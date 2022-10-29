Gentlemen, your secret is out.
A Harris poll earlier this year revealed that a third of men don’t think they need annual health screenings and nearly two-thirds believe they are naturally healthier than others.
Kudos for the positive thinking if you’re among that group. But consider these sobering facts from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
• More than 13 percent of men 18 and older are in fair or poor health.
• More than 40 percent of men 20 and older struggle with obesity — which can contribute to heart disease, the No. 1 cause of death among men.
• More than 51 percent of men 20 and older have high blood pressure or take anti-hypertensive medication, also a potential contributing factor to heart disease.
Recommended screenings
Fortunately, there are screenings to help detect factors that can contribute to heart disease and the second highest cause of death among men, cancer.
According to the American Cancer Society, cancers that most often affect men include prostate, colorectal, lung and skin cancers.
The ACS recommends educating yourself about these cancers and what you can do to help prevent them or find them early. Detecting such cancers early — when they’re small, haven't spread and might be easier to treat — may help save your life.
Available cancer screenings for men include prostate, colorectal, lung and skin — but the need for these screenings varies based on age and many other factors.
Prostate screening. Men who decide to be screened for prostate cancer should be tested with the prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test, according to the ACS. Your doctor may include a digital rectal exam as a part of your screening. How often you are tested will depend on your PSA level, general health, risk factors and other criteria.
Colorectal screening. The ACS recommends regular screening for colorectal cancer beginning at age 45. Regular screening is one of the most powerful weapons against colorectal cancer. Screening options include stool-based tests and visual exams (such as colonoscopy). People at high risk of colorectal cancer may need to start screening before age 45, be screened more frequently or have specific tests.
Lung cancer. Although smoking tobacco remains the leading cause of lung cancer, not all people who have lung cancer are smokers. Chemicals and other particles in the air also can trigger lung cancer. Screening for certain people at higher risk for lung cancer is recommended by the ACS. Smokers or previous smokers who are ages 50 to 80 and in fairly good health may benefit from an annual screening for lung cancer with a low-dose CT scan.
Skin cancer. The “screening” you can do to help prevent skin cancer is the kind you apply to exposed skin before spending time in the sun. The ACS recommends using a broad-spectrum sunscreen with an SPF of at least 30. People with fair skin are more likely to get skin cancer than people with darker skin, but anyone can get skin cancer. Most skin cancers are caused by repeated and unprotected skin exposure to ultraviolet rays from sunlight. But sources such as tanning beds can also damage skin. It’s also important to watch for moles and spots on your skin and check with your health care provider if you see changes.
Take time to chill out
A study published earlier this year by the American Heart Association found that men prone to anxiety and worry may develop more risk factors for heart disease, stroke and diabetes. This might make you think that an article calling attention to health risks and the importance of health screenings can cause more anxiety.
But remember, knowledge is power.
The AHA study found that men who often felt anxious or overwhelmed developed heart disease risk factors such as obesity, high blood pressure and high cholesterol at a faster rate than their less-worried peers.
The men in the study were assessed for neuroticism — the tendency to interpret situations as stressful, threatening or overwhelming — and worry levels. Regular physical exams measured blood pressure, total cholesterol, triglycerides, obesity and other metrics.
Men with high levels of neuroticism had more risk factors than their less-stressed peers at all ages and were 13 percent more likely to develop six or more cardiometabolic risk factors as they aged. Those who said they worried a lot were 10 percent more likely to accumulate six or more risk factors.
“Worry refers to our attempts at problem-solving around an issue whose future outcome is uncertain and potentially positive or negative,” lead study author Lewina Lee noted. “Worry can be adaptive, for example, when it leads us to constructive solutions. However, worry can also be unhealthy, especially when it becomes uncontrollable and interferes with our day-to-day functioning.”
Finding ways to reduce anxiety and stress is important on many levels when it comes to health. And, as Lee advised, having routine health checkups and screenings may give you less to worry about.
Seconds count
SCAI — the Society of Cardiovascular Angiography and Interventions — offers an informational website that includes details about a range of tests that are used to diagnose heart disease and guide treatment. One of the simplest of these is a blood pressure test. Understanding your blood pressure is an important component of monitoring your health. A blood pressure test measures the force with which blood moves through your artery walls. Too much force, according to SCAI, can damage the artery walls and lead to cardiovascular disease.
Blood pressure is also related to stroke — a medical emergency that requires immediate treatment. According to SCAI, certain sudden changes in behavior can be a sign of stroke and learning to observe and respond to the signs can save lives.
A stroke occurs when the flow of blood to the brain is cut off because an artery is blocked or because it ruptures and bleeds into the brain tissue. Getting treatment within the first three hours is critical to minimizing permanent damage.
The American Stroke Association developed this easy guide:
F — Face drooping. Is one side of the person’s face drooping or numb? When he or she smiles, is the smile uneven?
A — Arm weakness. Is the person experiencing weakness or numbness in one arm? Have the person raise both arms. Does one of the arms drift downward?
S — Speech difficulty. Is the person’s speech suddenly slurred or hard to understand? Is he or she unable to speak? Ask the person to repeat a simple sentence. Can he or she repeat it back?
T — Time to call 911. If any of these symptoms are present, dial 911 immediately. Check the time so you can report when the symptoms began.
