There was once a time when graduates of California State University, Bakersfield, almost had degrees from Kern County State College. When the master plan was approved to build a new four-year university in Kern County, a name and location had not yet been decided. These were questions that the community’s citizens were interested in and concerned about.

Whether it was to simplify the regular reporting of its progress or if it was a serious name consideration, the proposed college was regularly referred to as Kern State College and Kern County State College. Not everyone was pleased with the choice.

Julie Plata is a historian and lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield and Cerro Coso Community College. The opinions expressed here are her own.

