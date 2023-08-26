It all started in the little town of Dolores, Mexico, on Sept. 15, 1810, when Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla rang the church bells and gave a call to arms that started the Mexican War of Independence from Spain. Known as El Grito de Dolores, or the Cry of Dolores, it marked the beginning of the 11-year struggle for independence.

Every year since 1902, the Mexican American community of Bakersfield has hosted a celebration of Mexican independence from Spain. Traditionally, the celebration begins on the evening of Sept. 15 with a reenactment of the Grito de Dolores and the raising of the Mexican flag. The next day, it continues with parades, dances and other events. Not to be confused with Cinco de Mayo, which is a remembrance of the winning of the Battle of Puebla during Mexico’s war with France and is not a significant holiday in Mexico, Mexican Independence Day is Mexico’s most significant national holiday that is also celebrated in communities across the United States and marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.

Julie Plata is a historian and lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield and Cerro Coso Community College.

