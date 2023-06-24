In the years since U.S. Army veteran Ralph Moore died from cancer in 2011, his Bakersfield family has sought to honor his memory and military service. Family members like sister-in-law Mary Stratton say a poignant way to do so is by participating in the December wreath-laying ceremony at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, where veterans’ gravesites are ceremoniously adorned with fresh Christmas wreaths.

“It’s just so respectful, so beautiful,” Stratton said. “And it’s one small way to teach our grandchildren how to honor our veterans.”

