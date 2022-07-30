Baseball might be America’s pastime, but according to the United States Youth Soccer Association, soccer is the largest youth sport in the United States. But U.S. youth soccer, when compared to the rest of the world, is relatively young with about a 60-year history of organized play.

In Bakersfield, the foundation for organized youth soccer was set in 1975 by Dr. Franco Albi. Albi might have dedicated his career to higher education, but if there was one thing the CSUB professor loved more than teaching, it was soccer. He stated to the March 22, 1975 Bakersfield Californian that “I think when I was young that I would rather have played soccer than eaten.”

Julie Plata is a historian and lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield and Cerro Coso Community College. The opinions expressed here are her own.