Thursday, Feb. 7, 1980 was just another ordinary day, but for Mary K. Shell, the Sacramento correspondent for The Bakersfield Californian, it was the day that she received her nomination papers to join Bakersfield’s mayoral race.
When asked that day about her decision to run for mayor, Shell told Californian staff writer Gail Schontzler, “I was born in Bakersfield, I love it here. I think we have a unique lifestyle.” Shell was concerned with Bakersfield’s public image and believed it was unfairly ridiculed. She also felt there was too much legislation interfering with “home rule.” She believed she could help fix those issues.
Now, Shell was not the first woman to run for mayor of Bakersfield. According to the Feb. 9, 1980 Californian, the assistant city clerk, Marguerite Anderson, informed the paper that the first woman to run was Donna Handy in 1972, but she came in last place, with Don Hart winning.
Handy stated, “Women’s lib had just gotten a foot off the ground. There was a lot of mixed feelings and hostility toward women getting into other fields. It was rather looked down upon.” But by 1980, many attitudes had changed as major cities, such as San Francisco and Chicago, had female mayors.
Once the filing deadline arrived, the mayoral race had five candidates facing off, including Arthur Rockoff, Gary Gibson, Alfred Leon and former sheriff Charlie Dodge. Shell knew she had some tough opponents, especially Dodge, but she was ready for the challenge.
As the campaigning started, Shell sent out letters to the voters letting them know that she wanted to be their mayor because “I think I can offer you four years of innovative leadership.”
She understood that Bakersfield’s form of government gave the mayor limited powers but believed she could make it more than a ceremonial position. She could speak out for the people of Bakersfield on important issues, even taking the fight all the way to Sacramento if necessary. Above all she believed she could help the city’s image as “Bakersfield is a good place to live.”
When the June 3 primary ballots were counted, no candidate won a majority. But Shell and Dodge each took 32 percent of the vote, so that meant a November run-off. While the two candidates agreed on few issues, they both ran clean campaigns. The Nov. 2, 1980 Californian revealed, “They're politicians, but they aren't slinging mud. Even under the pressure of the campaign’s last days, they're avoiding personal attacks the way most people avoid tarantulas.”
Then, on Nov. 4, 1980, Bakersfield’s voters gave Shell a landslide win over Dodge, taking 61 percent of the votes to Dodge’s 39 percent.
The big day finally arrived on Jan. 5, 1981, when California Attorney General George Deukmejian swore in Mary K. Shell as Bakersfield’s first woman to be elected mayor. The Bakersfield California congratulated their now former correspondent, stating, “We offer congratulations…and wish her well in her new role as the city’s titular head.” In helping make Bakersfield better, “we have confidence that she will.”
