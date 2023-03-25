The “electronic egg,” the “unspoiled egg,” the “good egg.” If any of these were what a consumer wanted, they needed to look no further than Farmer John Eggs.

In 1925, John and Ruth Lewis decided to get into the business of packaging and selling eggs. Working out of their ranch located on Panama Lane, they started off small by only handling about five cases of eggs per week, but the couple worked hard to build the best egg packaging service in Kern County. It did not take long for the business, named the Valley Egg Co., which then provided the Farmer John Eggs brand, to gain a good reputation and grow its customer base. According to the Feb. 4, 1967, Bakersfield Californian, it was soon necessary for the business to purchase additional eggs throughout the state to supply the needs of their customers.

Julie Plata is a historian and lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield and Cerro Coso Community College. The opinions expressed here are her own.