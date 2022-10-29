November is when we celebrate Thanksgiving and honor veterans, but there is another day in the month that most are probably not aware of. Sadie Hawkins Day is Nov. 13 and while some may remember attending a Sadie Hawkins dance in middle school or high school, there are few who know who Sadie Hawkins was. It may be surprising to know that she was not an actual person, but a character created for the “Li’l Abner” comic strip by Al Capp.
“Li’l Abner” was published in newspapers from 1909 to 1979 and centered on characters from the fictional town of Dogpatch, Ky. Capp introduced Sadie Hawkins in 1937 as a “homely” unmarried 35-year-old. Her father decided to take matters into his own hands and gathered up Dogpatch’s bachelors to participate in a race where they would get a head start on Sadie. The one she caught up to was the one to marry her. While by modern standards the plotline is antiquated, readers loved following about her mission to find a husband. Sadie also inadvertently inspired American college students to start holding Sadie Hawkins events and dances where traditional gender roles were reversed when it came to asking for a date.
In 1940 the coeds of Bakersfield College decided to join in on the new Sadie Hawkins tradition. Although November was the official month to celebrate the day, the festivities in Bakersfield occurred during February for the first couple of years. On Jan. 31, 1940, it was announced in The Bakersfield Californian that the first Sadie Hawkins dance would take place on Feb. 9 in the boys’ gymnasium at Bakersfield High School. According to the Feb. 18, 1941, Californian, “girls are doing the ‘asking,' and are labeling their dates with half of a ticket, while they wear the matching half that means he’s theirs.”
The Associated Women Students of Bakersfield Junior College sponsored what would become a yearly event. Each year the costume dress code for the dance included a contest that aptly centered on the comic strip’s main characters of Li’l Abner and Daisy Mae. The following year, defense stamps were also awarded to the female student with the longest braids and the male student with the longest beard.
In 1943, the event turned into Sadie Hawkins Week and now included a mock kangaroo court to pass down “sentences” to students who violated the new braids and breads tradition. Although local high school students were not invited to participate in the week’s events, they were extended an invitation to the dance.
In 1948, Bakersfield College’s Sadie Hawkins week was moved to November to coincide with the official day. The Associated Women Students added another event to the week’s culminating dance — a mock wedding. The winners of the costume contest were “married” in a ceremony officiated by a chosen college faculty member. Bakersfield College’s students looked forward to what Sadie Hawkins week had in store for them every year.
Although most of the events first participated in by the college students no longer remain and it does not matter now who does the asking, Sadie Hawkins dances have remained a tradition at local high schools, even if many may not know exactly who she was.
Julie Plata is a historian and lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield and Cerro Coso Community College. The opinions expressed here are her own.
