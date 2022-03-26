How long does it take for 1,000 children to find 1,200 Easter eggs? Just 35 seconds. This might seem like something out of the Guinness Book of World Records, but it was just a typical feat at the East Bakersfield Progressive Club’s annual Easter egg hunt.
For more than 50 years this annual event delighted the children of Bakersfield every Easter. Club member Gus Vercammen came up with the idea for an Easter egg hunt and in 1934, the members of the East Bakersfield Progressive Club hosted the inaugural event at Heritage Park. The May 29, 1934 Bakersfield Californian announced that the mad dash to find “more than a thousand brilliant-hued eggs” hidden in the park would begin promptly at 7:30 a.m. This early hour ensured that families could still make it to Easter Sunday morning church services.
Approximately 1,000 children attended that first hunt and due to its success, the club decided it should be an annual event. In 1935, the “bunnies” were ordered to deliver more than 2,000 eggs to the park as even more children, ages 10 and under, were expected at what The Californian described as the “mammoth Easter egg hunt.” Then in 1936, the event was moved to Jefferson Park, where it remained until it was moved back to Heritage Park in the 1970s.
As the popularity of the event grew, so did the need for volunteers to help boil and dye the eggs. In 1949, club member Ken Norris donated use of his plumbing shop where 120 dozen eggs were prepared for the event. From 3:30 to 9 p.m., coloring the vats of eggs kept the club bunnies busy.
But there was still concern that there would not be enough eggs for the “several thousand eager hunters expected at the park.” The Californian reported on April 16, 1949, that to help alleviate a potential shortage, “Dick Carlton, of the Carlton Distributing Company, donated an additional 1,800 chocolate covered marshmallow eggs and 3,000 small chocolate coated rabbits.” The following year, the club upped the number of eggs to 150 dozen, all donated by members of the community.
Throughout the 1950s the event’s popularity continued to grow and as more children participated it was necessary to create a special, fenced-off area reserved for children under age 5 to give them an equal opportunity to find eggs. By this time, preparation of the eggs also took place at J. Noble Binns Plumbing, which was owned by club member James Nobel Binns, who was known around town as "The World's Greatest Plumber."
On the 20th anniversary of the hunt in 1954, special prizes were added, including theater tickets and two large bunny dolls. Music was also provided out of the truck of the local Coca-Cola Bottling Corp.
Going back to the record times set by the small prolific hunters, in 1963, a total of 3,000 eggs were found in 90 seconds and in 1971, children scooped up 6,000 Easter eggs in just 52 seconds.
Thanks to the hard work of the members of the East Bakersfield Progressive Club, a long-standing tradition was created in which many of the small participants descended from some of the men and women who, as children, first tracked the Easter bunny’s path through the park on that early April morning of 1934.
