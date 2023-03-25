The “electronic egg,” the “unspoiled egg,” the “good egg.” If any of these were what a consumer wanted, they needed to look no further than Farmer John Eggs.
In 1925, John and Ruth Lewis decided to get into the business of packaging and selling eggs. Working out of their ranch located on Panama Lane, they started off small by only handling about five cases of eggs per week, but the couple worked hard to build the best egg packaging service in Kern County. It did not take long for the business, named the Valley Egg Co., which then provided the Farmer John Eggs brand, to gain a good reputation and grow its customer base. According to the Feb. 4, 1967, Bakersfield Californian, it was soon necessary for the business to purchase additional eggs throughout the state to supply the needs of their customers.
In 1956, it was decided to expand into the egg production business. That meant they needed more land and more chickens. They bought a 10-acre piece of land on Cottonwood Road (now named South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard) where they built a brooding house for all the new chickens they acquired. This gave them control of the production and quality of Farmer John Eggs.
Within three years they needed to expand again to keep up with demand as they now supplied Farmer John Eggs to hundreds of stores throughout Kern County. Just east of the 10 acres, an additional 240 acres was purchased and together the two ranches had 50 hen houses, which accommodated more than 300,000 chickens.
Part of the expansion included an $80,000 investment to add a modern concrete block building and machinery. Located at 2116 N St., the company now had the ability to process 3,000 cases of eggs a week. In 1968, $105,000 worth of new equipment was put into operation at the N Street plant, making it the only completely automatic egg-packing and pasteurizing plant between Los Angeles and San Francisco.
Now this is where the selling point of the “electronic egg” comes from. The fully automated processing plant packaged eggs at the rate of 25,200 an hour. It also meant that a top-quality product was delivered to consumers and demonstrated that chickens could produce eggs profitably in the south San Joaquin Valley. Additionally, the state-of-the-art equipment made the egg company the only one in the state that produced, processed and delivered its own eggs to retail outlets.
After the passing of John and Ruth Lewis, their children continued to run the business, with their son, John Lewis Jr., serving as president. Although the number of local retail outlets carrying the eggs diminished, Farmer John Eggs remained a favorite choice for fresh local eggs and could be purchased at the Farmer John Mini Mart.
After serving the community for almost 100 years, the expense of converting to a cage-free facility as mandated by California’s Proposition 12, passed in 2022, has brought the family business of “good eggs” to an end.
Julie Plata is a historian and lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield and Cerro Coso Community College. The opinions expressed here are her own.
