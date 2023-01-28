February may be the shortest month of the year, but it has one of the greatest days when it comes to love.
Valentine’s Day invokes images of cards, candy and flowers but jewelry is also a popular purchase, especially engagement rings. A quick internet search shows that Valentine’s Day has taken over Christmas as the most popular day to pop the question, and for almost 125 years the American Jewelry Co. provided some of the perfect rings to give to “the one.”
The American Jewelry Co. was established in 1898 by Nat Solomon and Charles Law. Many of their early pieces were crafted from gold mined in Kern County, which created a very special tie to the community as it was the discovery of placer gold in the Kern River Valley in 1854 that eventually led to the establishment of Kern County.
When it came to finding the best quality jewelry in town, customers needed to look no further than American Jewelry. The business took pride in being “a finer jewelry service for particular people.”
In fact, customers were promised in a Dec. 21, 1911, ad in The Bakersfield Californian to “Remember This: A dollar’s worth for every dollar or every dollar back. A phrase that has the right ring to it and one that we frequently use in inviting you to trade here. The fact that we satisfy in the fullest sense of the word, such a large number of economical and well-informed customers proves that we are living up to the slogan.”
The perfect ring for that special person could be purchased for a price that would not break the bank. The etiquette tip of spending three months’ salary was created by De Beers’ Jewelers during the Great Depression to try and increase sales, but American Jewelry promised its diamond rings were a remarkable bargain.
In a Dec. 18, 1916, ad in The Californian, potential buyers could find a genuine white diamond, 14-karat gold setting in the latest style mounting for only $100. For those looking to spend a little less, they could get an excellent white diamond splendidly cut for $75 or a fine white diamond with good color in a solid gold mounting for $50.
If the budget was even tighter, a genuine, brilliantly cut diamond set in a 14-karat gold mounting could be had for just $25.
When Nat Solomon died in 1947, the business was purchased by Paul Campbell, his grandfather, and great-uncle Jim Cheney. It has remained in the family since as Campbell’s daughter Becky and her husband, Carl Saenger, took over in 1988.
The original location of the business was 1430 19th St. and it remained there until it was moved to a larger location at 20th and Eye streets in September 1949. It was once again relocated to its final location in the fifth-floor suite of the Oak Park Tower in 1988.
While the business will most likely sell its last rings in early 2023 as the Saengers are retiring, there is no mistake that the American Jewelry Co.’s long history played an important role in many Bakersfield love stories.
Julie Plata is a historian and lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield and Cerro Coso Community College. The opinions expressed here are her own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.