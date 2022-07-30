Baseball might be America’s pastime, but according to the United States Youth Soccer Association, soccer is the largest youth sport in the United States. But U.S. youth soccer, when compared to the rest of the world, is relatively young with about a 60-year history of organized play.
In Bakersfield, the foundation for organized youth soccer was set in 1975 by Dr. Franco Albi. Albi might have dedicated his career to higher education, but if there was one thing the CSUB professor loved more than teaching, it was soccer. He stated to the March 22, 1975 Bakersfield Californian that “I think when I was young that I would rather have played soccer than eaten.”
Having grown up in Naples, Italy, soccer (or football as it is known throughout the rest of the world) was the choice sport for all ages, but it had yet to gain a mass following in the United States. Albi not only wanted to share the love of the game with the youngsters of Bakersfield, he also realized that Bakersfield had an overall void in organized youth sports. Looking to help rectify part of the problem, he organized a junior soccer league in just five weeks.
The Coyotes Soccer Club of Bakersfield was formed as a 12-team league for approximately 200 boys and girls aged 9 to 17 years old. There was one additional team added to the league, but it was made up entirely of coaches to hone their skills and have a little fun, too.
According to The Californian, Albi and his colleague Fred McDonnell, who was a former professional soccer player, “decided they would take a stab at the program, get the kids on the field and worry about complications as they arose.” Albi realized the importance of both the program he created as well as the game itself for the kids. He stated, “It is a superb game — one in which all of the kids can be active all of the time.’’
To help offset the costs of uniforms, practice gear, balls and trophies, Albi sought out the support of sponsors. He was able to easily get eight sponsors to sign on — including Harold Taber Jr. of Coca-Cola, who sponsored four of the teams. Because of their generosity, the registration fee for each participant was only $3.50. The only issue Albi faced was a lack of coaches to meet the needs of the number of children who wanted to play. Although the club had 18 coaches, it was not enough.
Realizing that a larger soccer organization could better serve the young athletes, the Coyotes were charted by the American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) as Region 73 at the end of its first season in 1975. The move proved to be a great choice as by 1977 the number of children able to play organized soccer in Bakersfield grew from the initial 200 on 12 teams to over 1,250 on 90 teams.
Today more than 1,800 children play soccer in Region 73 and many others in the various club teams throughout the area. It is through them that the love for the game of soccer that Dr. Albi wanted to share with the children of Bakersfield endures.
Julie Plata is a historian and lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield and Cerro Coso Community College. The opinions expressed here are her own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.