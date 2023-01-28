February may be the shortest month of the year, but it has one of the greatest days when it comes to love.

Valentine’s Day invokes images of cards, candy and flowers but jewelry is also a popular purchase, especially engagement rings. A quick internet search shows that Valentine’s Day has taken over Christmas as the most popular day to pop the question, and for almost 125 years the American Jewelry Co. provided some of the perfect rings to give to “the one.”

Julie Plata is a historian and lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield and Cerro Coso Community College. The opinions expressed here are her own.