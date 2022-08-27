Colorectal cancer is the third most commonly diagnosed cancer in the United States, according to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance. Recently, the American Cancer Society lowered its recommended age for a colonoscopy screening from 50 to 45 since colorectal cancer cases are on the rise for young and middle-aged patients.
Even though I have no family history of colon cancer, I decided to contact my primary care physician for an appointment.
I had heard about colonoscopy alternatives such as mailing in your stool sample, but that's the last package I'd want to send to anyone, let alone a health care hero. Also, a physical exam allows physicians to remove any polyps they may find in the colon or rectum, benign or otherwise.
The day before my appointment, I finally read the instructions and realized that five days before the procedure, I was supposed to stop eating nuts, taking iron supplements, and eating fiber. Suffice it to say, I had to reschedule my colonoscopy.
This time, I thoroughly read the prep papers in addition to online articles with helpful tips such as investing in plush bathroom tissue and chilling the prep water.
My knight in shining armor, also known as my husband, Benjamin, made me a hearty pot of soup. The day before the procedure, I could only have clear liquids and Jell-O. So, all day long, I ate green Jell-O while sipping on see-through broth, laid back, with my mind on my colon and my colon on my mind.
Before my procedure, I had to drink 15 8-ounce glasses of lemon-flavored water — three-quarters of the stuff beginning at 6 p.m. the night before and the rest four hours before the procedure.
Pro tip: After you down your first few glasses at 15-minute intervals, let's just say it's a good idea to cancel all your plans for the evening and stay home. Like, don't go anywhere. At. All. Make a date with your bathroom, admire the wallpaper, and settle in for the night. I had no idea the human body was capable of such … interesting things.
As Forrest Gump said, "And, that's all I have to say about that."
In truth, the actual procedure is cake compared to all the prep you have to do beforehand.
The surgical center staff were kind and helpful. After they established the IV line, the nurse wrapped me up in two blankets that felt like warm tortillas.
Dr. Singh was kind, professional and amiable. Just before I passed out from the anesthesia, she said, "I'll see you on the other side of your nap." I replied, "Have fun!"
When I woke up, Dr. Singh said that everything went smoothly so I won't have to see them again for 10 years! It was great news made even better by the very berry juice box they gave me at the end.
One of my in-laws and two friends were diagnosed with colon cancer in the last three years. They are near and dear to me so I felt it was important to make sure to get my colonoscopy done. I'm doing it for them and for my family. I wanted to share my experience so that anyone who needs to get one done for the first time will know what to expect. It's quite a process, but I'm praying for you and cheering you on as you run past that metaphorical bathroom tissue finish line.
Opinions expressed in this column are those of Nina Ha.
