Christmas of 1876 was a particularly rainy one, so much so that it caused flooding throughout the city, but this story of the past is not about a flood, it is about a roasted pig. Local lore has it that as the floodwaters filled the Tibbett’s family home, Christmas dinner was almost ruined. The family was looking forward to their Yule dinner, but Mother Nature had other plans as the water swept their meal away.
That was just one of the many stories shared with visitors at the Yuletide celebration at Kern County Museum’s Pioneer Village. And what would an old-fashioned Christmas be without remembrances of the past?
While the ghosts of Christmas past were remembered through the tales, visitors from the present could also walk through the old-fashioned decorated buildings of Pioneer Village and experience the magic of simpler days with popcorn and cranberry stringed trees and old-time music. The Dec. 11, 1973, Bakersfield Californian captured the charm of the season as it informed readers that “a visit to the restored little Rosedale church will bring back nostalgic memories of the past as the light creeps in through the lovely old stained glass windows, floods the sanctuary and lights up the tiny reed organ which will be played by Mrs. Harvey Lenhart.”
In December 1968, the Kern County Museum Alliance hosted the first old-fashioned Christmas celebration at Pioneer Village. The weekend event was kicked off with cookies, fruit cake, coffee and cider served in the museum’s lobby from 1 to 5 p.m. After, visitors could walk around the decorated Pioneer Village while listening to carolers. In the spirit of the season, the event was an admission-free gift to visitors.
The event became a much anticipated annual tradition, as well as a true community event that included local organizations to entertain visitors. The Californian announced on Dec. 13, 1974, that “marching bands, singing groups, Mexican dancers and a performance of Las Posadas will usher in the annual old-fashioned ‘Christmas at the Village’ celebration at Kern County's Pioneer Village.”
Performers over the years included the Kern City Women’s, South Chester Pentecostal Youth Choir, Mount Zion Baptist Church Choir, the Fourmost, a barbershop quartet, Bakersfield Golden Voices of Triumph, Bakersfield Police Band, Highland High School Pipe Band, East Bakersfield High School Band, San Joaquin Sweet Adelines, Ideal Folkloric from Tehachapi, Standard Junior High School Warrior Band, Senior Syncopates, Grupo Artistico Mexicano and Music Belles, just to name a few. The event’s young visitors were also treated to the smashing of a pinata, and of course a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
The old-time Christmas celebration brought together the ghosts of Christmas past, present and now future, and was a true gift to the community for its support of the museum and Pioneer Village. And what became of the Tibbett’s Christmas dinner? Refusing to allow Christmas to be ruined, the family chased down the pig which they successfully recaptured and then re-roasted and enjoyed.
Julie Plata is a historian and lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield and Cerro Coso Community College. The opinions expressed here are her own.
