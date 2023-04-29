When it comes to eating out, many love the various options that buffets provide. One Bakersfield family knew exactly how to meet this need, and in 1967 the Hodel family opened Hodel’s Family Buffets.

The hungry customers of Bakersfield were sure to be satisfied with the wide array of choices offered. Perhaps the one thing that makes this hometown success story so special is that when Hodel’s first opened its doors, getting a successful business off the ground was an act of faith because the family had little experience in restaurant management and there was uncertainty in the customers’ response. But after more than 50 years in business, it seems that they did indeed find the right recipe for success.

Julie Plata is a historian and lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield and Cerro Coso Community College. The opinions expressed here are her own.