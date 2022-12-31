If you feel like you can’t keep up with the ever-changing tempest of the trends, don’t worry.
In 2023, we will see a carryover of trends, which is great for your sanity and wallet.
In the home space, Adriana Bland, owner and interior designer of Ikondium Design, predicts the continuation of natural woods, combined with other natural materials like stone in both home upgrades and accent pieces such as coffee tables and end tables.
Arches are a newer trend that will be seen in rounded door frames, ceilings, shelving and interiors like arched mirrors.
Next, we move into the most popular room of the house, the kitchen. Every five to eight years, kitchens bounce back and forth from light to dark hues. In 2023, you will see more walnuts and blacks.
Finally, due to the four- to eight-month lead time for new furniture, shoppers will opt for thrifted or vintage pieces, which have a one-of-a-kind feel and are readily available.
Moving into luscious locks, we will see hair charms in ponytails and braids. Also, expect to see elevated scrunched hair. Unlike the 2000s crunchy hairstyle, this style will have the look of naturally waved hair.
Now for hair color, colorists will continue to use warm golden tones, emphasizing a brunette color. Finally, the middle part may be on its way out because the side part is back with ’90s layers.
Let’s jump into the fashion scene and break down the 2023 spring runway collections.
Models are set to walk the shows still rocking the relaxed trend with oversized/loose denim and blazers.
Maxi skirts will also make a comeback along with sheer. Sheer will be outfitted with various layers, like pairing a sheer long sleeve with another solid silk crop top.
Lastly, the feminine Renaissance puffed sleeve was reintroduced a few years ago and will continue in tops and dresses. This was largely attributed to the fact that '70s, '80s, '90s and 2000s fashion has been recycled multiple times over the years; brands have now looked to different time periods, like the Edwardian era, for inspiration.
Lastly, we will end with wellness trends because #NewYearNewMe always trends in January.
A poll by the American Osteopathic Association has found that vitamin and supplement usage is at an all-time high, with 86 percent of Americans taking some form of dietary supplement. Some brands are trying to move away from gummies and pills to infused food such as truffles, bars or beverages that contain daily supplements.
While on the topic of beverages, the energy drink sector is moving toward a healthier alternative with ingredients like Reishi mushrooms, matcha green tea and green coffee. Even the wine and spirits category has followed suit, making alcoholic beverages low in alcohol or mocktail alternatives.
Will you be following any of these trends in the new year?
