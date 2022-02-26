It’s an unfortunate fact that heart disease and its associated ailments like high cholesterol, diabetes and more are increasing across all age groups.
There are so many risk factors that people face, some they can control, such as smoking and alcohol intake, and some they can’t, such as family history and genetic markers.
The good news is there are lots of things you can do to improve your heart health.
The American Heart Association has a plethora of resources, everything from activities to research to diet suggestions and more at heart.org.
Harvard Medical School offers 10 relatively small steps you can take for better heart health, small activities for the sedentary lifestyle, or just those who don’t have time to exercise a lot, at health.harvard.edu. The list includes suggestions like take a 10-minute walk each day, which is a great way to start to introduce healthy movement into your routine, or eating one extra fruit or vegetable each day, which is taking the same incremental approach to a diet.
And for the most effective health exercise, there are certain ways to exercise to make sure a) you’re optimizing your health plan and b) you’re not overdoing it or putting yourself at risk for injury.
A good baseline for activity is 150 minutes of exercise every week, suggested in five 30-minute increments, said Dr. Jared Salvo, founder of the Kern Cardiac Institute and the medical director for the American Heart Association of Kern County.
Manage your workout
The idea is to work out for 30 minutes at a level that’s considered “moderate intensity,” Salvo said, acknowledging that that can mean different things for different people.
Figuring out your heart rate is made somewhat easier with all of the so-called “wearables” right now, Salvo said, referring to items ranging from the step trackers you can purchase at Walmart for less than $20 to the Apple Watch, which can help you track your heart rate.
Salvo said the goal for a moderate workout was to achieve a target heart rate of 50 percent to 70 percent of your maximal predicted heart rate. That can be figured out with some fairly basic arithmetic.
Your maximal predicted heart rate is 220 minus your age, Salvo said, adding a moderate workout involves achieving a heart rate in the neighborhood of about half that figure, or a little higher.
“That’s what your target heart rate should be when you’re exercising, and that should be 30 minutes a day, five days a week,” he added. Things that qualify as such include activities like a brisk walk or even a light jog.
Another option, if the time is an issue, could be to exercise at a heart rate that’s 75 percent to 85 percent of that figure for 15 minutes a day, Salvo said. However, he added an important caution: It’s a good idea to check with your doctor first, if you have any concern about heart health and want to start incorporating more vigorous exercise into your routine.
Creative solutions
While exercise is important for cardiovascular health, it’s not the only way to improve your outlook, according to health experts.
“There is something called NEAT, which stands for Non Exercise Activity Thermogenesis,” said Dr. Deepa Nandyal, chief of the cardiology department for Kaiser Permanente Kern County.
“So you can actually expend around 2,000 calories by being on your feet, being active, doing chores or even standing at your desk, instead of sitting,” she explained. To put it in perspective, 2,000 calories is considered a somewhat average standard for daily intake for a balanced breakfast, lunch and dinner — or about what one might consume if they had a relatively light and healthy breakfast, such as an egg scramble with vegetables and a piece of fruit followed by a health salad, a couple of fruits for snacks and a low-carb dinner option.
If you’re really in a time crunch, across the water, the United Kingdom’s British Heart Foundation offers even shorter workouts you can do to help get your heart rate up.
“Every 10 minutes counts,” said Lisa Young, a BHF physical activity specialist in a brief on the organization’s Youtube page. The video starts with a walking-in-place warmup, and then graduates into more strenuous activities like jumping jacks, and core exercises, like sit-ups and more. (The BHF’s video is available here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5YX5xg8Seg)
“Getting fit,” Young notes in the workout video, “doesn’t mean dragging yourself to the gym for hours on end.”
