For 48 years, the bell of the Beale Memorial Clock Tower rang out across Bakersfield alerting residents that a new hour was upon them. The clock tower, which encompassed 18 square feet in the middle of the intersection of Chester Avenue and 17th Street, was a monument to Mary Edwards Beale, the wife of the late General Edward Fitzgerald Beale and the mother of Truxtun Beale.
It was her son who commissioned its construction in 1904 and according to the April 4, 1904 Bakersfield Daily Californian, “at noon April 2, 1904 Mrs. Truxtun Beale pulled a lever, setting the 1,000 pound bell to ringing and the clock tower became the city's trademark." The sound of the bell did more than alert the start of a new hour; it also served as a reminder of the life of the woman for whom it was built.
But who was Mary Edwards Beale? Her life story reads out of the pages of an American history book. Born in Chester, Penn., in 1827, her ascendents were early Quaker settlers of the colony. Shortly after her marriage to Edward Beale in 1849, the gold rush had captured the American imagination. Prior to the completion of the transcontinental railroad in 1869, there were only three ways to travel to California from the east — none of them particularly easy. Her journey to the Golden State took her by ship to the Isthmus of Panama, where she then traveled overland to the Pacific Ocean and continued her trip via ship to California. She called Tejon Ranch her home, but she continued to divide her time between the coasts.
Her greatest personal contribution to the city of Bakersfield occurred in 1899 when she and her son Truxtun decided to establish a free library in her late husband’s memory. Although she called Washington, D.C., her permanent residence at this point in her life, she had not forgotten the far-off land where she had lived for many years and where her family was a pivotal part in the settlement of the area.
Built on a lot donated by the family on Chester Avenue and 17th Street, the Beale Memorial Library was the first free library in Bakersfield. With a final cost of $8,000, the mission style structure officially opened on June 2, 1900 and served the people of Bakersfield until it was destroyed in the 1952 earthquake.
Upon her death in 1902, the Kern County Board of Trade passed a resolution acknowledging her as “as one of our-greatest benefactors … we bear testimony of our regard for her as a friend of our people. Resolved, that the Memorial Library presented by her to the city of Bakersfield is regarded among us not only as a lasting memorial to the memory of her late lamented husband, but also as an evidence of her own personal interest in the land he loved so well.”
While the original library and clock tower no longer occupy the spaces in which they were built, the rebuilt clock tower and the Beale Memorial branch of the Kern County Library ensure that Mary Edwards Beale’s legacy lives on.
Julie Plata is a historian and lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield and Cerro Coso Community College. The opinions expressed here are her own.
