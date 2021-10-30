The adage states, “Never count your chickens before they hatch,” but no one ever said anything about turkeys — and it is a good thing Russell Crandall counted those turkeys.
For many years, as the fall weather settled in and families got ready to celebrate Thanksgiving, Crandall Turkey Farm and its quality products were the go-to for many of Bakersfield’s families.
When Crandall first leased the Benson and Hughes ranch in 1930, he intended to grow cotton, but little did he know there was another career waiting for him in just a few years. In 1936, while tending to his small farm off Mountain View Road near Lamont, a debt that was owed to him was paid off with 12 turkeys. While that might not seem like a reasonable repayment by today’s standards, those 12 turkeys would eventually lead to a $10 million a year business within a few decades.
Crandall wasted no time in taking advantage of the possibilities those 12 turkeys held for him. According to the November 19, 1966, Bakersfield Californian, within months of gaining those first turkeys, Crandall expanded his rafter to 500.
Over the years the business continued to steadily grow, and in 1948 Benny Corbitt, who would soon marry Crandall’s daughter Dixie, joined the family business. The two men worked side by side until 1952, when Crandall started experiencing health issues. At that point Corbitt, who was described as a young man with a vision, took over operations and started looking for ways to grow the business.
Through persistence and with a reputation for quality products, Crandall’s Turkeys expanded its business model from raising turkeys to also processing turkeys. In 1966, Corbitt partnered with Kenneth Hill, Jerry and John Everett, and Willy Orth to form the Bakersfield Poultry Company while continuing to distribute its turkey products under the Crandall Foods Inc. label. Business flourished as the company “raised 100,000 turkeys on their Lamont ranch and their ranch on Enos Lane, 10 miles west of Bakersfield. They also process another half-million birds annually.”
The company was as much about family as it was the community. Corbitt opened a new packing plant in 1966 at 310 Industrial Road and expanded the company’s workforce to 68 full-time employees plus an extra 100 during the holiday season. By 1967 an additional 22 full-time employees were hired and an annual payroll of $150,000 (worth over $1.2 million today) went directly into the local economy.
Thanksgiving and Christmas were the busiest times of the year for Crandall’s. As the centerpiece of the holiday dinner table, Crandall’s turkeys, both fresh and frozen, were well known throughout not only Bakersfield but the entire state of California for their “tender and meaty quality.” In addition to the company’s vast customer base in Kern County, Crandall’s also found success in Los Angeles.
From a modest beginning of just 12 turkeys, Crandall’s grew to a successful and widely recognized company that revolutionized the turkey industry and never forgot the Kern County consumers who made them “a smashing success.”
Julie Plata is a history professor and Bakersfield Life Magazine contributing writer who covers the monthly history feature. The views expressed are her own.
