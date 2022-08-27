For 48 years, the bell of the Beale Memorial Clock Tower rang out across Bakersfield alerting residents that a new hour was upon them. The clock tower, which encompassed 18 square feet in the middle of the intersection of Chester Avenue and 17th Street, was a monument to Mary Edwards Beale, the wife of the late General Edward Fitzgerald Beale and the mother of Truxtun Beale.

It was her son who commissioned its construction in 1904 and according to the April 4, 1904 Bakersfield Daily Californian, “at noon April 2, 1904 Mrs. Truxtun Beale pulled a lever, setting the 1,000 pound bell to ringing and the clock tower became the city's trademark." The sound of the bell did more than alert the start of a new hour; it also served as a reminder of the life of the woman for whom it was built.

Julie Plata is a historian and lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield and Cerro Coso Community College. The opinions expressed here are her own.