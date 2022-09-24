Letting go of the ego is not an art we are encouraged to practice in the Western world.
Perhaps, you may even be wondering what I mean by “letting go of the ego.” What is the ego?
Well, you might say the ego is our (false!) self-identity. It’s the ego that drives us to compete and the need to be “right” and/or “better.” It’s that “how many followers do you have?” mindset that triggers feelings that we lack something, awakens the self-critic, and results in deep disappointment, anger, depression, bitterness and feelings of unfulfillment. Our ego wants us to believe that if we do not have our dream job or if we’re not the most popular person in the room, we’re doing something wrong. When we let go of the need to outshine others, to be number one, and disconnect our concept of our self-worth from winning the approval of others, we disempower our ego and free ourselves.
We tend to measure success in terms of ego gratification. This is false! Feeding the ego is destructive. It is the result of past training that has taught us to seek validation of ourselves through the approval of others. It is damaging to our spiritual evolution.
Once we recognize our ego plays that silly game of “being-right-and/or-being-liked = success” and stop seeking the approval of others, we begin to understand that doing something simply because it makes you or someone else feel momentarily good is not a measure of your worthiness, but rather points to the fact that, as humans, we tend to act to seek pleasure and avoid pain. Interestingly, much of what determines that is based on what we were taught growing up. We have learned to make our teachers happy, seek validation from our parents, refrain from doing that which would anger God and do whatever translates to receiving more presents under the Christmas tree.
This programming that propels us to seek continuous positive feedback takes us on a path that veers away from the goal of fulfilling our purpose here. It pulls us away from the ability to truly listen to our soul and the true, often immutable desires of our spirit.
When we let go of our ego, we can expand on a deep and personal level. We can probe what we truly want. We can see who we truly are. Who do we truly want to be? What if we just want to be? To just exist? To simply experience each moment as it presents itself without any expectation, without any judgment, without attaching either meaning or emotion? How would that be?
Letting go takes practice and patience and encompasses compassion for yourself and others, self-love, and allowing yourself space to just be. What is possible if YOU just let go?
If you’re interested in practicing the art of letting go, here are three tips to support you:
1. Remember, the ego makes us hold on tightly to the need to be right. It falsifies the reason for our existence and in fact trivializes it. Next time someone doesn’t agree with you, try letting go of any need to be right; just know you’re on different paths. Can you cultivate this mindset?
2. Stop attaching meaning and emotion to the moments you experience. What if you were to simply experience each successive moment without assigning it a subjective meaning based on all your personal past experiences?
3. As you move through your day, let go of the inner bully. Can you stop continually judging yourself every day?
Can you let go today?
