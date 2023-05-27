Colorful costumes, lively music, and dancing children brought standing-room-only crowds to the Harvey Auditorium year after year. The Children’s Folk Dance Festival was a much-anticipated event that spotlighted Bakersfield’s multiculturalism through dance.
It all started in May 1947 when Bakersfield underwent its own renaissance of sorts. That marked the start of the Kern County Spring Festival, under the direction of the Kern County Recreation and Cultural Commission, which featured art exhibits, music and dance performances, and dramas over the course of 10 days. The May 3, 1947 Bakersfield California hailed that “the area is literally bursting its cultural seams this month.”
But the event that drew the largest number of participants and crowds was introduced in 1949 when the plans for a children’s folk dance festival were introduced. The event committee, headed by Louis Leon, decided to issue an open invitation to all local schools and dance schools.
On May 6, 1949, the first Children’s Folk Dance Festival took place at Griffith Field. While it started small in its inaugural year, the 1950 event included participants from 18 local schools. Coordinated by Esther Foley, 14 of America’s most popular circle and square dances were put on display. Just a few years later, in 1953, more than 2,000 children participated in front of a crowd of 5,000.
Eventually, the event was moved to the Harvey Auditorium, and in 1962, the festival’s 16th year, the program shifted to celebrating with multicultural dances. The April 25, 1962 Californian reported that “dance groups from seven schools and clubs in Kern County will present 19 numbers.” Included are choreographies created in Germany, Greece, Denmark, Mexico, Argentina, Japan, Hungary, and America.”
The 1964 program included 13 dance groups from local schools and dance studios. Twenty-two traditional dance numbers were presented, including Filipino, Mexican, Irish, Argentine, Basque, Israeli and American. Every year the dancers performed in front of a full house, and admission was always free.
Fifty years ago, and 27 years after the first Children’s Folk Dance Festival, the children and teens of Bakersfield and the surrounding areas continued the tradition established in 1962 of celebrating the community's multiculturalism through dance.
The April 25, 1973 Californian informed readers about the line-up of the April 27 event. The performances included Mexican dances by Special Debonaire Foresters and Los Gruppo Artistic Mexicano, a Russian dance by Washington Junior High Dancers, Japanese dances by the Shojo Buyo Gumi, a Hungarian dance and a Spanish dance by the Irene Tungate School of Dance, Basque Dancers, a Filipino dance by North Beardsley Folk Dancers, a dance of Jewish origin by Kernville Elementary School dancers, and American dances by fourth and fifth graders from Plantation School, the Latter-day Saints Church Dancers, Castro Lane Lads, West High School Folk Dancers, and square dancing by the Swingin’ Teens.
Although the Children’s Folk Dance Festival no longer exists, multiple folk dance performances celebrating the different cultures that make up the Bakersfield community take place throughout the year and show how dance can bring people together.
Julie Plata is a historian and lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield and Cerro Coso Community College. The opinions expressed here are her own.
