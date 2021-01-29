Death is one of life's greatest mysteries. No one really knows what happens when we die, but many have tried to portray life's next journey on the big screen.
Christopher Makoto Yogi's "I Was A Simple Man" brings audiences along on Masao's (Steve Iwamoto) journey. When Masao is healthy, his plants thrive; when a terminal sickness encroaches, the plants wither and die. As Masao gets sicker, he is visited by ghosts of his past, including his wife, Grace (Constance Wu), who helps shepherd him into the beyond.
This will be a hit or miss for a lot of people. For many people who have experienced death in their family, especially if they had to take care of their loved one during their last moments, they might be immediately drawn to this film. Masao's grandson Gavin (Kanoa Goo) has many difficult moments seeing his grandfather slip away from life. Gavin calls his mom and tells her he doesn't want to be there anymore, noting how Masao is always talking to people who aren't there. For anyone who has been in those shoes, they know exactly how heartbreaking those moments are for Gavin.
The cinematography is also stunning. It's hard not to make Hawaii look gorgeous. Sound, too, is an important quality. The waves, the wind, the birds all thread through the film’s time-shifting chapters, from the pre-World War II sugar plantations of Oahu to Hawai'i statehood to the present gentrification of Honolulu.
But what hinders the film most is its painfully slow pacing. Maybe that's the point — you never know when death is coming, and often it's a long journey. But it's OK to pick up the pace a little, especially when nothing really happens by the time you hit 60 minutes. Unfortunately, by the time there's a little bit more "action" toward the end, you've already lost interest and are anxiously waiting for the film to be over. It's a shame — this could have been one of the standout films from the Sundance Film Festival.
The performances from Iwamoto and Wu are beautiful, nonetheless. As Masao moves closer to death, there are several great moments between him and his wife, making him realize the missed opportunities and disappointments that passed him by in life. Wu's performance is quite calming and ethereal, perfectly capturing a spirit from the beyond coming back to guide her husband. And though we may have some time before we make our own journey, she makes us also believe it's not so scary in the end.
