Children all across Bakersfield head off to school in the morning, and in the afternoon they return home again. What happens in the hours between will shape who they become — and what becomes of them. But make no mistake: Just because parents aren’t there on campus doesn’t remove them from the process.
We asked eight local educators what are the most important actions parents can take to facilitate their child’s success at school — or, as an alternative question, what they wish parents knew about what happens at school. The responses that came back may change how you think about education itself.
Learning in school is much more than academics, even though that’s what we tend to focus our energy on and worry about the most. There is so much social and emotional learning that children need to be successful, and parents can help with that. After all, parents are their children’s first teachers.
Focusing on helping your child’s brain development in executive functioning will help them now and through adulthood. That means teaching them how to have emotional and impulse control, learning organizational skills, paying attention and learning how to start and finish a task. These are all areas that are foundational for continued learning. Playing card games that require quick action and concentration can help with impulse control. For emotional control, identify and talk about feelings and situations they encounter, and have them practice breathing and grounding techniques to help calm down when in an emotionally difficult situation.
It doesn’t matter how smart students are if they can’t recognize, understand and manage their own emotions and the emotions of others.
— Carla Barrientos, program specialist, behavior emphasis, at Kern County Superintendent of Schools
You know, raising a successful student isn't a sprint; it's more of a leisurely stroll that begins at home from day one. And it can be as simple as curling up together with a good book. Reading to your kiddo plants the seeds of curiosity, nurtures their language skills and builds a rock-solid foundation for their school journey. But don't stop at the end of a storybook. Keep the conversations rolling: Talk about their day, their dreams, even their favorite ice cream flavor. These chats not only strengthen your bond, but they also sharpen their thinking and understanding of the world around them.
Get your hands dirty together. Whether it's kneading cookie dough and explaining how half a cup is less than a whole, or constructing a backyard fort while casually dropping facts about structures, these hands-on activities are a fun and sneaky way of learning. Step outside, too. Let them feel the grass under their feet, watch the clouds and ask a million questions. The great outdoors is a playground for their curious minds, and it offers lessons no classroom can.
And never, ever underestimate the power of make-believe. Encourage your child to imagine, create, dream. It's not just fuel for future artists; it's what shapes problem-solvers, innovators, change-makers.
So here's the gist: Your active involvement in your child's life is the secret ingredient to their school success. Read, chat, play, explore, dream together. You'll be amazed at the paths they'll carve for themselves.
— Dave B. Mack, chief administrator of business, Fairfax School District
Parents are their child’s first teachers. How a child learns to relate to other people starts at home. Each child learns how to deal with the school culture through the first roles they have learned in their family. Parents can help their children build skills to help them learn about themselves.
A child needs to be a contributing member of their family's culture in order to find how they can be helpful in the classroom culture. Are the parents including them in making the home a great place to be? Do they have chores that make a difference for the family? If there are no expectations at home, a child will not understand that they are expected to complete tasks at school.
So, as a teacher with 31 years of experience and as a mom of now adults that are positively contributing members of society, give your child a sense of purpose from the very beginning.
— Nancy Cox, Shirley Lane Elementary teacher
If you are a parent looking to take action to facilitate your child’s success, I would highly recommend encouraging them to participate in extracurriculars and supporting them along the way. As a secondary school teacher, and Virtual Enterprise coach, I believe that parents supporting their children in extracurricular activities such as sports, career technical education or courses that require time outside of their allotted class time, such as Virtual Enterprise, is paramount to preparing their children not only for a post-secondary education, but for the real world.
These activities provide opportunities for children to explore their interests outside of the regular academic curriculum, which will contribute to their personal growth and happiness. Most importantly, participation in such activities helps children develop valuable skills such as public speaking, teamwork, leadership, problem-solving and time management. Such activities provide opportunities for students to make new friends and expand their social networks, by building professional relationships with community supporters and mentors.
Supporting children in extracurricular activities allows them to explore passions, develop crucial life skills, foster social connections and improve future prospects. It shows parental encouragement, which will positively impact a students self-esteem, motivation and well-being.
If you are looking to support your child in a post-secondary education, many colleges and scholarship programs consider extracurricular involvement when evaluating applications. Therefore, as a parent, one of the best decisions you can make to help your student to succeed is to find out what they are interested in and get them involved in extracurricular activities.
— Miguel Garcia, Ridgeview High School teacher, Virtual Enterprise instructor
Educational research shows that parental engagement in schools improves student attendance, social skills and behavior and has a direct influence on student academic achievement and enthusiasm for learning. As an elementary school principal and educator for 40 years, I observed that parents who were actively engaged and were stakeholders in their child’s learning facilitated their child’s achievement in school.
Suggestions to ensure student success: Make sure that your child is ready and prepared to attend school on time, every day.
Establish routines, limit television and technology time so that your child can complete homework assignments, get assistance from you and get enough sleep to perform the next school day. Provide a designated study area at home to prevent distractions.
Learn how the school communicates with parents and students. Some schools have online portals while many use emails, texts and phone calls. My favorite is the “old fashioned” and personal one-on-one meeting. To facilitate this, call the school and schedule a meeting with the teacher, counselor or administrator and follow up with conversations to make sure that the school is working to maximize your child’s academic success.
Advocate for your child’s school and participate in school events. Attend pre-school meetings, back-to-school night, parent-teacher conferences, school site council and booster club/PTA meetings to gain insight into the school and governance, observe curriculum and educational and extra-curricular offerings, the classroom and facilities and build relationships with other parents and school staff.
Encourage your child to participate in extra-curricular activities to provide a channel to apply academic skills in a real world context. Serve as a volunteer and/or develop activities that your child and other students may enjoy (i.e., chess club, science career day and science fair were created at Chavez School by Chavez parents).
From preschool through high school, parental encouragement may make the difference as to whether a child stays in school or drops out, considers attending college or advanced training and beyond. Students whose parents are engaged in school feel connected, safe, supported and ready to learn.
— Ruscel Reader, retired principal of Cesar E. Chavez Science Magnet School
What are the most important actions parents can do to facilitate their child’s success at school? The specific answer to this question depends almost entirely on where parents are in their parenting journey. If your child is an infant, then reading and endless conversation lays a robust foundation for future intellectual capacity. Studies show that children who were actively verbally engaged as babies have a powerful advantage in school. As they age, do everything in your power to cultivate their intellectual curiosity, marry learning and life, fuse knowledge with joy. Once they approach junior high and eventually high school, the most powerful element of success is the formation of good academic habits and organization.
But there is no question that the most important single factor to facilitate a child’s academic success has nothing to do with teachers or politicians or curriculum. In fact, the success or failure of a student is largely predetermined before he or she steps foot on the campus and it is almost entirely the byproduct of parental efforts or negligence: Does a student value the process of education and schooling BEFORE stepping foot on campus? Is it an element of his value system? Does she see the classroom as a nuisance or place of empowerment?
I have spent over a quarter-century in a classroom and it doesn’t matter one iota why a student values education and is motivated to succeed there — unfettered curiosity, towering ambition, powerful parental incentives. What matters is that it is firmly embedded in the heart and mind of the student.
— Jeremy Adams, social studies teacher at Bakersfield High School, political science lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield
The most important actions parents can do to facilitate their child's success at school is a very challenging question to answer. Hopefully, after 25 years of teaching experience in the Fairfax School District (all in sixth grade), I should be able to answer this complex question adequately.
First and foremost, I believe regular attendance and not being tardy is of the utmost importance. Unfortunately, too many students are coming to school late or not at all. This is very disappointing that I, as an educator, am constantly trying to motivate the parents to get their child to school on time and here every day.
The second action a parent can do is to have a positive home environment where their child has a place to read and do homework without being disturbed. Obviously, the parent should become involved by helping with class assignments, homework and reading to the child at least three or four times a week, if possible.
Last, but not least, I feel the parent should attempt to make some sort of contact (phone call, texts, emails, etc.) with the child's classroom teacher at least once every two weeks and build a rapport with the teacher by showing concern consistently throughout the school year (even if their child is doing well in school).
Furthermore, I would like to say that, for a typical student to succeed, three components are required: student, parent and teacher all need to work together as a team for a child to reach full potential.
— Chris Oakleaf, sixth-grade teacher at Shirley Lane Elementary School in the Fairfax School District
In order for students to succeed in high school, parents should still be involved in their education in order to facilitate their child’s success. One of the most important actions that I feel a parent can take is to maintain communication with the teacher. If something is going on at home that can affect the student, email the teacher. Also email or call the teacher after progress reports come out to see what can be done to raise the grade. Don’t wait until the last week of the quarter or semester to reach out to the teacher.
Another important action that parents should take is to check on their attendance. Attendance is important and correlates with the learning they receive in the classroom. When they are not at school they are not learning.
Another thing that parents can do to help their child is to let them fail sometimes. In life we do not always get what we want; teaching them to persevere and ask questions and approach the teacher themselves first will help them later in life.
I feel the last action parents can take to help is to make sure that their child is involved either with athletics or activities such as clubs at school. Making sure that they are involved is beneficial, but not to the point that their child is exhausted. Being involved helps the student meet new people, they get to stay busy and it looks good on resumes.
— Kristen Hunter-Flores, Ridgeview High School teacher and journalism adviser
