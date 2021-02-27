As this month’s issue shines a light on Go Red for Women, let us look back on how the community of Bakersfield has cared for the hearts of its people.
From 1953 to 1988, the Kern County Heart Association, an affiliate of the American Heart Association and the California Heart Association, worked hard to give, according to the Feb. 17, 1962, Bakersfield Californian, “every resident of Greater Bakersfield and Kern County a chance to fight the nation's No. 1 health enemy . . . the heart and blood vessel diseases.”
The Kern County Heart Association held its first meeting on Sept. 9, 1953, at the Bakersfield Inn where the goals of the group were presented. Not looking to gently approach the matter at hand, the Sept. 11, 1953, Bakersfield Californian reported that “heart disease, the greatest killer of them all was vigorously challenged,” at the meeting. The first goal was to support national research efforts at the local level in working to answer why and how to prevent and cure heart disease. Second, provide better education on heart disease to professionals and community members, and lastly, promote community service in the rehabilitation of those afflicted with heart ailments.
Under the direction of the association’s first president and founding member, Dr. Juliet Thorner, a beloved and respected pediatrician who treated the children of Bakersfield for nearly 40 years, the foundation of organization and program planning on which to build for the future was set.
To achieve the association’s goals, interested citizens of Kern County joined in a united front to support this movement. Due to the unfortunate fact that heart disease has touched the lives of many families, a vigorous local heart program was needed. Over the course of the next three decades, the Kern County Heart Association worked to achieve its goals of supporting research and promoting community involvement through several programs and events.
The Kern County Heart Association depended solely on voluntary contributions of time and money from the community. Through campaign drives to build up the Heart Fund, most of the money raised was kept within the community. Of the funds, 65 percent was invested into local programs, 12 ½ percent to the American Heart Association for research and the balance to the California Heart Association to help the people of the state.
The Kern County Heart Association’s annual Heart Fund drive took place throughout the month of February. The largest fundraising campaign known as Heart Sunday and aptly held close to Valentine’s Day, included an army of volunteers who went door to door to leave important heart saving information and collect tax deductible contributions. Additionally, as part of community outreach, every year a Heart Queen or King was named to recognize a girl or boy who had successfully overcome heart disease or undergone open heart surgery. Also, to encourage students to go into medical research, the Kern County Heart Association gave an annual Science Student Recognition award and banquet to honor top science students from the county’s high schools, colleges and university, awarded scholarships and sponsored field trips to the Loma Linda University, Cardiovascular Research Laboratory and research facilities at UCLA.
Heart disease continues to be the leading cause of death in the United States, but now together with the American Heart Association, the Bakersfield community continues to work toward better heart health.
