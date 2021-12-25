Struggling with rheumatism, stomach, liver and kidney troubles or even malaria? The healing mineral waters of Democrat Hot Springs may be just what the doctor ordered. One of seven hot springs nestled along the Kern River, Democrat Hot Springs was one of the most popular tourist resorts for health and relaxation.
The Tubatulabal people, the original settlers of the Kern River, were always aware of the hot springs' healing properties and when gold was discovered in the area many prospectors also realized the water’s healing abilities. The mineral spring waters, which reach a temperature of 115 degrees, contain sulphates, chlorides, carbonates and other salts.
When Delbert Hill first arrived in California as a placer mining prospector in the years following the Kern River Valley’s gold rush, the last thing he expected was to become involved in the health and tourist industry.
Delbert Hill was not the first member of his family to take advantage of the area’s hot springs. In 1891 his father, Simeon Smith Hill, first opened Delonagha Hot Springs where the younger Hill conducted a regular stage service to the location from Bakersfield.
Located just three miles below his father’s property, Hill acquired Democrat springs in 1899 when he purchased a 20-acre placer claim from John Erickson and Clem Dougherty. He then built a road to haul lumber down the mountain to the springs for a hotel and bath house. Soon the Democrat Springs Resort was opened and quickly became popular despite its difficult-to-reach location. In 1907, Hill decided to purchase a White steamer automobile to transport guests from Bakersfield to the resort. Once Highway 178 was completed, getting to the resort was easier and travel time was cut in half to about 20 minutes from Bakersfield.
In 1909, Hill sold the property to Mangus Lindberg and he made several improvements to the resort. Under Lindberg’s direction, more than $40,000 was spent to add a new bath house with mineral water-filled tubs, make hotel improvements, build a concrete plunge, add 18 new cottages, and upgrade the electric and sewer systems. Years later two swimming pools were added — one cold and one hot. In 1916, Democrat Hot Springs was described as “America’s Most Picturesque Pleasure and Health Resort.”
After Lindberg’s passing in 1917, his sister Anna Moberg inherited the resort. It was operated by her children Gertrude Reeser and Herman Moberg and remained in the family until it was sold to Mr. and Mrs. Herb Phillips in 1959.
Although the resort changed hands a few times in the 1960s and 1970s, it remained a popular destination for relaxation, recreation and a good meal. In the 1960s, a stage was built to accommodate live music and dancing. A 1972 ad in The Californian invited guests to “Dance under the stars to the music of Jesse James and his Night Riders Friday and Saturday nights 9 ’til 2.”
In the late 1970s Democrat Springs became a private resort and event venue but the medicinal waters there still run deep.
