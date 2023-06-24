For five years, Kern County 1st District Supervisor W. Roy Woollomes made it his mission to bring a recreational area to the equalizing reservoir of the Friant-Kern Canal for the people of north Kern County.

When the reservoir was completed by the Bureau of Reclamation in 1951, initial plans were made for a recreation area, but progress was slow. A real plan was not put into motion until the Delano District Chamber of Commerce organized a recreation committee in 1956.

Julie Plata is a historian and lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield and Cerro Coso Community College. The opinions expressed here are her own.