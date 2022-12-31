If you feel like you can’t keep up with the ever-changing tempest of the trends, don’t worry.

In 2023, we will see a carryover of trends, which is great for your sanity and wallet.

Becca Bland is the director of marketing at the Outlets at Tejon. She received her bachelor of science degree in business from the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising and comes with a variety of experience in the fashion world, including Elle PR and designer brands, such as Citizens of Humanity and Ted Baker.