It all started in the little town of Dolores, Mexico, on Sept. 15, 1810, when Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla rang the church bells and gave a call to arms that started the Mexican War of Independence from Spain. Known as El Grito de Dolores, or the Cry of Dolores, it marked the beginning of the 11-year struggle for independence.
Every year since 1902, the Mexican American community of Bakersfield has hosted a celebration of Mexican independence from Spain. Traditionally, the celebration begins on the evening of Sept. 15 with a reenactment of the Grito de Dolores and the raising of the Mexican flag. The next day, it continues with parades, dances and other events. Not to be confused with Cinco de Mayo, which is a remembrance of the winning of the Battle of Puebla during Mexico’s war with France and is not a significant holiday in Mexico, Mexican Independence Day is Mexico’s most significant national holiday that is also celebrated in communities across the United States and marks the start of Hispanic Heritage Month.
While it is the tradition to celebrate Mexican independence on Sept. 16, Bakersfield’s first commemoration of the event in 1902 also included Sept. 27. This day was significant because Mexican independence from Spain was officially achieved with the signing of the Treaty of Córdoba on Sept. 27, 1821. While it is not a date usually celebrated to the same extent as the 16th, celebrants from across the community came together at a grand ball held at the Halfway House on 19th Street to commemorate the day. According to the Sept. 29, 1902, edition of The Daily Californian, “The interior of the hall was neatly decorated. A large Mexican flag was hung on the wall and American flag were tastefully arranged all around the room. A picture of Hidalgo, the martyred patriot priest standing at a table with the proclamation of Independence in his hand, and above him a large view of the Virgin of Guadalupe.”
Within a few years, the celebration expanded to include bronco busting, chicken-pulling contests, horse racing and a barbecue, and in 1910 the first parade was added to the event as well as the crowing of a queen and her court. The Sept. 16, 1926, Bakersfield Californian reported that, “A parade nearly a mile long opened the morning celebration. Led by a coterie of Mexican and city and county officials, there followed a float on which sat the queen of the fiesta, Miss Marguerite Castro, gorgeously gowned in wine-red velvet elaborately trimmed in gold. Her black curls were crowned with gold and her royal chair was gilded.”
By the 1960s, La Comision Honorifica Mexicana, along with other community organizations, turned the celebration of Mexican independence into a three-day event that included civic programs that emphasized Mexican history, culture and art. The festivities continued throughout the years and in 1977, the Sept. 17 Californian reported that “Bakersfield Mayor Donald Hart has declared Sept. 12 to 18 Mexican Independence Days to lend an official air to the festivities.”
Today, the celebration of Hispanic culture and Mexican independence is continued at the Kern County Hispanic Chamber of Commerce’s annual Grito de Dolores in downtown Bakersfield.
Julie Plata is a historian and lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield and Cerro Coso Community College.
