Colorful costumes, lively music, and dancing children brought standing-room-only crowds to the Harvey Auditorium year after year. The Children’s Folk Dance Festival was a much-anticipated event that spotlighted Bakersfield’s multiculturalism through dance.

It all started in May 1947 when Bakersfield underwent its own renaissance of sorts. That marked the start of the Kern County Spring Festival, under the direction of the Kern County Recreation and Cultural Commission, which featured art exhibits, music and dance performances, and dramas over the course of 10 days. The May 3, 1947 Bakersfield California hailed that “the area is literally bursting its cultural seams this month.”

Julie Plata is a historian and lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield and Cerro Coso Community College. The opinions expressed here are her own.

