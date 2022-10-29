November is when we celebrate Thanksgiving and honor veterans, but there is another day in the month that most are probably not aware of. Sadie Hawkins Day is Nov. 13 and while some may remember attending a Sadie Hawkins dance in middle school or high school, there are few who know who Sadie Hawkins was. It may be surprising to know that she was not an actual person, but a character created for the “Li’l Abner” comic strip by Al Capp.

“Li’l Abner” was published in newspapers from 1909 to 1979 and centered on characters from the fictional town of Dogpatch, Ky. Capp introduced Sadie Hawkins in 1937 as a “homely” unmarried 35-year-old. Her father decided to take matters into his own hands and gathered up Dogpatch’s bachelors to participate in a race where they would get a head start on Sadie. The one she caught up to was the one to marry her. While by modern standards the plotline is antiquated, readers loved following about her mission to find a husband. Sadie also inadvertently inspired American college students to start holding Sadie Hawkins events and dances where traditional gender roles were reversed when it came to asking for a date.

Julie Plata is a historian and lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield and Cerro Coso Community College. The opinions expressed here are her own.

