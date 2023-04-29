When it comes to eating out, many love the various options that buffets provide. One Bakersfield family knew exactly how to meet this need, and in 1967 the Hodel family opened Hodel’s Family Buffets.
The hungry customers of Bakersfield were sure to be satisfied with the wide array of choices offered. Perhaps the one thing that makes this hometown success story so special is that when Hodel’s first opened its doors, getting a successful business off the ground was an act of faith because the family had little experience in restaurant management and there was uncertainty in the customers’ response. But after more than 50 years in business, it seems that they did indeed find the right recipe for success.
While this story began as the history of a successful family business, it took a turn to something unexpected, as some histories often do. There is another family story that deserves to be shared, especially during the month that we honor mothers. It seems that a love for feeding the masses was passed down by the family matriarch Lydia Hodel.
In an advertisement in The Bakersfield Californian on Dec. 24, 1977, a bit of family history was shared. The ad stated, “Cooking’s nothing new to Mom Hodel. At 12 she was cooking for her eleven brothers and sisters on their father’s homestead in Beaver County, Oklahoma. Out here she’s cooked for baling crews, oil gangs, and some of the town’s leading families. In 1928, Lydia Bartell married Sam Hodel, and was soon feeding a family of her own. Today at Hodel’s family buffets, some of Mom’s favorite recipes are featured every meal. Lunch and dinner. Every day. And you can go back for seconds ... just like home.”
But Mrs. Hodel’s love for feeding others also extended to the children of Greeley Elementary School. For 21 years, she served as the school’s cafeteria manager and in 1963, she was honored by the Greeley PTA for her service. As noted in the May 1, 1963, issue of The Californian, her life “has been one of constant service, many times beyond the call of duty.” This was exemplified in the way she took great care in menu planning so that the schoolchildren “never got the same kind of lunch more than once a month.” And she always made sure the meals were well balanced and nutritious.
Mrs. Hodel lived a life in service to others. She was an active member of her church and gave selfless devotion to her community and family. Upon her retirement from Greeley in 1967, the July 26 Californian reported that she expressed her love for cooking and how her many years at the school were rewarding. In a testament to her devotion to the community, she said that “she will long treasure the many cards, handmade and personally Inscribed, from 'my children.'”
Today, Hodel’s Country Dining remains a family operation and in addition to its very popular buffet, families and community groups can celebrate important events in the restaurants’ banquet halls. And just like a 1974 ad stated and continues to be true 50 years later, “the surroundings are delightful, the atmosphere relaxing and the food deeeeelicious!”
Julie Plata is a historian and lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield and Cerro Coso Community College. The opinions expressed here are her own.
