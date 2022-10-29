It’s hard to imagine a facet of 21st-century life that hasn’t been irrevocably altered, or at least warped in some noticeable way, by the endless growth of social media.
But men’s fitness — a field already susceptible to fads, body-image issues and poorly sourced information — may be one of the most profoundly impacted, and gym owners and staff around Bakersfield are taking notice.
“I believe that social media can be a powerful tool when in the correct hands,” said Blake Burnard, the founder of Grindhäus Strength and Conditioning. “The problem is that our industry is very unique in that the barrier to entry is so low.”
Without proper guidance from certified authorities, as Strength and Health Gym owner Mark Pacheco put it, “people’s realities are getting distorted.”
Take online dieting culture. One 2020 study in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health found that 81 of the top 100 most active Twitter accounts in the diet space either showed high similarities to bots or had been suspended by the platform. Further, using network analysis, the authors discovered that just one of the top 10 most influential dieting accounts was an independent nutritional coach; others included commercial diet promoters, or totally unrelated accounts like politicians and TV shows.
In other words, social media has a tendency to drown out qualified advice with unhelpful or commercially motivated noise.
Multiple local gym proprietors criticized the prevalence of the keto diet, a high-fat, low-carb plan that exploded in popularity in the late 2010s. Scientists have found it generally successful for weight loss but potentially more harmful in the long term than other low-carb diets. Burnard said his gym has a responsibility to educate people that “keto is not the only way to lose weight, like all the people on their Facebook feed would suggest.”
Tim Gojich, owner of Fit For Life Gym, said diets like keto have been around throughout his 25-year career in fitness but are just marketed differently now.
“Disco had to run its course, and the keto diet has to (meet) its expiration in my opinion,” he said. Instead, he preaches moderation as a dietary philosophy, even if it’s not as catchy.
It’s also possible for social media to have a more direct effect on the gym experience. Mike Arvizu, a member experience ambassador at the White Lane location of In-Shape Health Clubs, said he would like to see more kindness and a greater sense of community in the fitness world, but that social media can exacerbate the tendency toward exhibitionism in the field.
“That would kind of bring about that arrogance and pridefulness,” he said, “and kind of deter that focus from what they’re really here to do, and kind of project themselves as that influencer.”
Pacheco suggested that social media might attenuate “foundational, immutable methods” for men’s fitness by pushing people away from progressive-resistance weight training and toward less rigorous cardiovascular exercise.
“I just feel that it just has become really watered down,” he said. “A lot of the influence in social media, I think they promote kind of a kinder, gentler kind of approach, diluted approach, which promotes more taking it easy, low intensity.”
On the other hand, though, Pacheco added that social media is at least pushing gymgoers to be more curious than ever before and seek out self-improvement.
Arvizu said he’s seen customers actually take up more weightlifting and functional movements recently, rather than “just jumping on a treadmill.” He suggested that people may have learned to take better care of themselves while holed up at home during the pandemic.
“It looks like a lot more people know what they’re doing,” Arvizu said.
Burnard also cited the impact of the pandemic as an incentive for more men to get genuinely strong “instead of spending endless time pumping up their biceps and spending time on the treadmill again.”
“They want to play with their kids and not feel like their knees are going to give out,” he said, “they want to go for hikes and not be in the back of the pack.”
As far as challenging fitness dogma is concerned, some around Bakersfield believe that’s not such a bad thing. Rudy Valdivia, who works at The Fit Spot gym, is an acolyte of the Athletic Truth Group movement, an exercise program that challenges the idea that your knees should not pass your toes while squatting and asserts instead that so-called knees-over-toes exercises can strengthen tendons to help alleviate joint pain.
“What it can do is actually help people live a more enjoyable life in their body,” said Valdivia, the lone certified ATG coach in Kern County.
The ATG movement, which took off during the pandemic, is an online behemoth. Self-proclaimed “knees-over-toes guy” Ben Patrick has 1.6 million Instagram followers and 849,000 subscribers on YouTube. Valdivia first discovered him on the Joe Rogan podcast.
Working out can certainly be better as some sort of social experience, but that doesn’t have to be mediated by the internet. Gojich is excited about the prospect of seeing more men pursue group classes, which can provide friendship and a source of accountability. He said that high-intensity interval training classes are becoming particularly popular.
Ultimately, it’s up to fitness enthusiasts researching online to educate themselves and separate the wheat from the chaff. But how best to become a responsible consumer? Burnard equates it to hiring a doctor for medicine or an electrician for electrical work: “They need a coach.”
“Working with a professional will show you the right way to do things,” he said. “Once you’ve done it the right way, you can’t unsee it.”
