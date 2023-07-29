There was once a time when graduates of California State University, Bakersfield, almost had degrees from Kern County State College. When the master plan was approved to build a new four-year university in Kern County, a name and location had not yet been decided. These were questions that the community’s citizens were interested in and concerned about.
Whether it was to simplify the regular reporting of its progress or if it was a serious name consideration, the proposed college was regularly referred to as Kern State College and Kern County State College. Not everyone was pleased with the choice.
In several of The Bakersfield Californian’s editorials, displeasure with the potential name was expressed. On April 2, 1966, the paper’s editorial asked “What’s in a name? Plenty, we insist. Let’s choose the best one.” The argument against including “county” in the school’s name could imply that it was a county college instead of a state college. Some funnier name suggestions included Stockdale State College, Potato State College, or Petroleum State College. In response to the editorial, reader Rose Reynolds proposed the more practical suggestions of "California State College, Kern,” or, to pinpoint the location, "California State College at Bakersfield.”
Almost two years later the name debate continued. Reader Craig C. Hughes’ letter, published on The Californian’s Jan. 19, 1968, editorial page, stated, “Kern State would properly designate the college for now, but what if in the future another state college was to be located within Kern County’s 8,000-plus square miles?” Concurring with other opinions, he further suggested “California State College at Bakersfield is much more indicative of our growth than Kern State.”
Deciding on a name was not the only issue; planners needed to choose a location. Several of Kern County’s landowners stepped forward to offer land that they believed would be the ideal location for the new university. The first offer came from the Tejon Ranch Co. The location of a 600-acre site, known as White Wolf, offered an easily accessible location. Another proposal offered by George W. Nickel Jr. included a portion of the Rio Bravo Ranch, otherwise known Olcese Ranch. Located at the mouth of the Kern River, a potential campus, according to the Nov. 16, 1965, Bakersfield Californian, could be “above the smog and fog and has the beautiful Kern River flowing by it 12 months of the year.”
But the real debates started when it was decided to build the campus in southwest Bakersfield instead of east Bakersfield. While there were varying opinions, it was summed up best in a letter to the editor on April 11, 1966, to “stop this petty bickering and get our four-year college that is so badly needed.”
When California State College, Bakersfield, officially welcomed its first students to classes at the Stockdale Highway campus on Oct. 1, 1970, both debates had been long settled. Even though Kern County was not chosen as part of the name, the university’s master plan made it clear that “the role of this college is seen as going well beyond that of service only to students. The staff is determined that the establishment of this institution in Bakersfield will make a substantial contribution to the citizens of the entire region.”
Julie Plata is a historian and lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield and Cerro Coso Community College. The opinions expressed here are her own.
