It’s hard to imagine a facet of 21st-century life that hasn’t been irrevocably altered, or at least warped in some noticeable way, by the endless growth of social media.

But men’s fitness — a field already susceptible to fads, body-image issues and poorly sourced information — may be one of the most profoundly impacted, and gym owners and staff around Bakersfield are taking notice.

Reporter Henry Greenstein can be reached at 661-395-7374. Follow him on Twitter: @HenryGreenstein.