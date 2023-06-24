For five years, Kern County 1st District Supervisor W. Roy Woollomes made it his mission to bring a recreational area to the equalizing reservoir of the Friant-Kern Canal for the people of north Kern County.
When the reservoir was completed by the Bureau of Reclamation in 1951, initial plans were made for a recreation area, but progress was slow. A real plan was not put into motion until the Delano District Chamber of Commerce organized a recreation committee in 1956.
But it was Woollomes’ determination that made everything move quickly. In 1957, he took plans for the project to the residents of Delano. At a meeting with the Delano Kiwanis Club, he stated, according to the June 29, 1957, Bakersfield Californian, that “You’re going to need a beach, and people here should get started.” At the time Delano was seeking funding for two projects, the recreation area and a building at Memorial Park, but there was only enough funding for one. According to the Aug. 15, 1957, Californian, it was more likely that the recreation area would come to fruition as “more people in the area would benefit from it.”
It was decided by the county Board of Supervisors to move forward with the recreation area project, located 3 miles southeast of Delano on Woollomes Avenue, and it did not take long for the work to get started. In August 1958, soil samples were taken, temporary sanitation facilities were installed, and a part-time caretaker was hired. Plans were in the works for a boating dock and the construction of tables and benches for a picnic area.
The Aug. 28, 1958, Californian reported that “although minimum use will be possible this year, the recreation area is expected to be in 'first-class shape' by next April or May.” It was also decided that motorboats would not be allowed in the lake as it was too disruptive to the soil at the bottom of the lake and to the fish. This decision made it the only man-made lake in California, at the time, reserved exclusively for sailboats and other nonpowered craft.
The only thing left to decide was a name. In October 1958, Dr. John Montgomery, chairman of the Delano District Chamber of Commerce’s recreation committee, announced that the lake would be named after the man who worked tirelessly to make the recreation area a reality. The county Board of Supervisors also agreed, and the area would then be known as Lake Woollomes.
And just like promised in August 1958, the recreation area was officially opened to the public on April 5, 1959. As a crowd of more than 3,000 lined the shores of the lake, Woollomes, along with the help of Miss Kern County, Janice Pettichord; Miss Wasco, Bette Wooley and Delano Harvest Holidays Queen Judy Lehman, cut the ribbon, welcoming all to Lake Woollomes.
Through the years Lake Woollomes was a favorite spot for fishing, radio-controlled model boat races and an annual regatta. Today it remains what Woollomes had envisioned, a place for fishing, swimming, non-powered boating, and most important, a mecca for family outings.
Julie Plata is a historian and lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield and Cerro Coso Community College. The opinions expressed here are her own.
