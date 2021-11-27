Play it again Jeff and this year Jeff will.
Jeff is Jeff Jenks, owner of Jenks Tire Co. on 21st Street, across from what used to be Sinaloa's. For the last 49 years, Jenks has created an animated Christmas scene replete with snow that is charming, old-fashioned and has been welcomed by generations of children, parents and their parents' parents.
This is not Disneyland or even HolidayLights but a modest display — 10 feet by 10 feet — that is easy to miss and natural to discount in a world where computer programs can create dazzling universes and incinerate them a mouse click later.
Jenks doesn’t plan to change a thing. What has worked, will work, and if it doesn’t, it will have to do anyway. Jenks hoped to have the display up by Thanksgiving.
“Every year I dread putting it up (the display depends on lots of small motors and seemingly miles of miniature track),” Jenks said. “However, once I start and it comes together, I really enjoy it.”
The winter scene has homemade, quiet and quaint written all over it. This Christmas calms rather than excites.
“Santa Claus is driving a miniature Model T around a winding track with a bag of toys in the back seat, two men slide down a ski slope on toboggans, a man on a ladder is putting up a string of lights while, simultaneously, a dog is pulling the end of the lights and the man off the tree, a lumberjack fells a pine tree that blocks the track temporarily until a man on a horse pulls the tree upright with a rope and clears the track again, the Model T stops for some Avon Special Gas, a woman (modeled after Jenks’ disabled sister, Debbie, who died in 2015) sits in a rocking chair in the large Queen Anne Victorian house reading ‘’Twas the Night Before Christmas,’ and when Santa drives by, the windows in the house open and a woman waves, and seven skaters pirouette on a frozen pond,” I wrote in an earlier column.
It’s a Christmas scene with a sense of humor. It is understated, unexpected and is as welcome as a snow day in Bakersfield.
The scene takes a few minutes to unfold. Something this charming demands to be seen twice and friends often tell friends who are looking for the spirit of Christmas. The picture window comes alive after dark between 5 and 9:30 p.m.
“The best reward is to come to work the next day and see little handprints on the bottom of the window,” Jenks said.
Jenks remembers as a boy being transfixed by the animated Christmas scenes in the windows of Brock’s Department Store and Fedway Co. downtown on Chester Avenue.
“I want to do that,” he said.
He did. He has. He will.
However, maintenance and construction is no small thing. Ten or 12 gear motors run each of the little scenes. Jenks has pages of schematics that keep him up at night when he has to reconstruct one part or another. Powerful magnets (purchased at the now defunct Pioneer Mercantile) propel the ice skiers across the sheet of glass (Andy Gibb from the Bee Gees is the head on one of the ice skaters).
The tire company was founded in 1923 by Jenks' father, Joe, who started the Christmas tradition by putting up an aluminum Christmas tree with wrapped fruitcakes underneath in the early days until Jenks took over in 1972 and upped the ante.
“My sister donated doll heads from her doll collection,” he said. “My mother sewed the costumes. My dad made the shingles for the Victorian house from a log that we brought back from Sequoia.”
Jenks developed his chops tinkering with things — once taking apart a cassette tape recorder he’d gotten for Christmas on Christmas.
This led to building the original 1908 Model T from scratch and powering it with the zoom motor Jenks took from an 8 mm camera.
Jenks built the miniature Victorian that was inspired by the Howell House, which he passed by every day on his walk after school from BHS to his dad’s shop. (The house stood next door to The Bakersfield Californian Building before being moved to Pioneer Village.)
Trees came from manzanita branches, rocks from Morro Bay and the “Buffalo snow” — 15 to 20 bags of cotton — from Bakersfield Floral Supply.
Jenks has never been married and has no children or grandchildren. No children or grandchildren except during Christmas. They come in the night, they stand quietly and they leave small handprints on his picture window.
Jenks is well respected in the tire business but his Christmas window will be his legacy.
