Children all across Bakersfield head off to school in the morning, and in the afternoon they return home again. What happens in the hours between will shape who they become — and what becomes of them. But make no mistake: Just because parents aren’t there on campus doesn’t remove them from the process.

We asked eight local educators what are the most important actions parents can take to facilitate their child’s success at school — or, as an alternative question, what they wish parents knew about what happens at school. The responses that came back may change how you think about education itself.