jazz anywhere," Hicks said. "You have smooth jazz close to R&B-type, instrumentals, and then you have your more traditional jazz. I think a lot of people gear more towards the instrumental, smooth R&B-type jazz rather than traditional jazz."
Steve Eisen, the CEO of the weekly Bakersfield Jazz Workshop and director of the 14-piece big band throwback Bakersfield Jazz Orchestra, has seen its journey firsthand from his times visiting Bakersfield from the East Coast in the early 1990s. He and his wife moved here full time in 2006.
"The seed (for jazz) was planted (here) a long time ago and I think there's been a resurgence," Eisen said. "It certainly blossomed into a real big movement. You feel proud when you got national artists on tour who are saying, 'Hey, can we play the Bakersfield Jazz Workshop?'"
Aside from the occasional jazz concert at the Fox Theater, World Records, and Mechanics Bank Arena and Convention Center, the most consistent jazz event for years has been the all-ages Bakersfield Jazz Workshop happening at its current home, the Petroleum Club at Sundale. They've put their motto "Hear it! Learn it! Play it!" into action every Tuesday from 6 to 9:30 p.m. for years now.
The BJW also gives back to the community in the form of scholarships given to deserving students to further their jazz music education.
"It's really alive and well," Eisen said. "Come out to any Tuesday night, we're packing them in."
One of the most influential figures in the local music community is Doug Davis. The former Cal State Bakersfield music professor and Jazz Ensemble director started the Bakersfield Jazz Festival with his late wife, Adele, in 1986.
Although the festival ended its run in 2018, Davis remains a strong proponent of other jazz events including the workshop.
"When you talk about the health of jazz, the workshop is central because it's featuring somebody every week who's preparing their featured hour and it's providing a space for people who want to come and play and learn," Davis said. "That's incalculable value."
Other jazz mainstays are the 14-piece big band-throwback Bakersfield Jazz Orchestra at Crusader Brewing (5880 District Blvd.) on the first and third Monday of every month. Local eateries The Botanist (930 18th St.) and Smitten (1407 Buena Vista Road) as well as The Jazz Spot (1410 Wible Road) have been regularly hosting live jazz and instrumental music.
"I don't really get to do anything that's remotely close to jazz in public but I do a ton of it for private gigs," Hicks said. "I'm literally playing three, four gigs a month, which is a lot for me, but half of what we're doing is the smooth jazz stuff, really just R&B instrumental covers and that's what people are digging."
As Randy Fendrick chronicled in his 2017 book "The Other Music of Bakersfield," the seed Eisen mentioned was indeed planted decades ago and has grown some deep roots, yet its formidable fruit is still living in the shadow of the more well-known local rock and country musical legacies like Buck Owens, Merle Haggard and Korn.
Even with all the worldwide success and attention garnered by multiple Grammy Award-winning jazz artist Gregory Porter, who was raised and resides in Bakersfield, it's muted compared to the other acts that take up most of the local recognition. But profound talent is a legacy that has persevered in Bakersfield with a staggering consistency.
Back to its heyday
There was a moment in time, around the late 1980s to early 1990s, where jazz thrived and flourished in Bakersfield.
The reasoning was twofold. First the de rigeur 20-year nostalgia rule was in effect and the fusion and jazz sounds of the late 1960s/early 1970s were seeing a resurgence. The old guard was still gigging, shining the beacon for the newer generation of 20-something musicians who were diving down their own rabbit holes, discovering the music of Miles Davis, James Brown, Chick Corea and John Coltrane.
Nightlife denizens could find jazzy combos with names like Sneakers, Sanctuary, Ain't No Thang, The End Band, Street Players or — years later — Mother Funk Conspiracy, playing and sweating on stages all over downtown.
Musicians like pianist Dennis Hamm, now playing with Thundercat, were playing casual gigs at wine bars and restaurants like Cafe Med. The late saxophonist Richie Perez had a residency at the Italian eatery Mama Tosca's.
Coffee lovers could enjoy a frothy cup of joe, pre-Starbucks era, at jazz-centric, coffee-culture coffee shops, such as the appropriately-named Java Jazz, that popped up around this time.
They regularly hosted small jazz ensembles and players like the late saxophonist and educator Steve Mettler.
If you wanted both coffee and live jazz, the short-lived Matches Coffee Shop (located on 19th Street where Riley's Tavern is now) was the place to go before it shut down and evolved into the more Seattle-grungish Chaos Coffee Shop.
But the towering monument that best reflected and echoed our city's affection for jazz was the Bakersfield Jazz Festival.
For 32 years since its mid-1980's start, the annual festival was a bold and beloved institution that graduated into a two-day event. It was a community cornerstone that attracted world-class talent and audiences from all over the world, earning it the unofficial title — or maybe official — Bakersfield's "rite of spring."
"I think of jazz as encompassing all that energy that's creating the music," Davis said. "One of the things that we used to do at the festival was to have that range so lots of aspects of what people thought of as jazz would be represented."
Some of the acts from the festival, among others, would also perform at The Blue Note restaurant in southwest Bakersfield. Local saxophonist Paul Perez, who also plays with Mento Buru, has been a fixture on the local jazz scene for over 40 years, winning awards with his ensembles and as a soloist with Cal State Bakersfield at the Pacific Coast Collegiate Jazz Festival held at UC Berkeley in the late 1980s. He performed at the Blue Note regularly. He would eventually go on to be the booking agent for the Bakersfield Jazz Festival.
"At that time, it just seemed like there were a lot more quartets, trios, those kinds of gigs (locally) for people that wanted those kinds of gigs to happen," Perez said. "The Blue Note was bringing in great jazz musicians from L.A. to play on the weekends."
Culturally, all of this was happening right as a new wave of jazz fusion was cresting with the popularity of Chick Corea's Elektric Band (Corea also performed at the Jazz Festival) and the rise of boutique jazz label GRP records. Powerful, fierce fusion acts like Tribal Tech would play at CSUB turning groups of usually mild-mannered jazz musicians in the audience into shrieking teenagers.
"All of the musicians around town like (drummer) Johnny Snider Jr., (keyboardist) Jaime Sevilla, and (bassist) Glenn Fong, and all of the cats, we were dying to sink our teeth into it because it was new," Perez said. "It was a real exciting time in Bakersfield and all of that centers around Doug Davis. It was really his input."
"We had quite an extraordinary period there where a lot of talent was going through the program," Davis said.
Gone now are all the coffee shops, The Blue Note and even the festival, which ended after 32 years in 2018. After years of peak popularity, it became a festival taken for granted by audiences and by the community. It couldn't withstand the changes that were happening on the outside and inside, especially the growing number of outdoor festivals competing with it.
"It has been tough," Eisen said. "The Bakersfield Jazz Festival always kept us really grounded in jazz. When that ended, that took the wind out of a lot of jazz-lovers' sails."
Its quiet closure signified a sea change that even though the talent that runs through this town is immense and intense, the crest of jazz's popularity here crashed right as the world prepared to be shut down. The festival, and live music in general, was taken for granted by an audience that didn't realize what it was going to be missing until it was gone.
"There's layers to it though," Tiner said. "People look at a big event like the Jazz Festival and say, 'Well, because that doesn't exist anymore, the jazz scene is suffering,' and I think that's wrong, absolutely. That was one event. I mean, it was a big event but it was one gig out of the year for all of these musicians that are just playing and hustling and doing their thing year-round and continue to."
Keeping hope — and the beat — alive
But even with the jazz festival's absence, the beat goes on with the various jazz programs happening around the county.
Davis said, "I think, at the present time, there are some very strong jazz programs in the community, certainly after the COVID period where everything had to find a new road. It's amazing that the high schools are back and (Bakersfield College) hosted a number of them performing at their (2022 KCMEA Jazz Day) festival. And, of course, Kris Tiner at BC is doing a fantastic job."
"There's a lot of excellent training going on. I know Jim Scully's groups are still going strong at Cal State (Bakersfield), certainly the excitement that was centered around the jazz festival is missed but things change and maybe it will reinvent itself in the future. But, for the moment, I've heard a lot of great jazz going on."
"I've got students who are just blowing my mind on a daily basis and they're just finishing up and booking their own gigs," Tiner said.
"Kris Tiner has done a hell of a job with that Bakersfield College jazz program," Eisen said.
I recently played a show in Fresno with the Jay Smith Group at the jazz/blues venue Howlin' Wolf with saxophonist Paul Perez and bassist Fernando Montoya. There was a group of young 20-somethings who were gathered to the left of the stage who were cheering us on like it was a rock concert. They even requested Bill Evans' "Nardis" by yelling the song title out like it was "Freebird."
They stayed for a few more songs but eventually left, replaced later by other 20-somethings who started dancing and swaying with each other like they were at a Grateful Dead concert.
Whatever spirit realm they were in, they were creating their own moment in the moment. Just like jazz.
"It made me feel great," Smith said. "It made me feel, I guess, vindicated that I'm doing the right thing."
That seems to be the missing piece to the puzzle here: a dedicated venue strictly for jazz music much like The Blue Note once was. Somewhere where the clientele appreciates the aesthetic and one where the musicians don't feel the need to have to play "Superstition" unless they want to. A venue where musicians, young and old, can find their voices without the pressure to conform to more limited standards.
Jazz just needs the OK to live, and right now it's just a waiting game.
"Somebody could come in and do that and do it right and do it in an ethical way and treat the musicians fairly and it would be just as legendary as the Jazz Festival and it could last 30 years," Tiner said. "We just haven't had the right person, the right investor, the right entrepreneur in town who's willing to commit to it that long term."
"What I'm trying to do is supply the scene, supply these musicians and take these kids who are local who just want to explore music and play their own stuff and try to give them opportunities to do what I was able to do when I was at Cal State (Bakersfield) and Cal Arts and what Doug (Davis) encouraged us to do which is 'do it our own way.' That's the Bakersfield Sound, right? It's rebellion. Whether you're talking about Merle Haggard or CSUB jazz or what we're trying to do at BC."
"These kids are writing and developing a healthy sense of courage to put their music out there."
"That's because jazz is music," Eisen said. "Carl Saunders, the great trumpeter, I bow down to his talent. I talked to him back in January. We played golf. He told me, 'Jazz is music. Jazz is spontaneous improvisation. Jazz is creativity. Jazz is music.'"
Saunders passed away soon after on Feb. 25 at age 80.
"Music in the moment, you know, is always going to happen," Davis said. "In that sense, the making of music is quite a human endeavor."
