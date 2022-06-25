The open range, big skies and the hero cowboy in the white hat have become the legends of the American West. It seems like an idyllic life and those seeking a slice of western life could find it at the Quarter Circle U Rankin Ranch.
The history of Rankin Ranch, Kern County’s oldest family owned and working cattle ranch, began in 1863 when it was founded by Walker Rankin. Located in the Caliente area of the Tehachapi mountains, the 31,000-acre ranch has been in the Rankin family for five generations and is a jewel of Kern County. The Rankin family is also one of Kern County’s oldest as the patriarch of the family moved to the Golden State in the midst of the gold rush. Legend also has it that Walker Rankin introduced Hereford cattle into this part of the west and that California bandito Joaquin Murrieta, made famous as the inspiration for Zorro, made a visit to the ranch.
The ranch was passed down through the generations and when Leroy Rankin died suddenly in 1954, his wife, Helen, needed to decide how to continue its operations. She cleverly solved the issue and created an additional income stream in the process when Rankin Ranch opened its guest ranch in 1965. The March 13, 1988, Orange County Register reported that Helen Rankin started the guest ranch because “she likes people and wanted to share the glories of her valley with some of the rest of the world.”
People from all over visited the ranch to experience the life of the old west, but with a twist. Although the ranch is a working ranch, guests do not have to take on the dirty work of rounding up the cattle. What they were free to do, though, was sing “git along little dogie” to their hearts content. Amenities included horseback riding, swimming, fishing and ranch-style meals that guests shared with the Rankin family. Comfortable bungalow-style units welcomed guests after a long day of enjoying the country air and activities. It did not take long for people to discover the relaxation and old west experience offered by the guest ranch.
The April 3, 1975, Bakersfield Californian stated that “Kern County’s only guest ranch, Rankin’s Ranch attracts clientele throughout the United States as well as from foreign countries, including top business and industry executives.” The ranch was so popular that in 1976 United Airlines highlighted it in its Bicentennial film, “Beautiful and Historical Places to visit in America,” which was shown on all its flights.
But perhaps the greatest attraction to the ranch was Helen herself. According to The Orange County Register, “You cannot describe the Quarter Circle U without talking about Helen Rankin, the boss wrangler. There’s just no word to describe this lady except that: lady. It is her graciousness and hospitality that put the brand on your whole stay at the ranch.”
When telling the stories of the past it is necessary to write in past tense, but when it comes to Rankin Ranch that is almost impossible to do as the family has continued to offer the same old west experiences that Helen Rankin first dreamed about for their guests almost 60 years ago.
