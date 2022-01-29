Every February, Black History Month celebrates the contributions, accomplishments and culture of America’s Black community. But Black History Month also has a history of its own.
Dr. Carter G. Woodson, now known as “the father of Black history,” believed it was important to commemorate the history and accomplishments of the Black community for future generations.Woodson announced his plans for Black History Week (then known as Negro History Week) on Feb. 7, 1926. February was chosen because of the birthdays of two American leaders who had the greatest impact on Black history up to that point — Abraham Lincoln on the 12th and Frederick Douglass on the 14th. In February 1970, the first Black History Month was celebrated; it was decreed a national observance by President Gerald Ford in 1976.
Woodson’s idea took some time to grow but by the time he died in 1950, mayors across the country supported Black History Week, including the mayor of Bakersfield. Before it became a citywide celebration, the week was often recognized by local organizations on a smaller scale. But in February 1953, Mayor Frank Sullivan issued a proclamation officially acknowledging Feb. 15 to 20 as Black History Week.
According to the Feb. 16, 1953, Bakersfield Californian, the proclamation stated that “Beginning today, citizens of Bakersfield and surrounding areas are asked to join the nation in giving recognition and showing appreciation” for both the efforts of African Americans and their contributions “in the fields of religion, education, science, music, art, law, entertainment, athletic and national leadership.”
Backed by local organizations, early observances of the week included presentations by local community leaders and representatives from the NAACP, and ended with a program at Mount Zion Baptist Church.
In 1967, the first Black History Week parade took place down Lakeview Avenue. It started small, but had even more participants by the next year. On Saturday Feb. 24, 1968, “a 20 block long parade of band studded marchers, decorated vehicles and spirited horsemen” moved with precision down Lakeview Avenue.
It was 1969's parade, though, that was deemed the “best ever.” John L. Bowers, head of the parade judging committee, stated in the Feb. 17, 1969, Californian that when they first started to put on the parade, “we only had six entries. This year we had 73 and it filled the whole parade route,” and drew a crowd of 6,000 spectators. By 1975, the number of participants was more than 1,000 and the crowd several times larger. Added to the Black History Week celebration was a pageant to choose the queen and princesses to lead the parade. By 1974, along with “Miss Black History Week,” a new category of “Mr. Personality” was added. In 1975, Henry M. Young, a Bakersfield resident and decorated World War II veteran, was chosen as grand marshal, and it was held in honor of Black veterans.
While the Black History Week parade was a popular ending to the week, several community organizations, schools, Bakersfield College and Cal State Bakersfield held events that highlighted the achievements of distinguished Black Americans and shared important history lessons through speakers, plays and music.
As the Bakersfield chapter of the NAACP stated in the Feb. 7, 1969, Californian, the importance of Black History Week demonstrated that “the past is indeed relevant to the present,” and highlighted Black Americans’ “unextinguishable desire for freedom and equality.”
