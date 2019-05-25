I was on a trip in Las Vegas walking around a casino when I was stopped in my tracks. Before me was this beautiful mosaic and I just stared and marveled at this wonderful artistic work.
That’s when I decided to learn how to do mosaics and, lucky for me, there’s a mosaic school in Oakland I could take some classes from.
The first intro class was creating a mosaic stepping-stone and after that class, the love affair with mosaics began. It’s a great first project and there’s no wrong way to do it. They can be a summer craft to make with your kids or grandkids or beautiful garden art. If you enjoy it, there’s a whole world out there to mosaic, such as birdbaths, benches, garden pots and more! ￼
DIY mosaic stepping-stone instructions
Step 1: Pick out a cement stepping-stone. Usually, they come in round or square shapes.
Step 2: Choose your design. There are hundreds of ideas if you surf around the internet looking at mosaic stepping-stones. Simple shapes of flowers, fruits, animals or geometric shapes are best to start out with.
Step 3: Sketch out design on the stepping-stone.
Step 4: Choose your materials. Colorful tiles, glass beads, millefiori, small stones and stained glass and found items like buttons, keys, etc. can be used.
Step 5: Lay in your materials. Put your larger pieces on first, then use your tile nippers to cut smaller pieces to fit in the spaces. A tile stone can be used to smooth rough edges. For cleaner-looking projects, keep your tile edges straight and parallel to each other.
Step 6: Adhere the pieces. Mix up thin-set mortar in a bucket, according to instructions. The consistency should look like peanut butter. This can turn into a messy proposition with small pieces. A convenient way to apply is to put your thin set into a freezer Ziploc bag, seal it and cut a small corner tip off. Way cleaner. Pick up each piece, apply thin set and put back into place. Clean the bucket.
Step 7: After thin set has fully dried, apply grout. This, too, is mixed up like the thin set to the same consistency in a bucket. Use a moist grouting sponge to scoop up grout and smear over tiles, getting into all the nooks. Once fully covered, use a clean sponge and water bucket to wipe off excess grout. A thin coat of grout will start drying with white film. Once dry, use paper towels to buff project clean and a toothbrush at this point can be a nice cleanup tool. Use plastic gloves if you don’t want your hands to feel like sandpaper.
Materials needed
From home improvement stores:
• Cement stepping-stone
• Thin-set mortar
• Grout • Neutral colors, colored grouts found online
• Tile nippers
• Tile stone
• 2 buckets, one for grout and thin set, one for water
• 2 grouting sponges – one for grouting and one for cleaning off (the yellow polyurethane kind)
• Plastic gloves
From hobby stores:
• Colorful tiles, glass beads, millefiori or stained glass pieces, whatever you like
Additional items:
• Freezer Ziploc bag (optional)
• Paper towels
• Toothbrush (optional)
