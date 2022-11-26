Christmas of 1876 was a particularly rainy one, so much so that it caused flooding throughout the city, but this story of the past is not about a flood, it is about a roasted pig. Local lore has it that as the floodwaters filled the Tibbett’s family home, Christmas dinner was almost ruined. The family was looking forward to their Yule dinner, but Mother Nature had other plans as the water swept their meal away.

That was just one of the many stories shared with visitors at the Yuletide celebration at Kern County Museum’s Pioneer Village. And what would an old-fashioned Christmas be without remembrances of the past?

Julie Plata is a historian and lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield and Cerro Coso Community College. The opinions expressed here are her own.