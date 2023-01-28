Rick Anthony sometimes laughs when he thinks about Martin Luther King Jr. Park.
While growing up in Bakersfield, the park kept him out of trouble for the most part. Yet there were times when Anthony admittedly could not hold back his anger.
“I got kicked out of the gym a few times,” Anthony said of playing basketball at MLK Park. “I got into plenty of fights inside the gym.”
But the park, overall, means much more to him than the place where he found and fed his competitive spirit.
Now, of course, the park is a meaningful project among his duties as Bakersfield’s director of recreation and parks.
Anthony, who played football at South High and Bakersfield College, said 2023 is a big year for his department. In the background is the MLK Park project. The current community center will be demolished and in its place a cleaner, more modern facility will be constructed.
“This is probably going to be the most significant project this department has undertaken in a number of years,” Anthony said. “It’s going to completely start from scratch. We’re going to put new amenities at MLK Park and just make it a hub and an attraction for not just that community but for the entire city. I’m very excited about that.”
The hope is that construction will start in late 2023 or early 2024, but there will be plenty of planning throughout this year to make sure everything goes right.
MLK Park is a special place for Anthony because he said his grandfather, Lee Anthony, was part of a group that helped the park become a reality.
“My grandfather, who brought 13 children here from Louisiana, was very instrumental in getting that park built,” Anthony said. “There’s some legacy and history behind it, so I’m passionate about seeing that park restored. It’s the right thing to do. There are many people who can relate to that park. They have some great experiences there and they would love to see that park be brought back to its original glory.”
MLK Park is among the projects that are part of a master plan for the Bakersfield Recreation and Parks Department. That master plan became a priority for Anthony when he took over the department more than a year ago.
Anthony recently said that the plan was halfway through being executed. In addition to applying community engagement, the city secured a contract with the consulting firm MIG.
“We have some areas in our city that don’t have walking access to parks,” Anthony said. “(MIG) identified those gaps. A lot of folks are concerned with the aging of some of our older parks on the east side.”
Anthony’s after-school recreation plan at local schools and the park ranger program are among the initiatives he directed.
As an example, flag football leagues for some of the elementary and middle schools in the Bakersfield City School District began in 2021-22. Instead of using the parks, Anthony thought of using the school’s fields and facilities.
As for the ranger program, it began in a rudimentary fashion in November ans is now in full force, Anthony said, as equipment and transportation was needed for the rangers in December.
The city had a kickoff event for the rangers program on Jan. 18. The ranger program uses $2.4 million annually, which is funded through the Public Safety and Vital Services Measure.
There were 20 new job positions created: 18 park ranger level I and II positions, one park ranger III (supervisor) and one administrative analyst position.
The pay structure is:
Ranger III: $77,093.12 to $93,724.80
Ranger II: $63,234.08 to $76,866.40
Ranger I: $57,509.92 to $70,031.52
Administrative analyst: $56,869.32 to $69,110.04
The city park rangers serve as a deterrent for unwanted and destructive behavior in Bakersfield city parks, and reduce the need for Bakersfield Police Department and Code Enforcement response to parks, allowing them to focus on other areas of need and high-priority calls.
The rangers’ presence was immediately felt as they prevented homeless encampments and vandalism at Bakersfield’s parks, including MLK Park, Anthony said.
He said the improvements being made at city parks are occurring because of the teamwork displayed with the Recreation and Parks Department and City Manager Christian Clegg.
“I was very pleasantly surprised with the teamwork here,” Anthony said. “They’ve been through some tough times. They embraced me.”
Anthony dealt with throat cancer as the pandemic hit in the spring of 2020. He recovered within a year and before taking the job in Bakersfield. After landing the job, he was given six months to make the big move.
He said he was grateful for Darin Budak, the assistant parks director, who "kept the ship running throughout the time for me to get here.”
Homecoming
It’s been more than a year since Anthony returned to Bakersfield after 30 years on the East Coast, including the past nine years as leader of the recreation and parks department for Anne Arendal County in Maryland.
“It’s surreal even though it’s been over a year since I’ve been back,” he said. “When I wake up in the morning I still can’t believe I’m back here in Bakersfield ... The city has changed quite a bit. I’m very fortunate to be here at this time when there is a significant amount of change and support for this department.”
As a new year resolution for 2023, Anthony said he wanted to spend more time with his family, a big reason why he returned to Bakersfield.
“We’re in the business of providing the quality of life for many people,” Anthony said. “But many times we don’t take the time to enjoy it ourselves.”
His family includes his wife, Danielle, daughter Alana, 27, and son Nathan, 23.
Anthony felt as if it was good timing to move back to Bakersfield when he heard about the job opening in 2020.
Alana, who is a substitute teacher in Bakersfield, moved to her father’s hometown in 2020 before he got the job. She had been living in Philadelphia and said she wanted to be near her grandparents in Bakersfield and wanted a change of pace.
The coronavirus pandemic also caused her to cherish family and her loved ones, she said.
She has enjoyed watching her father embrace his role in his hometown.
“It’s been really nice to see him surrounded by his family and spearheading a lot of new projects from his department,” she said. “I think where he was at in Maryland, he was doing really well and he got a lot of work done, but I think the work he is doing now might feel a little more rewarding for him because it’s his hometown. It has a deeper meaning for him.”
In addition to family, Anthony had several friends who were living in Bakersfield, including his former Bakersfield College football teammate R. Todd Littlejohn, who had a similar story and return to Bakersfield.
Littlejohn, who played football at Bakersfield High, had last coached at Prairie View A&M in Texas before he took the head coaching job with the Renegades in 2020.
Anthony sought advice and encouragement from Littlejohn before taking the recreation and parks job in Bakersfield, Littlejohn said.
“We were excited because we both felt that we learned a lot when we were here and then to be able to leave and experience a lot of things and then bring it back has been great,” Littlejohn said. “We both know how Bakersfield College, and especially the football program, has benefited us. So being able to provide that for our young men moving forward and to know that he has had his hand in it has been awesome.”
For the past two years, Anthony has helped coordinate a golf tournament that raises money for the BC football team.
Littlejohn has fond memories of his history with Anthony. They played against each other while growing up and then became teammates at BC. They also worked together for the Kern County Parks and Recreation Department.
Sometimes, Littlejohn will call Anthony by his little-known nickname: “Boom-Boom.”
They used to carpool to work. When it was Anthony’s turn to drive, he usually came early in the morning to Anthony’s house with his car speakers blaring.
“It was like Boom! Boom!” Littlejohn said with a laugh. “It was funny.”
Anthony’s Loop
Anthony is proud of the work he accomplished in Maryland. He said it was hard to leave that job and it was sort of bittersweet to return to Bakersfield.
In 2018, when many felt that golf was on the decline, Eisenhower Golf Course in Crownsville, Md., was in danger of closing until Anne Arundel County took ownership of the course in July.
Anthony helped direct a $5 million restoration project for the course that was renamed The Preserve at Eisenhower Golf Course.
“It was one of my proudest accomplishments,” Anthony said. “The city put it out to bid. They wanted to sell the golf course and build homes. ... I got the environmental community behind me. I got the state behind me. It was great.”
By the time the course reopened, golf rounds were taking off due to the pandemic. A portion of the golf course — Anthony's Loop — was named after him.
“I had built that department (in Maryland),” Anthony said. “I was there for nine years. My wife laughs. She said, ‘You finally got that place where you can be on cruise control and then you leave. You have to start a new challenge.’ I think that’s what it is for me. I like the challenge.”
