JJ's Legacy has served our community through education and outreach about the importance of organ, eye and tissue donation since 2010. The organization inspires people to sign up to save lives and comforts local families touched by donation.
Join us at 7 p.m. March 13 on KGET-17 for a live broadcast honoring the journey of JJ’s Legacy. The fundraiser has been organized to raise awareness and support for the programs and services that serve our community. In addition to the live broadcast, the event will be live streamed on kget.com and the Facebook pages for JJ’s Legacy (@jjslegacy) and KGET (@KGET17News).
A special online silent auction will open on March 11 and stay open for bids until noon March 16. Register to participate in online bidding or donate by visiting jjslegacy2021.ggo.bid.
Through your support during the fundraiser, you will be supporting the mission of JJ’s Legacy as we honor Jeffery Johns by educating Kern County residents on the value and importance of organ, eye and tissue donation, increasing the number of registered donors and providing compassionate support to donor and recipient families.
For more information about JJ’s Legacy, visit jjslegacy.org.
