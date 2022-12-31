The start of a new year often inspires people to make changes. Resolutions include kicking a bad habit, living healthier, taking on new adventures and perhaps exploring a new hairstyle.
A trip to a local salon can make that resolution one of the easiest to keep, but you want to make sure you have a well-trained and talented stylist.
For 60 years, Lyle’s College of Beauty has been training students to become experts in the most modern techniques in the field of cosmetology. Established by Lyle Upton in 1962, students were sure to learn from the best in the industry.
After working as a hairstylist for many years and as the owner of Lyle’s House of Beauty for 10 years, Upton decided to share his expertise with aspiring stylists when he became the style director and manager for the Bakersfield College of Beauty.
With much ado it was announced in The Californian on July 12, 1962 that the beauty college’s students would now have the opportunity to learn “the finest and most modern techniques of the profession. Course includes (one week) at Hollywood Comer Doran Advanced Styling School plus three weeks Advanced Styling by ‘LYLE.'"
Upton was an accomplished hairstylist and his long list of titles included California Hairstyling Champion, International instructors’ Champion, California Gold Cup Champion as well as a gold-medal winner in the International Medallion Competition.
One of Upton’s highest honors occurred in 1966, when he was chosen to participate in the Olympic Hairstyling Competition in Milan, Italy, where he was one of four hairstylists representing the United States.
Along with business partner Joseph Emmett, Upton renamed the school to Lyle’s Beauty College.
For those looking to change their hairstyle, there was no need to look further than the student-staffed salon of the college. Before booking an appointment, customers could be sure that they were going to receive the most up-to-date hairdo, thanks to tips provided by Upton that appeared in The Bakersfield Californian.
For those with a heart-shaped face, Lyle’s recommended a pageboy fluff style. The advice in the Aug. 9, 1967 edition stated it was necessary to have a “certain amount of height, keeping it close at the forehead with a great deal of fullness at the chin line. This will balance your overall facial feature giving the illusion of an oval shape.”
For those with a natural oval-shaped face, “you are one of the few who can wear just about any hair style you please. For this type of face, we are able to create a hairstyle using a center part, which is a very difficult style to wear.”
The college added two local locations at Valley Plaza and Westchester, as well as in Sacramento and Fresno. Eventually, 18 schools were established from San Diego to San Francisco.
Today, Lyle’s College of Beauty remains in the family with Odulia Upton serving as the CEO.
The original Westchester location at 2935 F St. continues to provide a quality education in the field of cosmetology to ensure the graduates can help their clients achieve their goals of a new year, a new you.
Julie Plata is a historian and lecturer at Cal State Bakersfield and Cerro Coso Community College. The opinions expressed here are her own.
