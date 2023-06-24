In the years since U.S. Army veteran Ralph Moore died from cancer in 2011, his Bakersfield family has sought to honor his memory and military service. Family members like sister-in-law Mary Stratton say a poignant way to do so is by participating in the December wreath-laying ceremony at the Bakersfield National Cemetery, where veterans’ gravesites are ceremoniously adorned with fresh Christmas wreaths.
“It’s just so respectful, so beautiful,” Stratton said. “And it’s one small way to teach our grandchildren how to honor our veterans.”
Sadly, many who participated in the ceremony last December missed that opportunity when the available supply of wreaths ran out before all veterans were honored, leaving more than 1,000 gravesites bereft of any decoration. Stratton said she barely managed to snag even one, despite being an event volunteer and having sponsored two wreaths.
“I delivered a truckload of wreaths to a specific section, but they were snatched up so fast by volunteers, I was left with nothing,” she said. “As I was walking to where my brother-in-law was buried, a young man rushed by with three on each arm, and I begged him to let me have one.”
The young man readily complied, but countless others were left empty-handed and disappointed, including Air Force veteran Penny Martinez, who called the situation “unacceptable.”
“In a patriotic community like ours that loves our military veterans, that shouldn’t happen,” she said. “Every veteran buried there deserves to be honored, and we are going to help make sure they are.”
The “we” Martinez referenced is the Bakersfield Republican Women, Federated (BRWF), one of 14 registered sponsor groups partnering with the Bakersfield National Cemetery to ensure every veteran’s gravesite is honored with a wreath during National Wreaths Across America Day on Dec. 16, 2023.
To accomplish their mission, BRWF and the Bakersfield National Cemetery on July 4 will launch Christmas in July, a media blitz intended to encourage Kern County’s military supporters to sponsor wreaths and volunteer for the December event. Those who wish to do either may register online throughout the year. About 2,000 wreaths have been reserved thus far, leaving 5,200 to be sponsored with only five months to go. Wreaths are $17 each and may be reserved at wreathsacrossamerica.org/CA0797.
The annual wreath-laying event was born in 1992 when the Worcester Wreath Co. in Harrington, Maine, discovered they had a surplus of Christmas wreaths near the end of the holiday season. Remembering fondly a boyhood trip to Arlington National Cemetery in Virginia, owner Morrill Worcester realized the wreaths presented an opportunity to honor the veterans interred there. With the aid of Maine Sen. Olympia Snowe, he arranged for the wreaths to be placed at Arlington in one of the older sections of the cemetery that was receiving fewer visitors with each passing year.
Today, Wreaths Across America Day ceremonies are held at 3,700 national cemeteries in all 50 U.S. states, at sea and abroad. Bakersfield National Cemetery Director Cindy Van Bibber has played an active role in annual wreath-laying ceremonies at national cemeteries since 2006. A U.S. Army veteran herself, Van Bibber says the sight of row after row of headstones adorned with Christmas wreaths touches her “almost more than words can express.” While it’s not within the BNC’s purview to solicit wreath sponsorships, the cemetery can promote the event and partners with the community groups and donors who facilitate it.
Like many others, Van Bibber was “heartbroken” by the wreath shortfall in 2021 and 2022 but said she feels fortunate to be part of “such a veteran-centric community” and expects Kern County will rise to meet the challenge this year.
Van Bibber said there’s a saying at the National Cemetery Administration that’s exemplified in the way members of sponsor organizations like the Civil Air Patrol and Young Marines participate in the wreath-laying ceremony — by solemnly laying a wreath on a headstone, saluting or placing a hand over a heart, and saying the veteran’s name out loud as a thank-you to him or her for their service.
“At the NCA, they say that no one is truly forgotten until their name is spoken for the last time,” she said. “We want every one of them remembered.”
