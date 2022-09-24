Anna Marie Frank

Anna Marie Frank is a doctor of naturopathy. 

 Courtesy of Anna Marie Frank

Letting go of the ego is not an art we are encouraged to practice in the Western world.

Perhaps, you may even be wondering what I mean by “letting go of the ego.” What is the ego?

Anna Marie Frank is a brain health expert, a worksite wellness specialist, published author, lecturer, business owner and mother of two thriving children. Follow Anna and find information on how you can become your best self @HappyWholeYou on Instagram and Facebook.