Bakersfield’s expectant mothers looking for a homelike and modern place to safely deliver their babies needed to look no further than Miss Freise’s Maternity Home. No need to wait for the stork, when Minnie Friese was there to provide one of the most sought-after facilities for Kern County’s obstetrical needs.

Freise had vast experience in the medical field that dated back to World War I. According to the May 3, 1932, edition of The Bakersfield Californian, she served for 15 months at Camp Fremont, located near San Francisco, where she trained nurses to serve the American forces overseas. She was also the head surgical nurse at Bismarck Hospital in North Dakota, as well as the superintendent of San Joaquin Hospital.

Julie Plata is a historian and lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield and Cerro Coso Community College. The opinions expressed here are her own.

Tags

Recommended for you