Let’s talk about rewiring your thought patterns. Did you know that your thoughts can change your biology? I believe our brain (how we think) impacts our biology and our biology impacts our biography. Want to put this theory to the test?
Think of a lemon. Close your eyes and envision yourself cutting a lemon wedge and then bringing it up to your mouth. Now smell it. Put the lemon between your teeth and hold it there. Imagine biting down on that lemon. What did you experience? Did your salivary glands start salivating? Mine did just writing this. You just changed what was going on in your biology by thinking of this lemon in your mouth.
Now think of the most joyous time in your life. What emotions come up? The emotions that came up with that thought also impact your biology. What about a sad or hard time? The emotions that come up all change the direction and information of your biology.
It’s been proven time and again. Simply thinking about something causes your brain to release chemicals that affect how you act and how you feel.
Now that we know this, it’s easy to see how important positive thinking is to our health and well-being.
So, let’s rewire your thoughts to improve your biology and excite your biography! Here are some simple affirmations to help reset your thought patterns. Feel free to make up your own, but if one of these speaks to you, grab it, repeat it, feel it and love it.
• I am important, loved, wanted and welcomed.
• I willingly let go of all that does not serve me, and I choose to step into my greatness with an open heart.
• I claim my own power and lovingly create my own reality. I am strong and loved.
• I am safe, calm, and the universe loves and approves and supports me.
• I release the past. I cherish myself and my beautiful sexuality. I am safe. I am loved.
• I love who I am. I am grounded in my own power. I am secure on all levels.
• I am the power and authority in my life. I release the past and claim my good now.
These affirmations come from the groundbreaking work of motivational author Louise Hay. Ms. Hay is a perfect example of the mind-body connection, having overcome a violently traumatic childhood to become a New York Times bestselling author.
Would one of these affirmations work for you? Take some time to really listen to your language. Listen to the words you say over and over, the ones you say aloud and the ones you repeat in your head. Write down any words or beliefs you keep repeating. Then take some time to dissect them and rewrite them. Changing your language and your thinking will change your physical being, daily activities and life experiences.
Give it a try. What do you have to lose? ￼
Anna Marie Frank is a brain health and wellness expert, author, lecturer and human-potential coach. The views expressed are her own.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.